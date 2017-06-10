NBA Finals: Draymond Green receives 'second' technical foul but isn't ejected

Late in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Draymond Green was given a technical foul for arguing with the referees. At first, everyone thought he was ejected, because he had also been called for a tech at the 1:55 mark of the first quarter, and two techs sends you packing. But then, out of nowhere, the officials changed the first tech to Steve Kerr, saying it had been that way all along.

Doris Burke of ESPN went on broadcast to confirm that she spoke to the scorers' table. She reported that the scorer's table was told by the officials in the first half the technical foul was on Green. Only after Green was given a second tech was the first technical foul changed to Kerr.

Later on broadcast, Mike Breen said he spoke with the referees during a game break. The refs said that when the first tech occurred they told the scorers' table it was a personal foul and the technical foul was on Kerr, which is supported by the play by play, if not the score sheet. At the moment it appears there's been a miscommunication somewhere between the scorer's table and the refs, but it certainly looks suspicious at the least that they were trying to keep Draymond on the game with some back-channeling.

After the game, Steve Kerr was asked about the technical foul. Even he said that he thought the technical foul was initially on Green.

"I thought they called it on Draymond. I thought I deserved it," Kerr said. Green, on the other hand, said he knew that he wasn't called for a technical, because a ref told him that he hadn't been called for one.

Because the officials did not call the technical on Draymond, it allowed him to remain in the game. But in the end it wasn't enough to cool off the scorching-hot Cavs.