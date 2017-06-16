NBA Mock Draft 2017: Fultz still goes No. 1, but to Sixers in blockbuster

Man. I had such a nice mock draft all put together. We all knew what was going to happen. Things seemed almost orderly for six days before the draft. Then, at 5:07 p.m. ET on a daggone Friday, Woj did what Woj does. He dropped a bomb.

"Sources: Philadelphia is waiting on medical information on Markelle Fultz, but deep into talks on acquiring Boston's No. 1 overall pick," Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted, and it took another day for more reports to confirm the deal will be done Monday.

Well then. So much for that.

Fultz to the Sixers is the culmination of what Sam Hinkie started four years ago in tearing the Sixers down in order to build them up. Too bad he didn't get to hang around to see it. When this trade happens, the Sixers will have what could become the envy of the league: A three-player young core (Joel Embiid is 23, Ben Simmons is 20, Fultz is 19) that will be the envy of the league. It's far from a sure thing that this core will develop; Embiid's injury history is well documented, Simmons missed his entire rookie season and was a terrible outside shooter in college, and Fultz's college team won all of nine games despite his enormous talent. But this is what The Process was supposed to do.

As for Boston? Great trade. They'd get the guy they supposedly wanted all along (Kansas' Josh Jackson) and pick up extra assets in the process. I never particularly liked the pairing of Fultz and Isaiah Thomas in that backcourt anyway.

Reid Forgrave's NBA Mock Draft

ROUND 1

1. 76ers via trade with Celtics

Markelle Fultz , PG, Washington Huskies

Is Fultz "can't-miss"? He's as close as there is to can't-miss as there is in this draft, which is loaded with great talents but devoid of a Karl-Anthony Towns-like, Kyrie Irving-like, LeBron James-like transcendent and surefire superstar. It remains to be seen how Fultz and Ben Simmons, both players who flourish with the ball in their hands, will mesh together on the basketball court. But whatever. The Sixers are going with the player with the highest ceiling, and building a team that could be a juggernaut in the future. Fultz does it all: He's got phenomenal size for an NBA guard, a diverse set of offensive weapons and elite athleticism. Yes, I wonder about his decision to play his one-and-done season at a floundering collegiate program like Washington, and winning only nine games there. But the talent? Yeah, it's undeniable.

De'Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky Wildcats

Oh, what the hell. The Lakers have been sending out signals (or perhaps just misinformation) that Lonzo Ball isn't as done of a deal as it has been portrayed. Do I think the Lakers will pass on Ball? In the end, probably not. In the end, that's probably the pick. Do I think they could? Absolutely. And if they do, Fox is a fun, fast, Showtime-type player (and personality) who could play well into the Lakers' post-Kobe rebuild. The shooting stroke is a concern for Fox; he shot 24.6 percent from three at Kentucky. But (small sample size alert!) he did shoot 47.4 percent in his final 10 games. If he were more reliable of a shooter, everyone would be talking about him as a possible No. 1 pick in this draft, as he's got the size, length, athleticism and speed to become a John Wall-like player in the NBA. "Speed kills," one NBA scout told me about Fox - and you can't teach speed. It remains to be seen whether you can teach consistent shooting.

3. Celtics via trade with 76ers

Josh Jackson , SF, Kansas Jayhawks

There's been lots of talk lately of Jackson as a possible No. 1 pick. I never bought it, but I always saw where it was coming from, because the Jackson is a gritty Brad Stevens type of two-way player in a way that Fultz never seemed to be. I love this kid's potential. Jackson is a phenomenal athlete with a ridiculous motor. He gets after it on both ends of the floor. His ceiling will depend on whether he can develop into a dynamic small-ball four in the NBA. I think he will. One word of caution: The incident at Kansas in December, where Jackson allegedly vandalized a car and threatened to beat up a women's basketball player, made at least one coach tell me he'd be wary. I'm surprised a bigger deal hasn't been made of this in the lead-up to this draft. Clearly, any worries Danny Ainge may have had about Jackson's legal troubles have been quelled.

Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA Bruins

The Suns win the lottery's lottery ticket as, somehow, Lonzo Ball falls to them. Ball falling to fourth is a dream scenario for the Suns. He may not be the scorer that Fultz is, or the athlete that Fox is, but as his dad loooooves to say, the kid is simply a winner. Yes, this is bad news for Eric Bledsoe. He has two years left on his contract, so perhaps this marks the beginning of the end. Or perhaps it's not that at all, and Ball and Bledsoe can play together. Man, what a fun starting five that could be on offense: Ball, Bledsoe, Devin Booker, Marquese Chriss and Tyson Chandler now, Dragan Bender later. And by the way: I don't buy all the concern about LaVar Ball. Sure, he's loud and obnoxious, but he's raising a great, talented, grounded son.

