NBA Finals Game 4: Twitter reacts to mysterious Draymond Green 'unejection'
A confusing situation led to some hilarious tweets
It appeared that Draymond Green was ejected during the third quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Cavaliers and the Warriors ... but then he wasn't.
Green drew what everyone thought was his second technical foul of the game (which would result in an automatic ejection) but then the referees curiously announced that Green's first-half technical was actually on Warriors coach Steve Kerr.
It was a confusing situation all around, but that didn't stop Twitter from having a field day. Here are some of the best reactions.
Despite the madness, Green stayed in the game as the Cavs tried to hold onto their lead and force the series to a Game 5 in Oakland.
