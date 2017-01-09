NBA fines Lakers' Jordan Clarkson $15,000 for forearm to Goran Dragic's neck

Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson has been fined $15,000 for "throwing a forearm above the shoulders" of Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic on Friday, the league announced Monday. The incident occurred at the 5:29 mark of the third quarter, and both players were ejected for their roles in the ensuing kerfuffle. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra called Dragic's suspension "disgraceful" and "shameful."

Here's the full video of Clarkson hitting Dragic in the neck and the two ejections, in case you missed it:

The altercation changed the game into a blowout -- the Lakers led 76-68 when it happened, and they ended up winning 127-100.