NBA Playoff Picture: Current standings and projections as Warriors take control of West

The NBA playoffs begin in just over two weeks. The races are tightening, the seeds are being sorted out, the picture is slowly becoming clear. With that, here’s a look at the current playoff picture, and five things to know about each team that’s in or in the running for a spot.

Some quick notes:

Cleveland is back in the No. 1 seed in the East by a tiebreaker after Boston’s loss to Milwaukee.

Portland is a near-lock to get the eighth seed in the West after beating Denver this week.

Golden State is a near-lock for the No. 1 seed, and 1-2-3 in the West will be Warriors-Spurs-Rockets.

Things are still really tight between 5 and 10 in the East, though Detroit is fading and on life support.

Utah is still in a fight for home court.

If the playoffs started today ...

Seeding analysis and magic numbers

Some notes: SportsLine data is based on 10,000 simulations based on SL’s forecast model. That’s why teams that have yet to clinch have “100 percent” chances at things they haven’t clinched yet. Strength of schedule is courtesy of NBA.com, and rank refers to rank among conference teams. Magic number for the assigned tables refer to their magic number to make the playoffs.

Curious as to why tiebreakers matter so much? The Nos. 3-6 seeds in the Western Conference were decided by a tiebreaker in 2015. The same thing happened in the Eastern Conference in 2016. Teams wind up clumping together at the end. Tiebreakers matter.

Note: “Magic numbers” refers to combination of wins and losses by the competing team. Example: If the Cavaliers have a magic number of seven for a playoff spot, that means they need a combination of seven wins and losses by Miami (the team currently out of the playoffs with the fewest losses).

Western Conference

The contenders

Clinched/magic number: Clinched Pacific Division, top-two seed, home court first two rounds. Magic number for home court throughout NBA playoffs is five.

Clinched Pacific Division, top-two seed, home court first two rounds. Magic number for home court throughout NBA playoffs is five. Strength of schedule: .392 (weak)

.392 (weak) Remaining games: Seven

Seven Lead/trail and tiebreakers: They lead San Antonio by 3.5 games, and are a near-lock for the No. 1 seed. Spurs are their only competition at this point, and Spurs hold the tiebreaker.



They lead San Antonio by 3.5 games, and are a near-lock for the No. 1 seed. Spurs are their only competition at this point, and Spurs hold the tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 72.1 percent to win Western Conference finals, 57.7 percent to win NBA title.

Clinched/magic number: Clinched home court in the first round and a top-three seed. Magic number for top-two seed and home court in the first two rounds is two.

Clinched home court in the first round and a top-three seed. Magic number for top-two seed and home court in the first two rounds is two. Strength of schedule: .546 (difficult)

.546 (difficult) Remaining games: Eight

Eight Lead/trail and tiebreakers: They hold the tiebreaker over the Rockets with a six-game lead. They’re a lock for a top-two seed. They trail the Warriors by 3.5 games but have the tiebreaker.



They hold the tiebreaker over the Rockets with a six-game lead. They’re a lock for a top-two seed. They trail the Warriors by 3.5 games but have the tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 19.9 percent to win Western Conference finals, 14.8 percent to win NBA title.

Clinched/magic number: Clinched home court in the first round and a top-four seed. Magic number for the third seed is three.

Clinched home court in the first round and a top-four seed. Magic number for the third seed is three. Strength of schedule: .481 (moderate)

.481 (moderate) Remaining games: Eight

Eight Lead/trail and tiebreakers: The Jazz trail them by 5.5 games, but Utah has the tiebreaker. They trail San Antonio by six games and the Spurs have the tiebreaker. Houston is a lock for the third seed.



The Jazz trail them by 5.5 games, but Utah has the tiebreaker. They trail San Antonio by six games and the Spurs have the tiebreaker. Houston is a lock for the third seed. SportsLine projection: 52.8 percent to win the first rounds, 2.7 percent to win the conference finals.

The dangerous second tier

Clinched/magic number: Clinched a playoff spot and no worse than seventh. Magic number for the fourth seed and home court is six.

Clinched a playoff spot and no worse than seventh. Magic number for the fourth seed and home court is six. Strength of schedule: .592 (brutal)

.592 (brutal) Remaining games: Seven

Seven Lead/trail and tiebreakers: Lead Clippers by 1.5 and Clippers have the tiebreaker. Trail Houston by 5.5 games, Jazz have the tiebreaker. Lead the Thunder by 2.5 games, OKC has the tiebreaker.



Lead Clippers by 1.5 and Clippers have the tiebreaker. Trail Houston by 5.5 games, Jazz have the tiebreaker. Lead the Thunder by 2.5 games, OKC has the tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 45.9 percent to win home court, 41.1 percent to win first round.

Clinched/magic number: Clinched a playoff spot and a top-seven seed. Magic number for the fifth seed is seven.

