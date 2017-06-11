NBA Finals: Hotel where Warriors practice taken over by National Cannabis Expo

NBA players face many distractions, which are magnified with extra attention turned their way during the NBA Finals.

But it's unlikely a team ever has had to deal with the hotel where they practice at being taken over by the National Cannabis Industry Association's Annual Business Summit and Expo. But that is what the Golden State Warriors are facing that the series has returned to Oakland for Game 5 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

When the Warriors return to the Oakland hotel where they practice they will find it has been taken over by the National Cannabis convention. — Lee Jenkins (@SI_LeeJenkins) June 10, 2017

Welcome to the Warriors facility. pic.twitter.com/KAQz6cXlvx — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) June 11, 2017

The expo is set to begin on Monday, the same day as Game 5, and many attendees surely have arrived. In case anyone was interested in attending, the brochure says non-NCIA members can attend for the same price as an size 14 or 15 pair of ZO2s.

It's doubtful this will affect the Warriors' preparation for Game 5, but it probably will lead to funny jokes -- especially if the Cavs manage to win Monday night.