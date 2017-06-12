NBA Free Agency: Bulls players reportedly believe Dwyane Wade will stay in Chicago

Dwyane Wade had a really weird 2016-17 with the Bulls. The team was a mess for the majority of the season and it felt like the trio of Wade, Jimmy Butler, and Rajon Rondo was never going to work together. However, Chicago managed to tailspin their way into the playoffs and put up a fight as the No. 8 seed.

Wade spent the majority of Chicago's late playoff run injured with a fractured elbow that was supposed to sideline him for the season. There were rumors that the injury may also be the end of his time in Chicago. That appears like it will not be the case with Bulls teammates claiming that Wade wants to stay. Via Chicago Sun-Times:

While the front office came out of a weekend meeting with Dwyane Wade with no official decision from the veteran guard on his 2017-18 $23.8-million player option, several teammates had a sense of the direction Wade was leaning. "He definitely sounds like a guy that's coming back,'' one Bulls player told the Sun-Times on Monday. "I just feel like when you're talking about recruiting [potential free agents] and what you hope your [teammates] are working on [this summer], you're in.''

Wade's up and down year may be what ultimately leads to him staying in Chicago. The final year on his contract option is easily the most money he can make this offseason and with three rings on his hand already there's no need to go chasing championships.

That said, there's always potential for Wade to go join up with a superstar and chase more rings as his career continues to near its end. He's taken paycuts in the past to win and it wouldn't be shocking at all to see him do it again.