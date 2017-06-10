NBA Finals Game 4: Draymond still not sure why he got a 'second' technical foul

Draymond Green getting technical fouls isn't anything new. However, after being suspended from Game 5 of last year's Finals, the Warriors forward has made it his mission to receive fewer techs. For the most part he's been successful, and entered this series with a low chance of being suspended for techs, again.

Green did pick one up in late in the second half of the Cavs' 137-116 Game 4 win, and initially that appeared to be his second of the game, which would result in an automatic ejection. Then chaos ensued with the majority of viewers, and most of the Cavaliers, expecting him to be ejected. Turns out, his "second" tech was actually his only tech of the game. Either way, Green wasn't thrilled with it, saying he got no explanation for why he received the tech in the first place.

"I didn't get one," Green said. "They told me to keep playing. I asked them and they told me to keep playing. My goodness. It's crazy to think that he thought it was my second technical foul and I would get a technical foul for that."

Green never left the floor after receiving his "second" tech and his explanation was that he knew it was his first of the game. Can't be ejected when you never got a tech in the first place, right?

"Yeah, I knew. Because the first technical was on Steve, which I didn't understand," he said. "Mike Callahan came up to John (Goble) and asked who the technical was on and he said, 'Kerr.' So I knew I didn't have a technical foul. But still trying to figure out why I got the second one."

Green wasn't ejected, but he's clearly not happy with the explanation he got on his technical foul. For a player that's been working to avoid another suspension, it has to be frustrating to receive techs with little explanation. It has to be even more frustrating to be nearly ejected without even knowing about it.