Jayson Tatum , SF, Duke Blue Devils

This is the easiest pick in the entire draft. Conventional wisdom has the very top tier of this draft ending at the fifth pick. (I would argue that Florida State's Jonathan Isaac could belong in this tier as well, because his potential is sky-high, and possibly Lauri Markannen as well.) All the Kings have to do is take whichever player falls to them. I worry about a player of Tatum's abilities going to a franchise that has struggled like the Kings, but this team does have some intriguing young pieces in Buddy Hield, Skal Labissiere, Malachi Richardson and Georgios Papagiannis. Tatum may be the best natural scorer in this draft, someone who can score effectively from all three levels. He does all the little things - the footwork and the hard work - that can turn a big talent into a star. And I love the mature head on this young man's shoulders. The floor is very high for a player like Tatum.

Lauri Markkanen , PF, Arizona Wildcats

Hey! I got a nickname for Markannen! Let's call him "The Whooper Swan." Because that's Finland's national bird, and Markannen is kind of like a Finnish (Larry) Bird (this, by the way, is why I don't work in marketing). Anyway: I think Markannen could be a near-star in this league, a Dirk Nowitzki Lite. He's one of the top 3-point-shooting 7-footers in college basketball history, and was one of the most efficient scorers in all of college basketball last season. The Orlando Magic need everything. Markannen is the type of unique package you can't pass up on. He's versatile on offense, mobile on defense and has great instincts.

Jonathan Isaac , SF, Florida State Seminoles

A home-run swing for a team that's one young star away from making some serious noise in the Western Conference. I loooove Isaac's potential. Think it's the highest ceiling in this draft, in fact. He's 6-11 and, according to his college coach, still may be growing. A late growth spurt meant that he grew up playing guard positions before he shot up in height, a la Anthony Davis . Coaches have raved about his unselfishness and work ethic. Florida State's Leonard Hamilton, a onetime NBA coach, told me Isaac has one of the best basketball IQs he has ever seen. And a near-seven-foot athlete who can shoot, pass and blocks shots is a huge asset in today's NBA. While his offensive game is far from complete and he needs to pack muscle onto his thin frame, Isaac is a helluva shooter for a big man, making 34.8 percent of his 3s and shooting 78 percent from the free-throw line. "He has the versatility to be whatever a coach wants him to be," Hamilton told me. If this pick hits, the Minnesota Timberwolves will be contending in the West in a few years. And I think it'll hit.

Malik Monk , SG, Kentucky

The most electric player in this draft playing at Madison Square Garden? Gimme that. Monk is a superb athlete and a fantastic (if streaky) shooter. Monk can light it up from deep like no other player in this draft. I can't wait for him to go on one of his signature three-minute tears at MSG, where he's the only guy who matters on the court. In practices you can see how his work ethic ends up paying off in games. Yes, he's incredibly streaky, and yes, his size -- 6-3 -- is more the size of a point guard than an NBA two. But Monk is an exciting young player who, paired with Kristaps Porzingis , breathes more life into a struggling franchise.

Frank Ntilikina, PG, France

A high-IQ basketball player with remarkable perimeter defensive skills and great game management talents -- and I don't mean that as faint praise. Ntilikina's physical profile -- 6-5 with long arms -- is impressive for a point guard. In time, he'll learn to be more aggressive, which is something he needs to do.





Dennis Smith, PG, NC State Wolfpack

The Kings, once again, have an easy decision: Take whoever falls to you. The Kings' fifth pick may be the end of the elite tier, and the 10th pick is the end of that next tier, I believe. We'll see if they end up shopping these two picks to move up, as has been rumored, but that makes no sense to me (unless they're swinging some deal to get Fultz, which is highly unlikely). Smith is a bit small but an absolute stick of athletic dynamite on the court. His inconsistency might make teams worried. In January, he scored 32 points in a stunning upset at Duke, but in his last collegiate game he had seven points and four turnovers.

