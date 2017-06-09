NBA Finals: Warriors' dominance spawned by homegrown core, not just adding K.D.

After pushing their playoff record to 15-0 with a tight victory in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors -- barring an all-time comeback by the Cleveland Cavaliers -- appear to be en route to their second championship in three seasons and stand one victory away from an unprecedented 16-0 playoff run, should they complete a sweep Friday night.

These playoffs -- and to a degree the entire season -- have felt like a formality, ending with a title for the Warriors. A 73-win team that added Kevin Durant . An entire league has cried uncle and an increasingly loud faction of fans is crying foul.

The appearance of a hired-gun championship sparks revolt against not only the victor, but also the system that allows such inequity. Store-bought superteams feel wrong. As the Warriors have piled up records and victories the past two years, and then added Durant, they have become increasingly hard to root for -- like an already-rich guy using a tax loophole to kill the little man.

Beyond all that, though, is how Golden State has pulled it off. Before Durant showed up, the Warriors -- with a homegrown core -- already had a title and recorded that 73-win season. As many teams in this gang-up-on-the-weak-kid era of sports were signing whatever big name they could, the Warriors built a foundation.

In the face of criticism, they gave Stephen Curry a long-term deal despite ankle issues, sticking with their guy. When many experts thought they were crazy not to trade Klay Thompson for Kevin Love , they stuck with their guy. Draymond Green lasted into the second round of the 2012 draft, but the Warriors saw something and took a guy who is arguably the league's best defensive player and integral to their culture.

Compare that to other teams of this superteam era. Look at the Big 3 Boston Celtics, the team that started all this star-joining fun with one homegrown piece in Paul Pierce . Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen were added. Look at LeBron James ' Miami Heat teams with only one homegrown piece in Dwyane Wade . James and Chris Bosh were big-money transactions. Take this year's Cavaliers team. While Cleveland drafted James, it had to bring him back from Miami, and also traded for Love's services. The only true core player on the current roster is Kyrie Irving .

A championship is a championship, but the hired-gun approach is not the only way to reach the top. The Spurs won five titles with a slow-cooking, home-grown core. The late-1990s Yankees who won four World Series in five years were built on a foundation of Derek Jeter, Jorge Posada, Mariano Rivera and Andy Pettitte. And there is a different kind of respect for that Yankees era -- maybe even in New York -- than the one defined by seemingly buying every last mercenary on the market.

What the Warriors are doing -- and the entire superteam approach -- is not palatable to many, if not most, fans. They want parity, actual competition. For them, and by any competitive measure, this NBA postseason has stunk.

But there are also fans who appreciate a dynasty, no matter how it happens. But if you place greater value on winning a certain way, by truly constructing a title-winning club, the Spurs of the past two decades, those aforementioned Yankees and these Warriors offer proof that championships can be built rather than bought.

And in fact there are a handful of NBA teams roughly in the same spot the Warriors were four years ago -- the Wizards, Trail Blazers and even the Timberwolves. All of them have a homegrown core of very talented players who are starting to test the patience of their fans and front offices. The Warriors offer a blueprint for staying the course -- sticking with John Wall and Bradley Beal , with Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, with Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins -- and waiting for that one player to make the leap into contention.

It doesn't always happen. There are only so many Kevin Durants. But when it does happen -- as it has for the Warriors, who have reaped the benefits of culture and true player and system development that made Oakland an attractive destination for Durant -- it is something to appreciate because it is rare these days.