NBA free agency buzz, trade rumors, draft and team news: Follow live updates
The NBA free agency period is off and running so here's a way to keep track of everything
The NBA offseason is barely a week old and it's already going insane with trade rumors and free agency news. Stars like Paul George, Jimmy Butler, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love have all been considered on the trade block. Dwyane Wade opted to stay with the Bulls while rumors continue that his old friend LeBron James might leave Cleveland in 2018.
Follow our live blog to keep up with everything that's happening:
6 trades to challenge Warriors supremacy
A few select players have the power to make the league a lot more competitive
NBA Mock Draft: Ball to Lakers at No. 2
Gary Parrish: Lakers go big after swinging deal to get Nets' pick at No. 27
Lakers, Nets swap stars: Grade the trade
The Lakers are setting themselves up for bigger moves while the Nets get a potential star on...
Report: Lakers to send Russell to Nets
The Lakers will also receive the No. 27 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft
Bulls reportedly offered Butler for No.3
The Bulls reportedly offered Jimmy Butler for just a draft pick
Knicks' front office in utter chaos?
The franchise continues to be a disaster
