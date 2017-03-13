NBA fines Warriors' Andre Iguodala $10,000 for 'inappropriate' comments

The Golden State Warriors lost their second game in a row Friday night at Minnesota as they continued to struggle without Kevin Durant. And while the on-court action drew plenty of attention, so, too, did Andre Iguodala’s comments after the game.

When asked if he knew about coach Steve Kerr’s decision to rest him, along with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, Iguodala responded by saying, “Nope, no clue,” he said. “I do what master say.”

Following the tough loss to the Wolves, Iguodala made more controversial comments. Via ESPN:

“We gotta score more than the other team,” he told reporters. “Yep, they want dumb n----s, so I’m going to give y’all a dumb n----.” Then asked whether the team issues run deeper than just scoring baskets, Iguodala responded, “What would dumb n----s say? ‘Just play harder. Figure it out. Change gonna come.’ You know what we used to say. Change gonna come.”

Unsurprisingly, Iguodala’s quotes caused quite the uproar across both social and traditional media. Monday, it was announced that the league had fined the Warriors forward $10,000. Via the NBA’s press release:

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala has been fined $10,000 for making inappropriate comments during a postgame media interview, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

After practice Monday, Iguodala expressed regret about he timing of his statement, but wanted to make clear he has no problem with Kerr and wasn’t even talking about his coach when he made his comments Friday night. Via the Mercury News:

“It probably was the wrong time to express myself,” Iguodala said minutes before the fine was announced. “We all have our own opinions. We all have our own feelings. I feel like we’re entitled to them. We just try to pick and choose the time to do it and who you share it with. Because some may not understand where you’re coming from, which is to be expected. I feel like it’s the wrong time because it puts my team in the situation and my coaching staff in that situation. I have a great relationship with Steve Kerr. And he knows that. He spoke to you guys about it. But Steve in his words still may not be…someone still may not believe him. But he and I are in a great place. We don’t even have to speak about it because in no way shape or form was I talking about him.” “I like to have fun with you guys,” Iguodala said. “I shouldn’t say fun. I like to play mind games with you guys. But it still doesn’t take away how someone may feel. A lot of guys may feel a certain way, but they don’t know how to express it. I may have chosen the wrong way to express it. That’s my personal way at getting back at you guys a little bit.”

Given Iguodala’s track record of speaking freely, this likely won’t be the last time he makes a statement to the media that causes a stir.