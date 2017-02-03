NBA Draft: Markelle Fultz vs. Lonzo Ball headlines big weekend of evaluation
There are also a lot of questions around Duke's Grayson Allen that need to start getting cleared up
Sure, the work week may be ending, but that just means your obsessions over the next stars in the NBA will be just beginning.
Atop the list is the 10:30 p.m. EST showdown between UCLA and Washington, or as we think of it around these parts, Lonzo Ball vs. Markelle Fultz. Both players rank near the top of everyone's draft list, ours included, but the chance to watch them face one another gives viewers and scouts a chance to learn about some of their skills that remain in some question.
One of the biggest complaints about Ball is that he doesn't get to the hoop with regularity. And against a long, quick defender like Fultz, it will be interesting to see whether he can improve upon his 0.778 points per possession, per Synergy, as a pick-and-roll ball handler. For his part, Fultz struggles defensively in such situations, allowing 1.015 points per possession defending the ball handler in the pick-and-roll. Whether Ball can get to the basket or even stop and pop from midrange, something he rarely does, it'll display growth in his game.
As for Fultz, if there's a hesitation in his game, it's that despite his otherworldly speed and finishing, shooting accuracy and playmaking eye, he's still relatively inefficient in transition, where his 1.083 points per possession, per Synergy, ranks just 70th of 180 players with at least 100 such possessions. In a high-speed game like this one, against a UCLA defense that's near the bottom of the country in transition defense, Fultz can make a statement about how he'll play for an NBA team that likes to run--both the Lakers and Sixers, for instance, are top ten in the NBA in pace.
But wait, there's much more! Here is a chronological guide for the prospects to watch this weekend. All times are EST.
Saturday, noon: Purdue at Maryland
A chance to see Caleb Swanigan, who as my colleague Matt Norlander pointed out is in an epic Big Ten Player of the Year race, take on surging Maryland. Specifically, expect to see a lot of Justin Jackson guarding Swanigan. Jackson is Maryland's best defensive player by the DRating metric, and he'll combat Swanigan's toughness with length. I'm particularly eager to see how Swanigan finds his perimeter shot in a matchup against Jackson, the skill that will determine whether Swanigan is a serviceable pro or something more.
Saturday, 1 p.m. Duke at Pittsburgh
The attention will be on the return of Coach K, and rightfully so. But I'm wondering which Duke players have another gear, and show it, with Krzyzewski on the sidelines once again. Does Jayson Tatum build on his 19 and 14 earlier this week against Notre Dame? Can Grayson Allen nudge his shooting percentage into the 40s against a Pitt defense that allowed 106 to Louisville? Many questions to be answered beyond just how Coach K moves.
Saturday, 2 p.m. Iowa State at Kansas
An embattled Kansas team is nothing new, from Lagerald Vick's reported domestic violence investigation to Vick and Josh Jackson being persons of interest in a vandalism case may just feel like more of the same. But it will be interesting to watch Jackson, who is high on many draft boards in part due to relentless effort and attack, following the latest off-court blows against an Iowa State team that badly needs a signature win.
Saturday, 4 p.m. Arizona at Oregon
Allonzo Trier has scored in double figures in each of his three games since returning from a PED suspension. Dillon Brooks went through an uneven January. Now, in a battle of ranked teams with plenty of scouts watching, each has a chance to show something against a premier opposite number. Expect to see them guarding one another plenty in this one as well.
Saturday, 8:15 p.m. Kentucky at Florida
What's the biggest gap in De'Aaron Fox's game? Right, three-point shooting. He's showing some signs of figuring it out, nailing both of his triples against Tennessee on January 24. But a breakout perimeter shooting game against Florida, a top-25 team nationally at both limiting attempts and makes from beyond the arc, would be telling.
Sunday, 12:30 p.m. Clemson at Florida State
So no one is really stopping Jonathan Isaac right now. But Clemson has a pair of wings who might give him some problems. Whether they put Donte Grantham on him or, more productively, Jaron Blossomgame, the'll be tasked with trying to shut down one of the most efficient scorers in the country. Then again, while Isaac is averaging 1.09 points per possession, per Synergy, Blossomgame is allowing just 0.68 points per possession. It'll matter to Isaac's draft stock if he shows out against Blossomgame. And if he doesn't, Blossomgame's defensive rep will only get better.
