NBA Draft: NC State's Dennis Smith No. 3 in our top 20 point guard prospects

The NBA is a point guard league these days, and there are plenty of good, potentially great, ones set to come into the league from both the college ranks and overseas. In fact, this is probably themes leaded point guard class in recent memory.

So how do these floor generals rank?

Here are my top 20:

1. Markelle Fultz, Washington -- Best argument for Fultz as a player is that he'd be atop a list of shooting guards, too. Can do it all, and smoothly.

2. Lonzo Ball, UCLA -- Best passer the college game has seen in decades, and his unorthodox shot is both accurate and with limitless range.

3. Dennis Smith, NC State -- The ultimate in tantalizing combo guards, already making great decisions with the ball, just needs to improve shot selection.

4. De'Aaron Fox, Kentucky -- But for his three-point stroke (just 16.7 percent so far), the best two-way player in the group, and the best defender.

5. Frank Ntikilina, France -- Long and lean, plus defender, just needs to prove he won't lose quickness as he adds necessary NBA strength.

6. Maurice Watson, Creighton -- Even injured, Watson is this high, thanks to that plus shot, ability to find teammates (second in the country in assist percentage) and rugged defending.

7. Frank Mason, Kansas -- When you shoot threes at a break-even rate and run the Kansas offense flawlessly, NBA teams take notice, even if you're 5-foot-11.

8. Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State -- He's only six feet, but he's improved his efficiency and keyed an offensive revolution for the Cowboys, who have jumped in national offensive efficiency under Brad Underwood from 249th in the country last year to eighth this year.

NC State might not make the tourney, but Smith is a star. USATSI

-- Prototype big point guard who drains threes in bunches and managed to cut his already-low turnover percentage even further this season.

10. Kobi Simmons, Arizona -- Remarkable how easily this 6-foot-5 guard gets to the basket despite defenders still not needing to respect the 3-point shot. When that starts falling (and the 80.5 free-throw percentage suggests it will soon), he'll rise.

11. Monte Morris, Iowa State -- The quintessential senior game manager who does a bit of everything, including defend.

12. Jalen Brunson, Villanova -- Brunson plays bigger than his 6-3 height, has championship pedigree, and Jay Wright coaching influence shows up more with each passing game.

13. Devonte Graham, Kansas -- Only on a team with Frank Mason is this guy sharing time at the point.

14. Joel Berry, North Carolina -- A tribute to his broad-based game is a defensive rebounding percentage into the double digits, allowing him to start the Tar Heels in attack more often himself. And few are better than Berry at anticipating opposing passing lanes.

15. Cassius Winston, Michigan State -- Winston leads the nation in assist percentage by far. His shot is still a work in progress, but he already sees the court better than most, and playing for Tom Izzo isn't going to hurt.

16. Jalen Adams, Connecticut -- Easy to lose sight of Adams in a forgettable Huskies season, but don't forget him. He was highly touted coming in, and despite playing on a roster ravaged by injuries, seamlessly transitioned to the point while improving his shot, which looks far more natural from three than it did last year.

17. Bryant Crawford, Wake Forest -- He finds his teammates as well as anyone (35.5 assist percentage ranks ahead of guys like Fultz and Ball). Any improvement in either his perimeter shot or defense and he'll scale this list, and quickly.

18. John Gillon, Syracuse -- Oh, you noticed that 43-point outburst against N.C. State too, did you? Gillon combines elite shooting efficiency with a repeatable shot. After seldom getting to the line more than 3-4 times per game, the Wolfpack sent him to the line 14 times, and it was the second straight game that happened. Add it to his strong passing, and the grad transfer has to be at least considered.

19. JaQuan Lyle, Ohio State -- All the talent is here, from the improved perimeter shot to the ideal combo guard build. The decisions just need to get better, and the sophomore has time to figure it out.

20. JeQuan Lewis, VCU -- Listed at just 6-1, Lewis is the Shaka Smart player development plan (though Will Wade did much of the in-school work) come to life. It is easy to envision an NBA team looking for a rotation player to create havoc on defense and drain some threes on offense.