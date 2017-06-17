NBA Draft: Not many teams will pass on Lonzo Ball and his impressive passing skills
In latest video, Lonzo Ball whips a pass through an SUV driven by LaVar Ball
Exactly where he gets picked remains to be seen, but even if he doesn't go to the Lakers as many expect he will, Lonzo Ball will be one of the first players off the board in the 2017 NBA Draft on Thursday night.
One of the main reasons Ball is such a high-level prospect, is because of his passing skills, which are top notch, and have earned him some high praise. Our own Pete Gillen has even compared Ball to Jason Kidd, saying "Lonzo Ball is the best passer to come into the NBA in the last 15 years. He's like a Jason Kidd."
It will be a while before Ball is able to test those skills at the NBA level, but recently on Sports Science, the eldest Ball boy pulled off a nice trick that showed just how accurate he can be when delivering a pass.
As an SUV, driven by his father, LaVar, drove past at 10 m.p.h., Lonzo whipped the ball through both of the open back windows and out the other side to his younger brother, LiAngelo.
Thirty-one m.p.h. is pretty dang fast to throw a basketball, and to get the timing and accuracy just right to fit it through both windows was quite impressive.
I know the Ball family is not everyone's favorite, but you can't deny that this stunt was awesome.
