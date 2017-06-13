NBA Finals: Warriors pop $150K worth of champagne at nightclub with Adam Duritz

After winning their second championship in three seasons, the Golden State Warriors had a quite a celebration in their locker room. But the party did not end there, as the squad soon made its way over to a San Francisco nightclub to continue relishing in the moment.

The Warriors were not shy about spending money at the club, as they dropped over six figures on champagne alone, including two custom made bottles that cost $15K each. Via Uproxx:

However since it was their night, the Warriors were the real celebrities at the club and they partied as such, popping more bottles of champagne in joyous celebration. According to a press release, the Warriors celebrated with 80 bottles of Moet & Chandon champagne, which costs well over $150,000. Among the 80 bottles were two custom made six-liter Moet & Chandon Nectar Rose bottles. These custom champagne bottles each cost $15,000 and were engraved with Golden State's logos and also listed out their 2017 NBA championship win.

And of course Adam Duritz, the guy from Counting Crows with the crazy hair was there, following the team over from the game, where he was sitting in the front row.

Yo is that Adam Duritz??? pic.twitter.com/NpMWfbKC9R — Dumb Bozo (@davelozo) June 13, 2017

Best. Day. Ever. A post shared by adam d (@countingcrows) on Jun 12, 2017 at 10:24pm PDT

OK, I really need to know what $15K champagne tastes like, because I've had $6 champagne before (Yes, I'm rich, don't worry about it), and I'm really not sure it's possible to make it taste 2,500 times better.