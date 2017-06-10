NBA Finals: Zaza Pachulia's punch, other Game 4 incidents under review
Game 4 got very chippy and the NBA is going to review those incidents
Game 4 of the NBA Finals was one of the most intense games in recent memory. With the Warriors trying to clinch a title, and the Cavaliers desperate to survive, there was an expectation that the game would get chippy. However, the level of chippiness exceeded what the NBA wants to see on its biggest stage.
There was a lot of trash talk with plenty of hard fouls and tense moments that led to seven technical fouls. What stood out the most was when, in the middle of a loose-ball scrum, Zaza Pachulia delivered what appeared to be a punch to Iman Shumpert's groin. That play, and others, are going to be reviewed by the league office before Game 5.
Aside from Pachulia, nothing really suspension worthy took place in Game 4. Emotions definitely rose between the two sides and there might be some fines, but the only player that is likely going to earn a suspension is Pachulia for his groin punch.
Game 4 was intense, but the atmosphere created one of the most entertaining games of these playoffs and it would be a shame if the league cracked down on what made it so fun.