Luke Kennard , SG, Duke

I have long had an unabashed love of Kennard's game (every mock needs to have a hipster element: "I thought this was cool before everyone else thought this was cool"). As a shooter Kennard was one of the best in college basketball last season, but to pigeon hole him as only a shooter is a mistake. Kennard is an all-around scorer who leverages the respect teams give his outside shot to score effectively from all three levels. He's a surprisingly good ball-handler who, when he doesn't have the ball, knows how to move well off it. Will he be able to defend at the next level? I don't know. I mean, he's not going to lock down Russell Westbrook , but who can? I believe that Kennard will be competent as a team defender and more than make up for it on the offensive end as a J.J. Redick-like presence. He might be the steal of the draft.





Donovan Mitchell , SG, Louisville Cardinals

Mitchell is an absurd athlete with terrific measurements, as evidenced by his showing at the NBA combine. His wingspan is 8.75 inches longer than his height (which at just shy of 6-2 is subpar for an NBA shooting guard). He is speedy and an incredible leaper, and he was Rick Pitino's most-trusted player last season at Louisville. With improved 3-point shooting his sophomore year (35.4 percent), Mitchell can score from anywhere he wants. Yes, there's the hero-ball element to Mitchell that NBA coaches will have to pound out of him. But the dude is a high-motor both-ends-of-the-floor type of guy.

Justin Jackson , SF, North Carolina Tar Heels

Long and lanky with a high IQ and a variety of offensive tools, Jackson came back for a junior season determined to improve the parts of his game NBA scouts told him were lacking. And he did. He improved his 3-point shooting to a respectable 37 percent, which was key in showing NBA teams he can play the three in the league. A star? No. A reliable NBA starter if he can add strength to his lanky frame? Absolutely. Jackson took a while a while to develop into a star at the college level -- he was a higher-ranked recruit than future one-and-doners Karl-Anthony Towns , Justise Winslow and ' data-slug="" data-subtype="">D'Angelo Russell -- but by his junior season, that's exactly what he was, the most talented player on a title-winning UNC team.

Zach Collins , C, Gonzaga Bulldogs

Christmas in June for Pat Riley's team, as Collins falls to 14. The young big man is just solid, solid, solid. We got to see Zach Collins' best college game on the biggest of stages when he dropped 14 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks on South Carolina Gamecocks in the Final Four. While he'll never be called spectacular, there are few holes in Collins' game. He combines size and mobility, touch and strength. If Collins can stretch his range and become a consistent NBA 3-point shooter, he could be a very impactful player. Not a star, but you'll have a great chance at getting a very solid all-around two-way big man, and that's a valuable thing.

Harry Giles , PF, Duke

A surprise pick here. With three first-round picks the Portland Trail Blazers can afford to take a home-run swing on the biggest risk-reward pick since Joel Embiid. And I don't believe Giles will last until 20, when the Trail Blazers have their next selection. Leading into Giles' senior year of high school, he was one of the top three or so talents in this stacked draft -- then he tore an ACL for the second time. Giles is a gifted athlete who talent evaluators would mention in the same breath as Chris Webber and Kevin Garnett . If you watched Giles last season, you barely caught glimpses of that as he recovered from two knee injuries over the past calendar year. But he was once that good. The risk here is huge; so is the reward. He could become an All-Star, or he could never see a minute of NBA playing time.

OG Anunoby , SF, Indiana Hoosiers

Also a risky pick, as Anunoby's injury during his senior year might keep him off the floor during his rookie season. But if his health improves he could be the Draymond Green of this draft. Yes, he is a bit of a tweener, but that's not nearly as much a negative in the NBA as it was even five years ago. He can guard multiple positions. He's a great athlete. He plays bigger than his height (6-7 with a 7-2 1/2 wingspan). His offensive skills are very much a work in progress. But there aren't any sure things at this point of the draft anyway.

Jarrett Allen , C, Texas Longhorns

The size is there. The potential is there. I worry about the shooting (56 percent from the free-throw line in college) and the lack of offensive tools. But a college coach who recruited Allen raved to me about his focus and work ethic. He's not the type of kid who will get in trouble, instead just staying in the gym and working on his game. At the very least he can be an intimidating, explosive low-post presence. That's a pretty nice floor.

John Collins , PF, Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Guess who had the highest player efficiency rating in college basketball last season? It was Collins, who was incredibly efficient around the rim. Collins made 62 percent of his shots, and he was one of the best rebounders in college hoops, especially on the offensive glass. And he's incredible at getting fouled, drawing more fouls per 40 minutes than any projected draftee. He's not effective away from the basket, but remember: Collins made a huge jump from his freshman to his sophomore season under coach Danny Manning. He's a coachable player motivated to improve his game. Can he play alongside Myles Turner ? I believe so.