Clinched a playoff spot and a top-seven seed. Magic number for the fifth seed is seven. Strength of schedule: .546 (tough)

.546 (tough) Remaining games: Six

Six Lead/trails and tiebreakers: Trail Jazz by 1.5 games, and own the tiebreaker. Lead OKC by one game, tiebreaker split, will come down to conference record.



Trail Jazz by 1.5 games, and own the tiebreaker. Lead OKC by one game, tiebreaker split, will come down to conference record. SportsLine projection: 47.3 percent to win home court, 5.4 percent to reach the conference finals.

Clinched/magic number: Clinched a playoff spot. Magic number for no worse than sixth seed is six.

Clinched a playoff spot. Magic number for no worse than sixth seed is six. Strength of schedule: .499 (moderate)

.499 (moderate) Remaining games: Eight

Eight Lead/trail and tiebreakers: Lead Memphis by 2.5 games, own the tiebreaker. Trail Clippers by one game, split the tiebreaker, will come down to conference record, unless it’s a three-way tie with Jazz, then win with division title.



Lead Memphis by 2.5 games, own the tiebreaker. Trail Clippers by one game, split the tiebreaker, will come down to conference record, unless it’s a three-way tie with Jazz, then win with division title. SportsLine projection: 47.6 percent to win first round, 9.4 percent to reach conference finals.

Clinched/magic number: Magic number for a playoff spot is two.

Magic number for a playoff spot is two. Strength of schedule: .370 (super-easy)

.370 (super-easy) Remaining games: Seven

Seven Lead/trail and tiebreakers: Trail both the Clippers and Thunder by at least 2.5 games, and don’t have a tiebreaker. They’re a lock for the seventh seed.



Trail both the Clippers and Thunder by at least 2.5 games, and don’t have a tiebreaker. They’re a lock for the seventh seed. SportsLine projection: 10.3 percent to win the first round.

Someone has to win the eighth seed

Clinched/magic number: Magic number for a playoff spot is seven.

Magic number for a playoff spot is seven. Strength of schedule: .491 (moderate)

.491 (moderate) Remaining games: Eight

Eight Leads/trails and tiebreaker: Leads Denver by a game and has the tiebreaker. Trails Memphis by 4.5 games, has the tiebreaker.



Leads Denver by a game and has the tiebreaker. Trails Memphis by 4.5 games, has the tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 82.3 percent to secure a playoff spot.

Clinched/magic number: Tragic number is seven.

Tragic number is seven. Strength of schedule: .556 (brutal)

.556 (brutal) Remaining games: Eight

Eight Leads/trails and tiebreakers: Trail Portland by one game, Blazers have the tiebreaker.



Trail Portland by one game, Blazers have the tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 17.6 percent to make playoffs.

Clinched/magic number: Tragic number is four.

Tragic number is four. Strength of schedule: .527 (tough)

.527 (tough) Remaining games: Eight

Eight Leads/trails and tiebreaker: Trails Portland by five games, split the tiebreaker.



Trails Portland by five games, split the tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 0.0 percent chance of playoffs.

Clinched/magic number: Tragic number is four.

Tragic number is four. Strength of schedule: .507 (tough-ish)

.507 (tough-ish) Remaining games: Seven

Seven Leads/trails tiebreaker: Trail Portland by 4.5 games, Pelicans lead 2-1 for tiebreaker.



Trail Portland by 4.5 games, Pelicans lead 2-1 for tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 0.2 percent chance of playoffs.

Clinched/magic number: Tragic number is three.

Tragic number is three. Strength of Schedule: .527 (tough)

.527 (tough) Remaining games: Nine

Nine Leads/trails and tiebreaker: Trail Portland by 6.5 games, Portland has the tiebreaker.



Trail Portland by 6.5 games, Portland has the tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 0.0 percent chance of playoffs.

Eastern Conference

The champs have company

Clinched/magic number: Clinched a playoff spot and home court in the first round. Magic number for home court in the second round is seven, for home court throughout the playoffs is eight.

Clinched a playoff spot and home court in the first round. Magic number for home court in the second round is seven, for home court throughout the playoffs is eight. Strength of Schedule: .439 (easy)

.439 (easy) Remaining games: Seven

Seven Owns tiebreaker: Tied with Cavs, Cavs have 2-1 tiebreaker lead with one to play. Lead Wizards by two games, Wizards have the tiebreaker.



Tied with Cavs, Cavs have 2-1 tiebreaker lead with one to play. Lead Wizards by two games, Wizards have the tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 11.9 percent to win conference finals, 2.7 percent to win title.

Clinched/magic number: Clinched playoff spot, Central Division and home court. Magic number for a top-two seed and home court in the second round is six.

