NBA Finals: No extra discipline for Pachulia or anyone else after physical Game 4
Despite Zaza Pachulia hitting someone in the groin there will be no extra discipline for Game 5
Game 4 of the NBA Finals got very tense on both sides. So tense that there was concern that multiple players would be punished ahead of Monday's Game 5. There were hard fouls and seven technical fouls, and Golden State's Draymond Green was ejected but not really.
Nothing stood out more than Zaza Pachulia appearing to hit the Cleveland's Iman Shumpert in the groin during a scuffle for the ball.
If anybody was going to be punished for incidents in Game 4 it appeared that it would be Pachulia, but it doesn't look like that will be the case. According to Sam Amick of USA Today, the NBA doesn't plan on giving out any additional punishment ahead of Game 5 in Oakland, California.
Of everything that happened in Game 4, the incident involving Pachulia was easily the most controversial. He was issued a technical foul, and Shumpert was given one as well for the ensuing argument after the punch. The league office must either feel the punch wasn't intentional or that the tech was punishment enough.
If this turns out to be the case then Pachulia is catching a break. Pachulia's groin incident was not during game action or something that just happened with a loose limb. He was lying on the ground, looked up and delivered a hit to Shumpert's groin area. That should be worthy of a suspension.
