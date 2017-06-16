NBA free agency: Derrick Rose may be willing to take pay cut to re-sign with Knicks

The oft-injured Derrick Rose will hit the free agent market July 1, but according to his agent, B.J. Armstrong, Rose's mind is already made up -- he wants to be back with the New York Knicks.

Via Yaron Weitzman of Bleacher Report:

"Derrick loves New York and wants to be there," Rose's agent, B.J. Armstrong, told Bleacher Report recently. "We've expressed that to them and been very consistent about it. Whether it happens is on them; all we can do is be clear." Armstrong said Rose, who underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee in April, is healthy and working out. He also insinuated that Rose would be willing to take a pay cut (he made $21.3 million last year). "In the end, we want to explore everything—if you're going to compete, you clearly need a number of [top] players, so let's figure that out," Armstrong said. "We want the best team possible. That's it. All the other stuff, if the team wins, everyone wins."

Reports during the season suggested that Rose would seek a max contract this offseason, but it appears he has changed his tune. Despite the injury that ended Rose's 2016-17 season, he has played over 60 games in back-to-back years. He also averaged more points last season (18.1) than he has since 2012. So it makes sense that Rose would want to return to a place where he may feel like he's starting to regain his spark.

But the Knicks have to agree to sign him. The team is publicly trying to trade Carmelo Anthony to get pieces to build around Kristaps Porzingis, and a ball-dominant shoot-first point guard doesn't seem like the right fit for a rebuilding team. The Knicks are also rumored to have their eyes on French point guard Frank Ntilikina with the No. 8 pick in next week's draft.

If Rose were willing to take a shorter contract to help mentor Ntilikina (or whomever the Knicks select), they might be willing to re-sign him. But with Rose's injury history, agreeing to a short contract doesn't seem very likely.