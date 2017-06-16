NBA free agency: Warriors' negotiations to re-sign Iguodala reportedly almost done

While it's unlikely that any of their core members will join other teams, the Warriors have a lot of work to do this summer in terms of contract negotiations.

Stephen Curry's contract is up. Kevin Durant will likely opt out and need a new contract. Shaun Livingston is an unrestricted free agent. But, it looks like the negotiations with Andre Iguodala are all but wrapped up. From Tim Kawakami of The Mercury News:

Iguodala has already indicated that his negotiation is almost already done and that he will re-sign with the Warriors, though I'm sure there are still deal points to be finalized. Months ago a source indicated to me that the only real issue to be worked out was the number of guaranteed years.

The 2015 NBA Finals MVP, Iguodala is an important part of what the Warriors do as a crucial sixth man and member of the formidable Death Lineup. He also generally draws the assignment of guarding the opponent's best perimeter player for long stretches of the game, particularly come playoff time.

With the 33-year-old Iguodala locked up, the Warriors can focus on Curry, who is expected to receive -- and accept -- a "super max" extension of five years, $205 million, and Durant, who has already indicated that he'd be willing to take less than the max to give Golden State some extra wiggle room.