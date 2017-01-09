NBA fines Lakers' Jordan Clarkson $15,000 for forearm to Goran Dragic's neck
The incident occurred on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson has been fined $15,000 for "throwing a forearm above the shoulders" of Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic on Friday, the league announced Monday. The incident occurred at the 5:29 mark of the third quarter, and both players were ejected for their roles in the ensuing kerfuffle. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra called Dragic's suspension "disgraceful" and "shameful."
Here's the full video of Clarkson hitting Dragic in the neck and the two ejections, in case you missed it:
The altercation changed the game into a blowout -- the Lakers led 76-68 when it happened, and they ended up winning 127-100.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Report: Millsap no longer on the market
It seems as if Millsap will stay put in Atlanta ... for now
-
Report: Dunleavy to join Hawks Tuesday
The sharpshooter is convinced now that Atlanta wants him
-
Fizdale makes deal with Gasol, Randolph
Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph closed out the Warriors on Friday
-
NBA Standings/Schedule Insights: Week 12
Plus, a look at the playoff picture right now, because it's never too early.
-
Noel says he and Embiid can be special
It's not clear if Philadelphia will ever play them together for significant stretches
-
WATCH: Bosh plays guitar with Buddy Guy
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union filmed it so the world could see
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre