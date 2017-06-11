NBA Finals: Tyronn Lue says the Cavs were 'being too nice' to Warriors until Game 4

There was clearly something different about the Cleveland Cavaliers in Friday's 137-116 NBA Finals Game 4 win over the Warriors. Cleveland scored 137 points and set a Finals record with 24 3-pointers, looking nearly unstoppable all game long.

If you ask Cavs coach Tryonn Lue, it has to do with the way they were treating Golden State's players.

"I thought the first two games we were being too nice," Lue said on Sunday. "The first three games, helping guys up off the floor, smiling, talking to guys and -- yeah, I didn't like that. "So I think Game 4, talking trash, being physical, whatever you got to do to try to get that edge to win, you got to do it."

"I thought the first two games, we were being too nice... I didn't like that, so I'll take Game 4 over everything else." - Ty Lue #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/0ISQPCZW45 — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 11, 2017

These two teams have gone through some significant battles in the NBA Finals over the past three years, so there has to be a level of mutual respect that has developed between the players. While it's one thing to want to beat a team, it's another to see a guy who's probably your friend off the court go down to the floor and not help him up.

But if Lue is right, and the difference in Game 4 was that the Cavs were meaner, then that's exactly what they need to do for the rest of the series. Cleveland looks to avoid elimination in Game 5 on Monday.