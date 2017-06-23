NBA Draft: LaVar Ball guarantees Lonzo will lead Lakers to playoffs next season

When Lonzo Ball was drafted by the Lakers with the No. 2 pick in Thursday's NBA Draft, you knew his father, LaVar, wasn't going to sit quietly in his seat.

Sure enough, LaVar didn't disappoint when he got his interview just minutes after Lonzo was drafted.

"I'm tryin' to tell you. I knew this was happenin' before it was happenin'!" he said.

Later, when asked for a prediction about Lonzo's rookie year, LaVar offered an ambitious guarantee.

"Lonzo Ball is gonna take the Lakers to the playoffs his first year. Come see me when he does. I'll have another hat on that say 'I told you so.'"

The Lakers won 26 games last season, so Lonzo has quite a lot of work to do if he's going to make his father's prognostication come true.