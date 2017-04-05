NBA Playoff Picture: Current standings, bracket, projections as Cavs meet Celtics

The NBA playoffs begin in just over a week. The races are tightening, the seeds are being sorted out, the picture is slowly becoming clear. With that, here’s a look at the current playoff picture, and what to know about each team that’s in, or in the running for a spot.

Some quick notes:

The Celtics and Cavaliers face off Wednesday night with a lot on the line. The Cavs have clinched the tiebreaker by conference record. The only way Boston finishes ahead of Cleveland is if it finishes with a better record overall. It’s not a lock that the winner Wednesday night gets the No. 1 seed, but it’s not crazy to think about.

Boston clinches the division title, a top-two seed and home court in the second round with a win over the Cavs and a Raptors loss Wednesday.

Golden State is a near-lock for the No. 1 seed in the West. They clinch with a win over Phoenix and a Spurs loss to the Lakers on Wednesday. The top three in the Western Conference will be Warriors-Spurs-Rockets, in that order.

Things went berserk in the back half of the Eastern Conference standings this week. At the end of it, the Bulls are in seventh, a game back of sixth, and have the tiebreaker advantage over the Heat and Pacers behind them.

The Hornets face the Heat on Wednesday and it is an absolute must win. Lose and they are 2.5 back with three to play. Miami falls a full game back of eighth if it loses. This is a big one.

The scenarios in the Eastern Conference are crazy. For example: If the Heat, Pacers, and Bulls tie, the Bulls get the highest seed available. If the Hawks get into that tiebreaker, it’s possible the Bulls slide to the bottom. We have 10 days to sort this out, but you might want to prepare yourselves for some crazy scenarios.

The Clippers keep hanging around and pushing the Jazz, who are desperately trying to hold onto home court in the first round.

The Grizzlies clinched a playoff spot, but also can’t move up any higher than sixth. They clinch no worse than seventh with a win over OKC on Wednesday, and a loss would end any hope of the sixth seed.

San Antonio clinched no worse than the second seed Friday with its win over OKC. The Spurs will almost certainly play Memphis.

The Pelicans were eliminated Tuesday after their loss to Denver.

Toronto is back tied with the Wizards. That’ll be a fascinating race to watch, especially depending on where Cleveland winds up.

In the event of a three-way tie for 7-9 in the East, the tiebreakers (right now) go 7. Bulls, 8. Heat, 9. Pacers.

Near-locks in the West: Warriors No. 1 seed, Spurs second seed, Rockets third seed, Grizzlies seventh seed, Blazers eighth seed.

The Bucks are a near-lock to make the playoffs. Everything else is up in the air.

If the playoffs started today ...

Seeding analysis and magic numbers

Some notes: SportsLine data is based on 10,000 simulations based on SL’s forecast model. That’s why teams that have yet to clinch have “100 percent” chances at things they haven’t clinched yet. Strength of schedule is courtesy of NBA.com, and rank refers to rank among conference teams. Magic number for the assigned tables refer to their magic number to make the playoffs.

Curious as to why tiebreakers matter so much? The Nos. 3-6 seeds in the Western Conference were decided by a tiebreaker in 2015. The same thing happened in the Eastern Conference in 2016. Teams wind up clumping together at the end. Tiebreakers matter.

Note: “Magic numbers” refers to combination of wins and losses by the competing team. Example: If the Cavaliers have a magic number of seven for a playoff spot, that means they need a combination of seven wins and losses by Miami (the team currently out of the playoffs with the fewest losses).

Western Conference

The contenders

Clinched/magic number: Clinched Pacific Division, top-two seed, home court first two rounds. Magic number for home court throughout NBA playoffs is two, they clinch with a win and a Spurs loss Wednesday to the Lakers.

Clinched Pacific Division, top-two seed, home court first two rounds. Magic number for home court throughout NBA playoffs is two, they clinch with a win and a Spurs loss Wednesday to the Lakers. Strength of schedule: .342 (weak)

.342 (weak) Remaining games: Four: @PHO, NO, UTA, LAL

Four: @PHO, NO, UTA, LAL Lead/trail and tiebreakers: They lead San Antonio by 3.5 games, and are a near-lock for the No. 1 seed. Spurs are their only competition at this point, and Spurs hold the tiebreaker.