Ike Anigbogu , PF, UCLA

Anigbogu is a project, especially on offense. He's an 18-year-old freshman who plays with energy -- a tall, strong and athletic big man with long arms and loads of potential. He has a long way to go to develop his offensive game, but being so young and such a remarkable raw talent means Anigbogu still has lots of room to grow, both physically and as a player. He has an ideal frame, athleticism and energy for a high-level shot-blocking, rebounding, dunking NBA center.

TJ Leaf , PF, UCLA

A tall, white power forward from UCLA who can rebound and make 3s? Wait, I think I've heard this one before. No, Leaf isn't Kevin Love 2.0, but the comparison has some merit. Leaf is the type of guy who will fit on any NBA team, as that 46.8 percent 3-point shooting clip in college would suggest. A safe pick for the Blazers after the risky Giles pick at 15.

Terrance Ferguson, SG, Australia

Russell Westbrook needs another shooter next to him, and Ferguson has the prettiest shooting stroke in this draft, with length and elite-level athleticism to boot. Ferguson has the tools to become a special wing in the NBA. One scout told me his season playing in Australia against grown men would be a better transition to the NBA for Ferguson than a year in college would have been. If he can become a more dynamic half-court player, Ferguson could be an absolute steal at this point. If not, he could still be a useful 3-and-D wing.

Justin Patton , C, Creighton Bluejays

The worst franchise in the NBA doesn't have a pick until No. 22. Rough spot, and the penance for trading away all your draft picks to try and do the win-now thing with aging players. It's a tough place to draft, because at 22 we're long since past sure things and are starting to run out of the risky home-run type of guys. Patton, I believe, is the last home run possibility left (assuming he lasts this late). He is a great athlete for a 7-footer. Though he certainly needs to add some muscle to his thin frame, Patton's offensive versatility and efficiency (he was one of the most efficient shooters in college basketball last season) and shot-blocking skills make me believe there's a high ceiling here. The Brooklyn Nets will have to be patient with him. But it's not like they'll be playing for anything over the next few years anyway.

Alec Peters , PF, Valparaiso Crusaders

Peters was one of college basketball's top shooters last season, with a remarkable 60.4 percent true shooting percentage. As the best player in the Horizon League last season, teams ganged up on Peters, so ignore his 36.3 percent from 3-point land and look at his previous two seasons, where he shot 46.6 and 44 percent from three respectively. Is he going to be a star? No. He's far from the "elite NBA athlete" level. But shooting like he does -- and being able to score from all over the court -- means he'll be able to be a productive player in this league for a long time.

Caleb Swanigan , PF, Purdue Boilermakers

Not only is he the most heart-warming story of this draft but "Biggie" also is the most NBA-ready player available late in the first round. He's simply going to outwork everybody on the floor. He's one of the hardest workers I've ever been around. And he knows his role in the NBA. He told me there will always be a place for a rebounder in the NBA. That's where he's going to butter his bread, and he knows it. The questions about his body, size and athleticism are overwrought. He's a winner, pure and simple. Fans should want this inspiring and inspired young man on their squad.

Isaiah Hartenstein, PF, Lithuania

A lefty 7-footer, Hartenstein is big and agile, physical on the boards and a guy who gets after it on both ends. It remains to be seen whether he can become an asset on the offensive end aside from crashing the glass and getting putbacks.

Bam Adebayo, C, Kentucky

Is he a tight end or a basketball player? Well, if the NBA doesn't work out, the NFL is only a phone call away. Adebayo was one of the most physically imposing players in college basketball last season, and at a cut 6-10 and 250 pounds, he'll be able to come into the league immediately and bang with 10-year veterans down low. He's no creative offensive force, but Adebayo can make a difference on both ends of the court based on sheer size, athleticism and motor. He could easily go eight to 10 spots higher than this.

Kyle Kuzma , SF, Utah Utes

A solid stretch four type, Kuzma is a rare high-ceiling guy who will be available late in the first round. And that's what the Nets need instead of pieces that fit their needs, because this franchise needs just about everything. Kuzma is an excellent, versatile athlete who doesn't have many glaring holes in his game. His solid offensive performance at the NBA combine opened a lot of eyes about his potential.

Tony Bradley , PF, North Carolina

Bradley Braves is a huge -- 6-10 with a 7-4 wingspan, weighing in at 250 pounds -- and physical big man who doesn't shy away from contact. He may need some time in the D-League -- er, the G-League -- before he can make an impact at the NBA level. But if he develops a more refined offensive game, this could turn into a solid pick.

