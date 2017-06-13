NBA Finals: Steve Kerr wants the Warriors to feel fear before Game 5 against Cavs

Steve Kerr has been on a handful of championship teams so he knows what it takes to win a championship. It's more than just talent, there's a certain mental state necessary to succeeding in the Finals and Kerr gets that.

Kerr's understanding of that mental state is why he said before Game 5 that he wanted his team to feel "appropriate fear" for the game. The Warriors might have a 3-1 lead in the series, but they can't go in expecting victory without nerves. They need to go in with the expectation that this could all be taken from them.

Kerr: "I hope we're a little more nervous. We didn't seem nervous in Game 4." Wants to see that "appropriate fear." — Jimmy Durkin (@Jimmy_Durkin) June 12, 2017

"For us as a team tonight, we have to be more on edge," Kerr said. "I hope we're a little more nervous. We didn't seem that nervous in Game 4. Nervous is good. Appropriate fear is the Gregg Popovich line. You need that."

The Warriors infamously lost a 3-1 lead in last year's Finals. This year they went into Game 4 with a 3-0 lead but got blown out of the building by some incredible Cavaliers shooting. It's going to take a massive effort on Cleveland's part to pull off that kind of upset again, but they know they can do it. That's the kind of fear Kerr wants from his team.

Kerr is likely saying this as a means to hopefully get a spark from their guys. The Warriors aren't a particularly difficult team to motivate, but sometimes overconfidence can be just as dangerous as a lack of motivation. Kerr is just making sure that doesn't get close to happening again.