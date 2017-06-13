NBA Finals Game 5: Curry carelessly gives up turnover while adjusting mouthpiece
Stephen Curry got caught kicking his feet back in transition and it cost the Warriors mightily.
Despite blowing a 3-1 Finals lead to the Cavaliers last season, Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been caught looking pretty lackadaisical at times against the Cavs in the Finals this time around.
Earlier in the series television cameras caught the two-time MVP winner snoozing on the sidelines with a towel over his head midway through the fourth quarter. But on Monday early in Game 5, his listless approach at bringing the ball up the floor while playing with his mouthpiece cost his team an easy bucket -- which quickly turned into a 4-0 Cavaliers run.
Curry has been a solid wingman alongside Kevin Durant throughout the series, averaging 25 points per game through four games, but it's still pretty stunning to see a player of Curry's caliber get caught snoozing this early in a game of such magnitude.
