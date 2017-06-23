NBA Draft: Success of Lonzo Ball-Lakers marriage depends on future moves

As expected, the Los Angeles Lakers took Lonzo Ball with the No. 2 pick in Thursday's NBA Draft, continuing the momentum of excitement suggesting the Lakers may be on their way back to prominence. Leading up the draft, they traded D'Angelo Russell and Timofey Mosgov to the Brooklyn Nets for the 27th pick and the expiring contract of Brook Lopez, who they likely will offload next year to clear cap space to add not one, but two max free agents.

Indeed, it's an exciting time for the Lakers, who reportedly are favored to land Paul George (via trade this year or as a free agent next year), and have even been linked to LeBron James, also a free agent in 2018. But right now, the only things that have actually happened for the Lakers is that aforementioned trade and the drafting of Ball, who becomes the pillar of this franchise until further notice.

First things first: Ball can really play. That should go without saying for the No. 2 overall pick, but in the lead-up to this draft, that somewhat got lost. Between his dad's big mouth, the report that the Lakers were not impressed with a workout and the way every player's weakness is picked apart as the draft nears, some may have forgotten that Ball has a chance -- a chance -- to be a generational point guard. The list of what he can do that can't be taught is long.

A few seconds after the pick became official, ESPN analyst Jay Bilas said: "He's basically Jason Kidd."

High praise, but it's hardly the first time the comparison has been suggested. Ball is a tall, athletic point guard with elite vision and passing skills. His instincts are sharp; he just feels the game, feels space and floor balance. As for his funky shot, he knocks them down -- over 70 percent from 2-point range and 40 percent from 3 in college. He's a really good player on his own, but he becomes an elite player when he has talent around him.

Ball, at least to start, is unlikely to consistently dominate games as a scorer. That's not his game. At UCLA, there were times when he took fewer than 10 shots in a game. Scored maybe 12-15 points. But he was the best player on the floor almost every game. Why? Because the Bruins had Bryce Alford and T.J. Leaf and other capable shooters and scorers who made sure Ball's superior passing and court sense were not wasted. Alford and Leaf were both really good college players. Lonzo made them great.

And that's what he can do in L.A. if Magic Johnson and rookie general manager Ron Pelinka put the kind of talent around him we're starting to hear they might. If they land George, at least, let alone another max player, Ball very likely will make good on his potential. If they don't, and Lonzo is expected to be the best player and a primary scorer, this could turn out differently.

Ultimately, players want to play with guys like Ball, elite talents without basketball egos, guys who will move the ball and truly share the court. Why do you think Kevin Durant went to Golden State? Ball suggests the up-tempo, ball-sharing ways of Showtime are returning to L.A., and -- more than even the Lakers name and all it represents -- that will be attractive to other great players.

In the end, this is a good pick for the Lakers. But there is work to be done to make sure it turns into a great one.