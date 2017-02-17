NBA Dunk Contest: Best dunks of all time include Michael Jordan, Vince Carter

We know one thing going into the 2017 NBA Slam Dunk Contest -- it’s going to be hard to top last year.

Last February, Aaron Gordon and Zach LaVine went back and forth putting together some of the most imaginative, well-executed, jaw-dropping dunks we’ve ever seen, until finally LaVine came out on top. The Timberwolves guard won’t defend his title this year (he made his decision before he tore his ACL), but Gordon is back looking to avenge his loss.

It got us thinking -- what are the best dunks we’ve ever seen in a dunk contest? The obvious suspects are Julius Erving, Michael Jordan, Dominique Wilkins and Vince Carter, but in what order do they fall? Dunks are a subjective exercise so there will be discrepancies, but here is our best shot at a top 10 list. The biggest factors were overall impact at the time of the dunk, and sustainable aesthetic appeal.

Enjoy.

10. Dominique Wilkins -- One-Handed Windmill, 1985

Dominique was the master of the windmill, and he did many of them (some might say too many) in dunk contests throughout his career. Dominique was one of the most revolutionary dunkers the NBA has seen, but most of his best dunks came in games, not in contests. In terms of contest dunks, we’ll take this signature windmill that he threw down in 1985 with power that we never saw before and haven’t seen since.

9. Jason Richardson -- Reverse Windmill, 2002

Richardson is one of the most underrated dunkers of all time, and he put up some great showings in dunk contests. His between-the-legs reverse was revolutionary, but he didn’t make it cleanly. Instead I prefer this one, which caught everyone by surprise.

8. Dwight Howard -- Superman, 2008

A lot of contestants have the showmanship but can’t back it up. Dwight Howard donned the Superman cape and then backed it up -- and then some -- in 2008. Some will claim that this wasn’t actually a dunk because he didn’t touch the rim. Shut up. Just watch the dunk.

7. Spud Webb -- Reverse Off the Bounce, 1986

All these years later it still doesn’t make sense. The 5-foot-7 Webb captivated the crowd, and the country, by upsetting defending champion and teammate Dominique Wilkins in 1986. Any time you can leave Michael Jordan with his jaw on the floor, you’re worthy of the Top 10. You should watch the whole video, but the dunk I’m referencing comes at 1:02.

6. Dr. J -- Free Throw Line, 1976

You have to give props the originator of it all. Julius Erving brought dunking onto the national radar at the 1976 ABA dunk contest. When he took off from the free throw line, afro blowing in the air, the modern dunk contest was born (skip to 1:24 in the video).

5. Isaiah (J.R.) Rider -- Eastbay Funk, 1994

It might look pedestrian now, but this was the first time anyone went between-the-legs in an NBA dunk contest. That alone deserves a spot in the top five. The best part? It got a 49! One of the judges must have been very, very confused as to what just happened. Even Barkley said it right after the dunk: “That might be the best dunk I’ve ever seen!”

4. Zach LaVine -- Free Throw Line Between-the-Legs, 2016

LaVine takes dunks that normal people do, and then just does them from the free throw line. His between-the-legs from a step inside the free throw line in 2016 redefined what the human body was capable of achieving.

3. Michael Jordan -- Kiss the Rim, 1987

A lot of people point to Jordan’s free-throw line dunk as his best ever in a dunk contest, but what LaVine did from the free throw line in 2016 kind of put a damper on that. Therefore I submit this one, which is arguably the most aesthetically pleasing dunk I’ve ever seen. The slo-mo side angle is pure art worthy of prominent placement in the Louvre. Air Jordan at his finest.

2. Aaron Gordon -- Under the Legs, 2016

We had seen between-the-legs, but we had yet so see someone go under the legs. Before Gordon this was a dunk we had only seen on grainy YouTube videos and in “pro dunker” competitions. Gordon added Stuff the Magic Dragon to turn this into an instant classic, and a dunk that many thought should have won him the contest.

1. Vince Carter -- 360 Windmill, 2000

Kenny Smith said it best: “It’s over.” People forget that the dunk contest had gotten so bad that the NBA actually got rid of it in 1998 and replaced it with a WNBA-NBA 2Ball Contest -- good thinking, NBA. After the lockout in 1999, the dunk contest made its triumphant return in 2000 with a star-studded cast -- Steve Francis, Tracy McGrady and, of course, Vince Carter. Everyone had seen Vinsanity’s in-game dunks and was wondering what he would be able to do in a contest. We got our answer with his very first dunk, which is officially the best dunk contest moment of all time.