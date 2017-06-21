NBA Draft Rumors: Jazz reportedly inquired about landing Rockets' Patrick Beverley
Utah is reportedly one of 12 teams that has reached out to Houston about their point guard
The Utah Jazz had one of the best defenses in the NBA last season, and it appears they're looking to make it even tougher.
According to Tony Jones of The Salt Lake Tribune, the Jazz have inquired about trading for one of the league's best defensive players, Rockets guard Patrick Beverley:
The Utah Jazz have made a trade inquiry on Houston Rockets point guard Patrick Beverley, multiple sources told The Salt Lake Tribune on Wednesday morning. The Jazz are one of 12 teams that has reached out to the Rockets in hopes of acquiring him.
Utah general manager Dennis Lindsey is actively shopping for a veteran point guard, sources say.
The report goes on to say that the Jazz can absorb Beverley's salary until July 1, and that the pursuit of Beverley won't stop them from trying to retain point guard George Hill, who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.
Hill had a breakout season for the Jazz last season, but missed 32 games due to injury. Utah's backup point guards struggled in his absence, so it makes sense for them to go after a known commodity like Beverley. The Rockets are reportedly open to trading Beverley to free up space to pursue more expensive free agents.
