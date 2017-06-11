NBA Finals: Warriors' Draymond Green explains why he said Cavs fans aren't sharp
Green said he thought long and hard about his comments about Cleveland's intelligence
Never one to shy away from a microphone, Warriors forward Draymond Green riled up the entire city of Cleveland after Friday's Game 4 loss, saying that people in Cleveland "don't seem to be the sharpest people around."
Given the chance to rescind or qualify his comments, Green instead doubled down, saying he thought long and hard about what he said before he said it. When asked if Green regretted his comments, this was his response:
"Absolutely not. Because everything I say, I know what I'm saying," Green said. "When I say something, I've thought about what I'm going to say before I say it. I never look at something and say, man, I shouldn't have said that. Because I'm a lot smarter than people think. When I say something, I've already thought about what I was going to say. So absolutely not.
"I didn't bash them. I just gave my thoughts."
Green then gave an example as to why he feels Cleveland fans are lacking in intelligence.
"They boo me and thought I had a tech I didn't have, so that wasn't sharp," Green said. "I knew I didn't, so maybe I'm just a little sharper than others. I don't know. But they played 'Hit the Road Jack' and I didn't have to hit the road, so I didn't think that was that sharp. Maybe you though that was sharp."
Well, you're always taught to back up your arguments with examples, so there you go. Unfortunately it's not the best example, since even Green's own coach Steve Kerr thought that it was Draymond's second technical foul and he was going to be ejected.
By that logic, Green thinks Kerr isn't very sharp either, which isn't a very nice thing to say about your coach.
Green, Kerr and the Warriors are hoping that they won't have to play in Cleveland again this season, as they try to wrap up the series at home in Game 5 on Monday.