Josh Hart , SG, Villanova Wildcats

Hart could be the Malcolm Brogdon of this draft, a player who came into college underrecruited, got better and better each of his four collegiate years under a great coach, is full of intangibles, and simply is a winner. If that doesn't sound like a prototypical San Antonio Spur, I don't know what does. He's a high-IQ, hard-working consistent player who can play multiple positions. He can shoot, he can rebound, he can defend. If Hart slips into the second round, he'll be an absolute steal there. He can help a team immediately.

Frank Jackson , SG, Duke

Jackson could add an exciting scoring threat to one of the NBA's most plodding (though efficient) offensive teams. Yes, he's a tweener, and there's plenty of uncertainty around whether he'll fit as a point guard or shooting guard at the next level. But he's a natural scorer, an excellent 3-point shooter and a guy who can flat-out get to the rim.

ROUND 2

Jawun Evans , PG, Oklahoma State Cowboys

One of the toughest point guards I've seen at the college level, and perhaps the most underrated point guard in this loaded point guard draft. He was a great do-it-all point guard for his collegiate team, and he'll be able to ably spell Dennis Schroder for spurts with the Atlanta Hawks .

Derrick White , PG, Colorado Buffaloes

On a team as young as the Phoenix Suns , the 23-year-old White will be somewhat of a veteran leader despite being a rookie. The most improbable story in this draft, White is a former Division II player who shot up draft boards this season as he was one of four players in college hoops to average 18 points, four assists and four rebounds.

Tyler Lydon , F, Syracuse Orange

A stretch four who can really shoot, Lydon's offensive versatility will immediately help one of the league's worst 3-point shooting teams.

Ivan Rabb , PF/C, California Golden Bears

A steal. Rabb was considered a possible lottery pick after his freshman year. Now, in a tougher draft and after a mediocre sophomore year, Rabb could fall to the second round. He could develop into a solid NBA post player. It will take time.

Frank Mason, PG, Kansas

If you didn't love watching Mason last year, you don't love basketball. He's tough as nails. He has one of the hottest-running motors out there. He's small but explosive, a helluva shooter and, most importantly, an experienced winner. He'd fill a lot of needs for the Magic.

D.J. Wilson, PF/C, Michigan Wolverines

A near 7-footer who took a while to develop, Wilson projects as a nice stretch-four in the NBA. He can shoot it at a pretty good clip. He is as late of a bloomer as there is in this draft.

Anzejs Pasecniks, C, Latvia

A team like the Celtics needs players they can stash overseas, and the 7-2 Pasecniks is a perfect candidate, a 21-year-old center with potential but whose body still needs to fill out.

Semi Ojeleye, F, SMU

Big and strong and a fantastic athlete, Ojeleye can do it all offensively. He shot 42.4 percent his final season at SMU. Gotta be honest: I probably have him too low.

Jordan Bell, PF, Oregon

His dynamic play in the NCAA tournament was the main reason Oregon made the Final Four. He's a bouncy and ambitious defender who will develop as an offensive player. A down-and-dirty energy guy is what Philly needs.

Tyler Dorsey , SG, Oregon



The New Orleans Pelicans traded away Buddy Hield, but Dorsey, who tore it up in the NCAA tournament with a 78 percent true shooting percentage, could give this team the offensive firepower it needs in the backcourt.

Wesley Iwundu , SG, Kansas State Wildcats

An ideal size for an NBA wing, Iwundu can do a lot of things -- defend several positions, feed teammates, run and jump at an elite level.

Jonah Bolden , PF, UCLA

When Bolden came on at UCLA, coaches whispered to me some of those mini-Kevin Durant comparisons we love to throw out there: A near 7-footer who can really shoot it from outside. He's been on the radar for some time, but amazingly, he's only 21 years old and still has time to come into his own.





Johnathan Motley , PF, Baylor Bears

Motley is another in a long line of underrecruited college players who went to Baylor and, in three or four years, developed into legit NBA players. He's big, he's tough, he just needs to work on his outside shooting.

Jaron Blossomgame , SF, Clemson Tigers

A big, explosive two-way wing who has some weaknesses -- his 3-point shooting regressed in a major way his senior year -- but has the size and experience to make an immediate impact.

Edmond Sumner , PG, Xavier Musketeers

With two second-rounders, the Houston Rockets can afford to pick a guy like Sumner who has first-round potential but is coming off an ACL injury toward the end of last season. Sumner is a shifty, lanky guard who can find holes in defenses.

