NBA Finals Game 5 score, highlights: Warriors beat Cavs to win 2017 NBA title
Live updates from what could be the last game of the NBA Finals
The Warriors are 2017 NBA champions after defeating the Cavaliers, 129-120, in Game 5. They may have blown a 3-1 lead last year, but Golden State followed up their Game 4 loss with a huge victory and have now won their second title in three years.
Stay with us for live coverage of the postgame festivities, including the presentation of the NBA Finals MVP, in the live blog below.
Live blog
If updates are not appearing, please click here.
-
Warriors GM: 'No doubt' Kerr will return
Kerr has been dealing with health issues for the past two seasons
-
James faces his basketball mortality
The Warriors present an existential challenge to the reign of King James
-
These unlikely Warriors might get rings
The Warriors have a few players that you might have forgotten are going to win a ring
-
Draymond Green gets sweet redemption
In Game 5 of last year's Finals, Green wasn't there; in Game 5 of this year's Finals, he w...
-
Cavs owner to meet with GM Griffin
Griffin's contract expires at the end of June
-
Draymond texted Durant after Game 7 loss
Green started the recruiting process right away