NBA Finals Game 4: Twitter reacts to mysterious Draymond Green 'unejection'

It appeared that Draymond Green was ejected during the third quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Cavaliers and the Warriors ... but then he wasn't.

Green drew what everyone thought was his second technical foul of the game (which would result in an automatic ejection) but then the referees curiously announced that Green's first-half technical was actually on Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

It was a confusing situation all around, but that didn't stop Twitter from having a field day. Here are some of the best reactions.

"And the technical foul is on ... Steve Kerr." pic.twitter.com/0lD1c7l3cD — Cecil Hurt (@CecilHurt) June 10, 2017

Need someone to get to bottom of this 2nd Draymond Green technical. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/DcpyWFLLSP — Maximiliano Bretos (@mbretosESPN) June 10, 2017

Me listening to the refs explanation for Draymond's rescinded technical pic.twitter.com/oKrsA6OLja — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) June 10, 2017

How many technicals does Draymond have?



Refs: pic.twitter.com/562Fv8tBRd — Martenzie Johnson (@Martenzie) June 10, 2017

Tim Donaghy has no problem with that call on Draymond. pic.twitter.com/nto9rG5PGU — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeagueTSL) June 10, 2017

Us watching this Draymond Green situation. pic.twitter.com/VjEHjpLQft — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeagueTSL) June 10, 2017

Draymond musta got the tech in the popular vote but not the electoral college. pic.twitter.com/fsvbZ0I5C9 — Jayson Rodriguez (@jaysonrodriguez) June 10, 2017

Draymond Green right now pic.twitter.com/zfj5J379BF — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) June 10, 2017

What do you do if your the NBA and there was 2 techs called on Draymond but he didn't get ejected pic.twitter.com/SBMtCAd5Yg — mythic Swarm® (@Swarmanator) June 10, 2017

Despite the madness, Green stayed in the game as the Cavs tried to hold onto their lead and force the series to a Game 5 in Oakland.