Dwayne Bacon , G, Florida State

A big, strong wing who can really score. He could become the second-round steal of the draft if he becomes a better defender.

Mathias Lessort, PF, France

Lessort is a great athlete who has a great motor and limited offensive skills. He plays above the rim at an elite level.

Sindarius Thornwell , SG, South Carolina

One of my favorite advanced stats sites, ValueAddBasketball.com, had Thornwell as the most valuable player in college basketball last season. So what? Well, this is the same site that had Jimmy Butler as a sleeper coming out of Marquette Golden Eagles , and has hit on plenty of other sleepers. The MVP of the SEC who had a phenomenal NCAA tournament, Thornwell is a big, strong, tough player in the Frank Martin mold who can score inside and out. A guy who can come into the league and make an immediate impact.

Monte Morris , PG, Iowa State Cyclones

The sure-handed Morris can be an NBA backup point guard for a decade or more. He's never going to wow you, until you look at his assist-to-turnover ratio and realize the dude never turns the ball over. Basically, the anti-Mudiay.

Jonathan Jeanne, C, France



Jeanne recently was diagnosed with Marfan syndrome, which could end the potential first-rounder's career. But with a bevy of second-round picks, the Sixers can take a flier on the Frenchman whose build and game is reminiscent of Rudy Gobert . If there's a 30 percent chance Jeanne will play again, this is a smart pick.

Dillon Brooks , SF, Oregon

In a Pac-12 that featured Lonzo Ball and Markelle Fultz, it was Brooks who took home the conference's player of the year award. That means something. He's a strong and versatile scorer who plays with a fire that can help him as well as hurt him.

Thomas Bryant , C, Indiana

A steal. The burly Bryant University Bulldogs could have been one-and-done but stayed for a sophomore campaign when Indiana really struggled. His elite big man size indicates a high ceiling.

Amida Brimah , C, Connecticut Huskies

Yes, Brimah struggled his senior season. But remember what he was before then: One of the tallest, longest players in college basketball who was an absolute shot-blocking force. That's the one area of greatest need for one of the worst rebounding and shot-blocking teams in the league. In three of his four collegiate seasons, Brimah ranked in the top six in the country in block percentage.

P.J. Dozier, G, South Carolina

A long and athletic combo guard whose build and game is somewhat reminiscent of Shaun Livingston , Dozier could have used an extra year in college and might have become a mid-first-rounder. The Suns aren't going to win any time soon, so they can be patient and mix Dozier into their young and talented core. His shot needs to improve, but he has the physical attributes for success.

Andrew White, SF, Syracuse

One of the most prolific 3-point shooters in college basketball the past couple years, White logged an insane amount of minutes last season, showing amazing stamina. White is a somewhat one-dimensional player, but that one dimension is incredibly important.

Luke Kornet , C, Vanderbilt Commodores

Kornet holds the all-time NCAA record for 3-pointers made by a 7-footer, with 150. He's probably not going to get drafted, and I think that's a mistake in a league where a 7-footer who can shoot is a luxury. He's a competent post defender as well. The Celtics can spread their big man risk on Kornet and Brimah; one of the two will make the roster.

Cameron Oliver , PF, Nevada Wolf Pack

Oliver is a long and strong power forward who can crash the glass and make outside shots. If he proves that his 38.4 percent from 3-point range last season wasn't a fluke, Oliver could prove a steal. Be patient here.

Nigel Williams-Goss , PG, Gonzaga

Solid, solid, solid. Williams-Goss isn't flashy but he doesn't make mistakes, as we saw when he led Gonzaga to the national title game. He can be a great backup NBA point guard who can quarterback a team, rebound the ball at a high level and make shots when needed.

Alpha Kaba, C, France

The big, long Frenchman has the build to make an impact down low as a shot-blocker. It remains to be seen how he will refine his offensive game, but getting into the San Antonio Spurs ' system can only help.

Marcus Keene , PG, Central Michigan Chippewas



The 60th pick should be called the IT4 Memorial Pick, only used on a speedy sub-6-footer who is an elite scorer but undervalued because of his size. That's Keene in a nutshell. He led college hoops in scoring last year (30 points per game! while averaging 4.9 assists!), and while it's unlikely he actually gets drafted, I'd be thrilled if he gets a shot. What can I say? Two of my favorite players growing up were Spud Webb and Muggsy Bogues.