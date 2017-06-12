NBA Finals 2017: Five things that can secure victory for the Cavs in Game 5

The Cleveland Cavaliers will extend or end their season Monday night. In the familiar position of trailing the Golden State Warriors 3-1 in the NBA Finals, the defending champions will try to become the first road team to win at Oracle Arena against a healthy Warriors starting five since January 6. Here are five things that need to go the Cavs' way to pull it off:

1. Hitting 24 3-pointers again would be nice

A lot of crazy things happened in Game 4. However, the officiating, trash talking and the crazy highlights mattered much less than the fact Cleveland went 24 of 45 from 3-point range. Cavs coach Tyronn Lue took a fair amount of heat for insisting after losses that they had to push the pace and stick to their style, but this was the first time that it worked for a full game. Facing elimination, they looked like the team that breezed through the Eastern Conference playoffs shooting 33.6 3s a game and making 43.5 percent of them -- only better.

Conventional wisdom dictates that Golden State can't be beaten in a shootout, but that's exactly what happened Friday. As great as the Warriors' defense is, Cleveland showed that it can get good looks if it makes a concerted effort to move the ball. The Cavs also will need some serious luck to shoot like that again, particularly on the road, but this is clearly the biggest variable. They have not shown the ability to keep the Warriors under 110 points, so they have to be close to perfect offensively.

2. Kyrie, excellent in elimination games

As noted by Yahoo Sports' Dan Devine, Kyrie Irving has averaged 28.6 points, 5.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks while shooting 49.2 percent and 43.8 percent from 3-point range over the past three seasons in the 11 games where the Cavaliers have either had a chance to close out a series or been in danger of being eliminated. His spectacular 40-point effort in Game 4, then, should not have been much of a surprise.

Irving thrives in high-pressure situations. A cold-blooded 3 or a should-be-impossible finish around the rim can take the air out of an opponent's comeback or give Cleveland life. He got wherever he wanted out of pick-and-roll situations in the past two games, and he went 7 of 12 from deep on Friday despite most of shots being closely contested. Klay Thompson's size, speed and anticipation make him a difficult defender for Irving, but the crafty creator has found ways to get going. The Cavaliers live and die with him making plays off the dribble, so they need him to continue backing up his reputation as a big-game player.

3. Turnovers and transition

Remember all those wide-open Kevin Durant dunks and transition 3s Cleveland was freaking out about earlier in the series? It's a lot easier to prevent those when you shoot 52.9 percent and only turn the ball over 11 times. LeBron James and Irving controlled the game expertly, pushing the ball when opportunities presented themselves but rarely getting sloppy. They are all too aware of what happens when mistakes are made against Golden State.

The Cavs have a balance to strike. They need to use transition as a way to get easy baskets and force mismatches. They also need to stay deliberate and disciplined on offense, as that will help them balance the floor for offensive rebounds and transition defense. If the communication or execution is shaky, they will be in trouble, though they have definitely gotten better at this as the series has gone on.

4. Limit Curry again

Stephen Curry had his first off night of the Finals and the Warriors lost. This is hardly a coincidence. Curry's 14 points on 4-of-13 shooting, including 2-of-9 from 3-point range, represent a massive victory for Cleveland -- despite Curry's 10 assists. Curry was brilliant in the first three games, but he was pressured and trapped more in Game 4, and when he got rid of the ball, he was grabbed and held as he tried to get open.

Golden State will be ready for that aggressive strategy, and it will do everything it can to a) free up Curry and b) punish the Cavs for loading up on him. If Cleveland finds itself getting burned or getting called for too many fouls, it might have to be a bit more conservative. It cannot, however, let him get comfortable, which leads us to…

5. Let's get physical

The 3-pointers may have been the difference Friday, but it seems like all the Cavaliers have talked about since is their physicality. Lue thought his team was "too nice" early in the series and liked the fact that the game got chippy. Tristan Thompson finally was the force on the glass he was expected to be, and he did a good job of finding open shooters when the defense was scrambling. Richard Jefferson did everything he could to bother Durant, essentially daring referees to call fouls. The Cavs need more of this.

Based on how the first four games have gone, it would be shocking if Game 5 was a low-scoring, grind-it-out affair. That doesn't mean, however, that Cleveland can't muck things up a bit. When the Cavs have had success against Golden State the past few years, they have been able to disrupt the flow and timing of its offense. This hasn't worked as well with Durant is in the picture, but it still should be the goal.