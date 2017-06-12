NBA Draft: Lakers to work out De'Aaron Fox following reports of Ball's poor conditioning

When the Lakers won the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft, many assumed that UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball was the logical pick. In the weeks that have followed, however, reports have surfaced that the Lakers are considering taking another point guard instead: Kentucky's De'Aaron Fox.

They'll get a chance to see Fox up close and personal, as the Lakers announced they will hold a workout for Fox on Tuesday morning.

Lakers formally announce De'Aaron Fox's closed workout tomorrow at practice facility. Scheduled to begin at 9:30 am. & end around 10:45 am. — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) June 12, 2017

Ball worked out with the Lakers last week and reportedly showed less than desirable conditioning. While that may seem like a small thing, when the race is this close between two players, one small advantage might be enough to push a player over the top.

Fox is considered a much better defender than Ball, and the Lakers had the worst defensive rating in the NBA last season. Unlikely to contend any time soon, however, the Magic Johnson-led front office is probably worried less about fit and more about selecting the best available player.

If Fox impresses in his workout on Tuesday, he could become that guy for the Lakers.