They lead San Antonio by 3.5 games, and are a near-lock for the No. 1 seed. Spurs are their only competition at this point, and Spurs hold the tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 65.6 percent to win Western Conference finals, 57.9 percent to win NBA title.

Clinched/magic number: Clinched a top-two seed, with home court in the first two rounds.

Clinched a top-two seed, with home court in the first two rounds. Strength of schedule: .528 (difficult)

.528 (difficult) Remaining games: Five: LAL, @DAL, LAC, @POR, @UTA

Five: LAL, @DAL, LAC, @POR, @UTA Lead/trail and tiebreakers: They trail the Warriors by 3.5 games but have the tiebreaker.



They trail the Warriors by 3.5 games but have the tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 26.0 percent to win Western Conference finals, 13.9 percent to win NBA title.

Clinched/magic number: Clinched home court in the first round and a top-four seed. Magic number for the third seed is just one. They can’t move up any further. They clinch the third seed with a victory Wednesday vs. Denver.

Clinched home court in the first round and a top-four seed. Magic number for the third seed is just one. They can’t move up any further. They clinch the third seed with a victory Wednesday vs. Denver. Strength of schedule: .412 (moderate)

.412 (moderate) Remaining games: Five: DEN, DET, @SAC, @LAC, MIN

Five: DEN, DET, @SAC, @LAC, MIN Lead/trail and tiebreakers: The Jazz trail them by 4.5 games, but Utah has the tiebreaker. Houston is a lock for the third seed.



The Jazz trail them by 4.5 games, but Utah has the tiebreaker. Houston is a lock for the third seed. SportsLine projection: 47.4 percent to win the first round, 2.1 percent to win the conference finals.

The dangerous second tier

Clinched/magic number: Clinched a playoff spot and no worse than seventh. Magic number for the fourth seed and home court is four. Magic number for the division title and no worse than fifth is two.

Clinched a playoff spot and no worse than seventh. Magic number for the fourth seed and home court is four. Magic number for the division title and no worse than fifth is two. Strength of schedule: .637 (brutal)

.637 (brutal) Remaining games: Four: MIN, @POR, @GS, SAS

Four: MIN, @POR, @GS, SAS Lead/trail and tiebreakers: Lead Clippers by one game and Clippers have the tiebreaker. Trail Houston by 4.5 games, Jazz have the tiebreaker. Lead the Thunder by 3.5 games, OKC has the tiebreaker.



Lead Clippers by one game and Clippers have the tiebreaker. Trail Houston by 4.5 games, Jazz have the tiebreaker. Lead the Thunder by 3.5 games, OKC has the tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 37.3 percent to win home court, 42.9 percent to win first round.

Clinched/magic number: Clinched a playoff spot and a top-seven seed. Magic number for the fifth seed is three.

Clinched a playoff spot and a top-seven seed. Magic number for the fifth seed is three. Strength of schedule: .478 (easy)

.478 (easy) Remaining games: Four: DAL, @SAS, HOU, SAC

Four: DAL, @SAS, HOU, SAC Lead/trails and tiebreakers: Trail Jazz by a game, and own the tiebreaker. Lead OKC by 2.5 games, tiebreaker split, will come down to conference record.



Trail Jazz by a game, and own the tiebreaker. Lead OKC by 2.5 games, tiebreaker split, will come down to conference record. SportsLine projection: 62.5 percent to win home court, 5.1 percent to reach the conference finals.

Clinched/magic number: Clinched a playoff spot. Magic number for no worse than sixth seed is three.

Clinched a playoff spot. Magic number for no worse than sixth seed is three. Strength of schedule: .485 (moderate)

.485 (moderate) Remaining games: Five: @MEM, @PHO, @DEN, @MIN, DEN

Five: @MEM, @PHO, @DEN, @MIN, DEN Lead/trail and tiebreakers: Lead Memphis by 2.5 games, own the tiebreaker. Trail Clippers by 2.5 games, split the tiebreaker, will come down to conference record, unless it’s a three-way tie with Jazz, then win with division title.



