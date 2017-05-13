NBA Draft Lottery: Each team's odds of getting No. 1 pick, potential picks at each spot

The NBA Draft combine is underway, and players are already starting to improve their stock with strong performances and measurements.

The all-important lottery order is now just days away, so it's a good time to take a step back from the playoffs and take stock of where everything sits in regards to the 2017 NBA Draft.

Key Dates:

NBA Draft Combine: May 9-14

NBA Draft Lottery: May 16

NBA Draft: June 22

Important Notes:

Final Lottery standings and odds (potential targets via Gary Parrish's most recent mock draft)

1. Brooklyn Nets (20-61): -- Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 25 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 64.2 percent

Markelle Fultz , PG, Washington Huskies : I'm not sure anything will ever keep LeBron James from winning the Eastern Conference and advancing to the NBA Finals. But a backcourt featuring Fultz and Isaiah Thomas could be scary good -- and good enough -- someday. The 6-4 point guard is the best prospect in this draft -- a one-and-done athlete who averaged 23.2 points, 5.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 41.3 percent from 3-point range at Washington.

2. Phoenix Suns (24-58): Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 19.9 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 55.8 percent

Josh Jackson , SF, Kansas Jayhawks : Jackson didn't get the attention that some of the other freshmen got this season -- and he wasn't even the best player on his team. (That was Frank Mason.) But the 6-8 wing was tremendous while averaging 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in his lone year of college. He's an elite athlete who projects as a high-level contributor on both the offensive and defensive ends of the court.

3. Los Angeles Lakers (26-56): Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 15.6 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 46.9 percent

Lonzo Ball , PG, UCLA Bruins : The idea that his signature shoe costs $495 is obviously absurd. But don't let that overshadow the fact that Ball could be the face of the Lakers for years to come. The 6?6 point guard averaged 14.6 points, 7.6 assists and 6.0 rebounds in his one year of college and completely transformed the UCLA. Perhaps he could do the same for the Lakers.

4. Philadelphia 76ers (28-54): Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 10.4 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 33.7 percent

Dennis Smith Jr. , PG, NC State Wolfpack : T.J. McConnell is a great story and a nice player. But he's not the type of point guard who will ultimately make the process seem worth it. Philadelphia needs an upgrade at that position, plain and simple. And Smith would be an upgrade in every way. He averaged 18.1 points, 6.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds in one season at NC State. Imagine him starting next to Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons for many years down the road.

5. Orlando Magic (29-53): Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 10.3 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 33.4 percent

Malik Monk , PG, Kentucky Wildcats : The Orlando Magic shot 32.8 percent from 3-point range this season, which ranked next-to-last in the NBA. So they need shooting in the worst way. And Monk could provide it. The athletic combo guard made 39.7 percent of his 3-point attempts this season while averaging a team-high 19.8 points for a Kentucky team that won the SEC and made the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Why he doesn't use his athleticism more to get into the lane consistently remains a mystery. But if Monk ever does that, he could develop into an All-Star.

t6. Minnesota Timberwolves (31-51): Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 5.3 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 18.2 percent

Jayson Tatum , SF, Duke Blue Devils : Tatum should in time become a high-scoring wing at the NBA level. The 6-8 athlete averaged 16.8 points and 7.3 rebounds -- after missing the first eight games of the season with a foot injury -- and ultimately helped Duke win the 2017 ACC Tournament. The only thing missing, right now, is a reliable 3-point shot that scouts believe can be developed.

t6. New York Knicks (31-51): Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 5.3 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 18.2 percent

De'Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky: The New York Knicks are a mess and in need of basically everything -- including point guard help that Fox would bring. At 6-4, he has nice size for the position and is super-fast with the ball. He was sensational in Kentucky's Sweet 16 win over UCLA while finishing with 39 points. And though his 24.6 3-point percentage is a concern, it's neither something that can't be improved nor the type of thing that'll prevent him from going in the top half of the lottery.

8. Sacramento Kings (32-50): Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 2.3 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 8.2 percent

Frank Ntilikina, PG, International: Neither Darren Collison nor Ty Lawson is under contract for next season, meaning the Kings would be wise to address their point guard situation. That's why Ntilikina makes sense. He's a big and strong point guard who signed his initial professional contract at the age of 15. He would likely go higher in a different draft without Fultz and Ball ahead of him in the pecking order.

9. Dallas Mavericks (33-49): Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 2.2 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 7.9 percent

Lauri Markkanen , PF, Arizona Wildcats : Marrkanen is a modern-day stretch-4 who shot 42.3 percent from 3-point range this season. It's hard to imagine him slipping outside of the top 10 and, frankly, I won't be surprised if he ends up going in the top five. Either way, wouldn't it be cool to watch him work under Dirk Nowitzki for a year or two?

10. New Orleans Pelicans (34-48): Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 1.1 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 4 percent

Jonathan Isaac , SF, Florida State Seminoles : The Kings could take Isaac, explore his potential as a part-time small forward, play him next to Skal Labissiere , and now we're talking about something interesting. Sacramento would then have a young core of Isaac, Labissiere, Buddy Hield , Willie Cauley-Stein and -- based on this mock draft -- Ntilikina. Those are some nice pieces that could someday return the Kings to the Western Conference Playoffs.

11. Charlotte Hornets (36-46): Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 0.8 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 2.9 percent

Justin Jackson , SF, North Carolina Tar Heels : Jackson shot a career-high 37.0 percent from 3-point range this season, which greatly enhanced his NBA stock. He's a talented wing and national champion who should be able to contribute immediately at a position where the Charlotte Hornets could use someone who can stretch the floor with his shooting ability.

12. Detroit Pistons (37-45): Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 0.7 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 2.5 percent

Zach Collins , C, Gonzaga Bulldogs : Collins is the first one-and-done player in Gonzaga history and could work well playing next to Andre Drummond . The 7-foot forward shot 47.6 percent from the 3-point line on the season -- and finished with 14 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks in the Zags' national semifinal win over South Carolina. Those numbers and that performance on such a big stage helped secure a place in the top 20 of this draft, guaranteed.

13. Denver Nuggets (40-42): Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 0.6 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 2.2 percent

Justin Patton , C, Creighton Bluejays : Patton is the rare one-and-done redshirt freshman. He's a 7-foot forward who averaged 12.9 points and 6.2 rebounds in just 25.3 minutes while helping Creighton stay ranked for much of the season despite the loss of Maurice Watson. He's a work in progress, sure. But he's also a player with an undeniably high ceiling.

14. Miami Heat (41-41): Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 0.5 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 1.8 percent

OG Anunoby , SF, Indiana Hoosiers : Annunoby suffered a season-ending knee injury in January, which will cost him with some franchises. But the 6-8 wing remains a lottery talent and should be evaluated as such. He's probably a top-10 pick if not for the medical setback. His ability to guard multiple positions could make him special in time.