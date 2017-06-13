NBA Finals Game 5 score, highlights: Warriors beat Cavs to win 2017 NBA title

The Warriors are 2017 NBA champions after defeating the Cavaliers, 129-120, in Game 5. They may have blown a 3-1 lead last year, but Golden State followed up their Game 4 loss with a huge victory and have now won their second title in three years.

Stay with us for live coverage of the postgame festivities, including the presentation of the NBA Finals MVP, in the live blog below.

Live blog

If updates are not appearing, please click here.