NBA Draft Top 20 Small Forwards: Do-it-all Jackson duo top the list

Welcome to the glorious world of small forwards. Of course, we live in an increasingly positionless world, so the list below is filled with players who shoot like guards, rebound like power forwards, even distribute and block shots. The depth here is not quite at the level of the 2017 point guards, particularly up top, but a pair of Jacksons who can do a bit of everything -- Josh of Kansas and Justin of North Carolina -- guarantee that those lottery teams in pursuit of a three aren’t going home empty-handed.

KU’s Josh Jackson is going to be quite the prize for one lottery team. USATSI

1. Josh Jackson , Kansas Jayhawks -- He does absolutely everything you can ask of a wing, notably on the defensive end. Most recently, four blocks in Kansas’ win over Baylor that all-but-secured the Big 12 for Bill Self, as is the custom.

2. Justin Jackson , North Carolina Tar Heels -- Fair to wonder how much of the muted hype on UNC’s Jackson comes from comparisons to Kansas’ version. Justin Jackson does essentially everything Josh Jackson does, and shoots it better from three with a more obviously repeatable stroke.

3. Miles Bridges , Michigan State Spartans -- Another one of these threes who teams will steal some time at the four in smaller lineups.

4. Tyler Lydon, Syracuse -- Only reason he isn’t more exciting as a three-and-D guy is how much zone he’s forced to play.

5. Jarron Blossomgame, Clemson -- Fine scorer and rebounder, but his defense, 18th in the country among all players in points per possession per Synergy, will keep the NBA paychecks coming.

6. Dillon Brooks , Oregon Ducks -- Only injury history is keeping Brooks out of the lottery discussion.

7. Semi Ojeleye , SMU Mustangs -- The do-everything SMU cornerstone is that quick-but-chiseled combo perfect for the league.

8. Kris Jenkins , Villanova Wildcats -- He rebounds, he shoots 40 percent from 3, he’s pretty good in the clutch.

9. Devin Robinson , Florida Gators -- Slim, slithery defender whose perimeter shot is coming along nicely.

10. L.J. Peak , Georgetown Hoyas -- Reach compensates for a 6-foot-5 height, next-level ability to get to the hoop.

11. Cameron Johnson , Pittsburgh Panthers -- Notably efficient, in part because he seems to know where to be on the floor at all times.

12. Rodions Kurucs, Latvia -- Body needs developing, but inside-outside skills and a smooth shot bode well.

13. Calvin Hermanson, St. Mary’s -- Elite 3-point shooter with a Defensive Rating even better than Jenkins.

14. Wesley Iwundu , Kansas State Wildcats -- Classic three is starting to live up to his high school recruiting billing.

15. OG Anunoby , Indiana Hoosiers -- Would be much higher if not for his injury. Profiled as best wing defender in the draft.

16. Jacob Evans, Cincinnati -- He’s opened the path to the basket for himself without sacrificing ability to get into passing lanes and block shots. A classic Mick Cronin two-way player.

17. Dwayne Bacon , Florida State Seminoles -- Not quite efficient enough to rank higher, and that disappearance against Pitt this weekend didn’t do him any favors, either.

18. V.J. Beachem , Notre Dame Fighting Irish -- A Mike Brey glue guy, strong and agile enough to potentially fill the same role at the NBA level.

19. Malcolm Hill , Illinois Fighting Illini -- Worth keeping in mind that his good-not-great numbers have come with opposing defenses gameplaning around him.

20. D.J. Hogg, Texas A&M -- Sized out of playing the four, Hogg is working diligently at turning his small forward tools into skills.