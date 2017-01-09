NBA fines Lakers' Jordan Clarkson $15,000 for forearm to Goran Dragic's neck

The incident occurred on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson has been fined $15,000 for "throwing a forearm above the shoulders" of Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic on Friday, the league announced Monday. The incident occurred at the 5:29 mark of the third quarter, and both players were ejected for their roles in the ensuing kerfuffle. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra called Dragic's suspension "disgraceful" and "shameful."

Here's the full video of Clarkson hitting Dragic in the neck and the two ejections, in case you missed it:

The altercation changed the game into a blowout -- the Lakers led 76-68 when it happened, and they ended up winning 127-100.

CBS Sports Writer

James Herbert is somewhat fond of basketball, feature writing and understatements. A former season-ticket holder for the expansion Toronto Raptors, Herbert does not think the NBA was better back in the... Full Bio

