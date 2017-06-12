NBA Finals: Tickets for Cavs-Warriors Game 5 reportedly sell for highest price in NBA history
The floor seats certainly were not cheap for Cavaliers-Warriors at Oracle Arena
Tickets to live sporting events have gotten expensive. Sure, you can still catch some random weekday games across the country for a decent price, but for the most part -- when you factor parking, food, foam fingers, etc. -- it's a major expense.
Nobody, however, has ever paid more for NBA tickets than some fortunate soul who reportedly shelled out $133,000 for two floor seats to Monday's Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena.
Hey, when you want to see a game, you want to see a game.
To be fair, this isn't just any game. This could be the game where one of the best teams of all-time beats one of the best players of all-time and celebrates the NBA title on their home floor.
If you have the money to spend, that might well be worth the $133,000. But then again, if the Cavs win you could have the biggest case of buyer's remorse in league history.
-
Warriors GM: 'No doubt' Kerr will return
Kerr has been dealing with health issues for the past two seasons
-
James faces his basketball mortality
The Warriors present an existential challenge to the reign of King James
-
These unlikely Warriors might get rings
The Warriors have a few players that you might have forgotten are going to win a ring
-
Draymond Green gets sweet redemption
In Game 5 of last year's Finals, Green wasn't there; in Game 5 of this year's Finals, he w...
-
Cavs owner to meet with GM Griffin
Griffin's contract expires at the end of June
-
Draymond texted Durant after Game 7 loss
Green started the recruiting process right away