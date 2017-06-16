NBA Draft: Potential No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz agrees to endorsement deal with Nike
Fultz has long been the favorite to be the top pick in the draft
If Markelle Fultz is selected as the No. 1 pick in next week's NBA Draft, he'll take the stage with an endorsement deal already in place.
Fultz announced via Twitter that he will sign with Nike.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, the contract with Nike will be for multiple years.
Nike also has deals with the NBA's last two No. 1 draft picks, Ben Simmons and Karl-Anthony Towns. Andrew Wiggins, the 2014 No. 1 pick, signed with Adidas.
There's no guarantee Fultz will be selected first overall, and there are rumors that the Celtics have their eye on Kansas forward Josh Jackson. But now Fultz can at least take solace in the fact that whether he goes No. 1, he'll still have a lot of money coming his way from Nike.
