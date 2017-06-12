NBA Finals: Tickets for Cavs-Warriors Game 5 reportedly sell for highest price in NBA history

The floor seats certainly were not cheap for Cavaliers-Warriors at Oracle Arena

Tickets to live sporting events have gotten expensive. Sure, you can still catch some random weekday games across the country for a decent price, but for the most part -- when you factor parking, food, foam fingers, etc. -- it's a major expense.

Nobody, however, has ever paid more for NBA tickets than some fortunate soul who reportedly shelled out $133,000 for two floor seats to Monday's Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena.

Hey, when you want to see a game, you want to see a game.

To be fair, this isn't just any game. This could be the game where one of the best teams of all-time beats one of the best players of all-time and celebrates the NBA title on their home floor.

If you have the money to spend, that might well be worth the $133,000. But then again, if the Cavs win you could have the biggest case of buyer's remorse in league history.