Clinched playoff spot, Central Division and home court. Magic number for a top-two seed and home court in the second round is six. Strength of schedule: .497 (moderate)

.497 (moderate) Remaining games: Nine

Nine Trails/leads and tiebreakers: Tied with Celtics, lead 2-1 for tiebreaker.



Tied with Celtics, lead 2-1 for tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 62.7 percent to win conference finals, 16.4 percent to win title.

Eastern heirs

Clinched/magic number: Clinched a playoff spot and Southeast Division. Magic number for the third seed is seven.

Clinched a playoff spot and Southeast Division. Magic number for the third seed is seven. Strength of schedule: .556 (brutal)

.556 (brutal) Remaining games: Seven

Seven Trails/leads and tiebreakers: Lead Raptors by one game, Toronto has the tiebreaker. Trail Celtics by two games, own the tiebreaker.



Lead Raptors by one game, Toronto has the tiebreaker. Trail Celtics by two games, own the tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 22.9 percent to reach conference finals, 7.0 percent to win conference finals.

Clinched/magic number: Clinched a playoff spot. Magic number for home court is two.

Clinched a playoff spot. Magic number for home court is two. Strength of schedule: .513 (tough)

.513 (tough) Remaining games: Seven

Seven Trails/leads and tiebreakers: Trail Wizards by one game, have the tiebreaker. Trail Celtics by three games, have the tiebreaker. Lead Atlanta by six games, Hawks have the tiebreaker.



Trail Wizards by one game, have the tiebreaker. Trail Celtics by three games, have the tiebreaker. Lead Atlanta by six games, Hawks have the tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 51.3 percent chance to win first-round. 3.2 percent to win conference finals.

The messy middle

Clinched/magic number: Magic number for a playoff spot is four.

Magic number for a playoff spot is four. Strength of schedule: .530 (tough)

.530 (tough) Remaining games: Seven

Seven Trails/leads and tiebreakers: Trail Toronto by six games, Hawks have the tiebreaker. Tied with Bucks, have tiebreaker.



Trail Toronto by six games, Hawks have the tiebreaker. Tied with Bucks, have tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 28.7 percent chance of winning the first round.

Clinched/magic number: Magic number for a playoff spot is four.

Magic number for a playoff spot is four. Strength of schedule: .499 (moderate)

.499 (moderate) Remaining games: Seven

Seven Trails/leads and tiebreakers: Tied with Hawks, Hawks have the tiebreaker. Lead Miami by two games, Heat have tiebreaker.



Tied with Hawks, Hawks have the tiebreaker. Lead Miami by two games, Heat have tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 97.7 percent chance of a playoff berth. 39.2 percent chance of winning first round.

Clinched/magic number: Magic number for a playoff spot is seven.

Magic number for a playoff spot is seven. Strength of schedule: .537 (tough)

.537 (tough) Remaining games: Seven

Seven Trails/leads and tiebreakers: Tied with Miami, Heat have the tiebreaker. Lead Bulls by 1.5 games, split tiebreaker.



Tied with Miami, Heat have the tiebreaker. Lead Bulls by 1.5 games, split tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 74.8 percent chance of a playoff berth, 28 percent chance of a first-round upset.

Clinched/magic number: Magic number for a playoff spot is seven.

Magic number for a playoff spot is seven. Strength of schedule: .511 (moderate)

.511 (moderate) Remaining games: Seven

Seven Trails/leads and tiebreakers: Trail Bucks by two games, have the tiebreaker. Tied with Pacers, have tiebreaker. Lead Chicago by 1.5 games, Bulls have tiebreaker.



Trail Bucks by two games, have the tiebreaker. Tied with Pacers, have tiebreaker. Lead Chicago by 1.5 games, Bulls have tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 81.7 percent chance of a playoff spot, 33.6 percent chance of winning first round.

Clinched/magic number: Tragic number is seven.

Tragic number is seven. Strength of schedule: .414 (super-easy)

.414 (super-easy) Remaining games: Eight

Eight Trails/leads and tiebreakers: Trail Indiana and Miami by 1.5 games, split with Indiana, have tiebreaker over Miami.



Trail Indiana and Miami by 1.5 games, split with Indiana, have tiebreaker over Miami. SportsLine projection: 42 percent chance of a playoff spot.

Clinched/magic number: Tragic number is five.

Tragic number is five. Strength of schedule: .499 (moderate)

.499 (moderate) Remaining games: Seven

Seven Trails/leads and tiebreakers: Trail Miami/Indiana by three games, Heat and Pacers have tiebreakers.



Trail Miami/Indiana by three games, Heat and Pacers have tiebreakers. SportsLine projection: 2.7 percent chance of a playoff spot.

Eastern Conference note: I’m currently unwilling to consider the Hornets, mostly because they don’t have the tiebreaker edge against Detroit and Chicago, but they keep finding wins to hang around. They just won’t leave the party. They might make it into future editions. Their tragic number is five.