NBA Finals: Warriors' Kevin Durant is unanimous 2017 Finals MVP winner

This was always going to be how the story ended, wasn't it?

After joining the Golden State Warriors last summer, it took just one season for Kevin Durant to win his first championship, and now he has an extra piece of hardware to go along with it, as he was unanimously named 2017 Finals MVP.

Kevin Durant is named the 2017 #NBAFinals MVP! pic.twitter.com/oQNfD7C5aw — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 13, 2017

Durant was spectacular over the five games of the series, scoring at least 30 points in every single game, while averaging 35.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.6 blocks.

His most complete game was Game 2, when he put up 33 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 blocks, and 3 steals, finishing just 2 steals shy of a vaunted 5x5 game, as he lead the Dubs to a 132-113 victory.

But he will go down in history for his clutch performance at the end of Game 3, when he scored the final seven points for the Warriors to lead them to victory. The run was highlighted by his go-ahead 3-pointer with just under a minute remaining, which he drilled right in LeBron James' face after calmly sauntering up the floor.

And in the clinching 129-120 victory in Game 5, Durant made sure the Warriors took care of business, pouring in 39 points on an extremely efficient 14-20 from the field.