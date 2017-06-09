NBA free agency: Projecting Hayward's impact with Heat vs. retaining Waiters
Forking over the cash for Hayward or re-signing Waiters is an interesting argument
Gordon Hayward is a man with apparently many choices.
In addition to reported interest from the Boston Celtics, the Miami Heat have now emerged as a contender in the free agency sweepstakes for the Jazz All-Star.
Hayward can opt out of his contract with the Jazz and become an unrestricted free agent this summer.
The Heat, who are soon to be cleared of Chris Bosh's salary toward their cap hit, will have money to spend if they wish to get back to their playoff ways. But would it be worth sinking a potential $30-plus million a year into him, versus, say, paying a healthy Dion Waiters instead?
According to the SportsLine projection model, the 2016-17 Heat would have won 48.3 games with a healthy Waiters. By replacing Waiters with Hayward, they team would have won 51.2 games.
Not a vast improvement, right?
On one hand, the justification for paying Hayward max money for a projected win increase of fewer than three wins is difficult to swallow. If you're going to sink more than $100 million into an All-Star caliber-type player over the course of a contract, you'd ideally expect a bigger impact in the win column. On the flip side, those 2.9 extra wins would have been enough to send Miami to the playoffs this season -- a mark the team narrowly missed despite a hot run toward the end of the season.
Is paying Hayward max money worth an improvement so small? My judgement: No. The Heat have young, talented players that came together well last season, Waiters included, and could make other moves in building toward the future in collecting assets that might improve their outlook.
If the Heat are set on making a splash in free agency, though, Hayward might be the biggest fish expected to be in the sea this summer.
