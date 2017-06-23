NBA Draft: Newest Hornet Malik Monk says he can beat Michael Jordan 1-on-1

Former Kentucky guard Malik Monk is one of the most explosive scorers to be selected in Thursday's NBA Draft, and he's willing to put his abilities to the ultimate test.

Monk was taken by the Charlotte Hornets with the No. 11 overall pick, and he didn't waste any time issuing a bold prediction regarding former NBA legend and current Hornets owner Michael Jordan.

When asked if he would try to beat Jordan in a game of 1-on-1 when he gets to Charlotte, Monk was brimming with confidence.

"I'm going to beat him," he said.

Malik Monk says he's going to beat Michael Jordan in one-on-one pic.twitter.com/YJyPSFKPUr — Ananth Pandian (@Ananth_Pandian) June 23, 2017

The confidence is probably part of the reason Charlotte drafted him, but based on everything we know about Jordan, he's definitely going to take this as a personal challenge. After all, he did dunk on a camper a few years ago at the age of 50.

When they finally do meet on the court, expect Jordan, now 54, to go all out against the 19-year-old Monk, probably with more than a few elbows thrown into the mix. Welcome to the league, rook.