Lead Memphis by 2.5 games, own the tiebreaker. Trail Clippers by 2.5 games, split the tiebreaker, will come down to conference record, unless it’s a three-way tie with Jazz, then win with division title. SportsLine projection: 50.8 percent to win first round, 2.9 percent to reach conference finals.

Clinched/magic number: Clinched a playoff spot. Magic number for the seventh seed is one.

Clinched a playoff spot. Magic number for the seventh seed is one. Strength of schedule: .306 (super-easy)

.306 (super-easy) Remaining games: Four: OKC, NY, DET, DAL

Four: OKC, NY, DET, DAL Lead/trail and tiebreakers: Trail Thunder by 2.5 games, cannot catch Utah or the Clippers. They’re a lock for the seventh seed.



Trail Thunder by 2.5 games, cannot catch Utah or the Clippers. They’re a lock for the seventh seed. SportsLine projection: 6.8 percent to win the first round.

Someone has to win the eighth seed

Clinched/magic number: Magic number for a playoff spot is four.

Magic number for a playoff spot is four. Strength of schedule: .459 (easy)

.459 (easy) Remaining games: Four: MIN, UTA, SA, NO

Four: MIN, UTA, SA, NO Leads/trails and tiebreaker: Lead Denver by one game and have the tiebreaker. Trail Memphis by four games, have the tiebreaker. A near-lock for the eighth seed.



Lead Denver by one game and have the tiebreaker. Trail Memphis by four games, have the tiebreaker. A near-lock for the eighth seed. SportsLine projection: 73.3 percent to secure a playoff spot.

Clinched/magic number: Tragic number is four.

Tragic number is four. Strength of schedule: .555 (brutal)

.555 (brutal) Remaining games: Five: @HOU, NO, OKC, @DAL, @OKC

Five: @HOU, NO, OKC, @DAL, @OKC Leads/trails and tiebreakers: Trail Portland by one game, Blazers have the tiebreaker.



Trail Portland by one game, Blazers have the tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 26.7 percent to make playoffs.

The Pelicans were eliminated with their loss to Denver on Tuesday.

Eastern Conference

The champs have company

Clinched/magic number: Clinched playoff spot, Central Division and home court in the first round. Magic number for a top-two seed and home court for the second round is one.

Clinched playoff spot, Central Division and home court in the first round. Magic number for a top-two seed and home court for the second round is one. Strength of schedule: .572 (tough)

.572 (tough) Remaining games: Five: @BOS, ATL, @ATL, @MIA, TOR

Five: @BOS, ATL, @ATL, @MIA, TOR Trails/leads and tiebreakers: Tied with Celtics, have clinched tiebreaker by virtue of conference record. (The only way Boston can beat them for conference record is if it also beats them for straight-up record.) Lead Raptors by 3.5 games, have the tiebreaker.



Tied with Celtics, have clinched tiebreaker by virtue of conference record. (The only way Boston can beat them for conference record is if it also beats them for straight-up record.) Lead Raptors by 3.5 games, have the tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 67.1 percent to win conference finals, 18.0 percent to win title.

Clinched/magic number: Clinched a playoff spot and home court in the first round. Magic number for home court in the second round is one.

Clinched a playoff spot and home court in the first round. Magic number for home court in the second round is one. Strength of Schedule: .450 (easy)

.450 (easy) Remaining games: Five: CLE, @ATL, @CHA, BKN, MIL

Five: CLE, @ATL, @CHA, BKN, MIL Owns tiebreaker: Tied with Cavs, Cavs have tiebreaker (see above). Lead Raptors by 3.5 games, Raptors have the tiebreaker. Lead Wizards by 3.5 games, Boston leads for tiebreaker with conference record.

Tied with Cavs, Cavs have tiebreaker (see above). Lead Raptors by 3.5 games, Raptors have the tiebreaker. Lead Wizards by 3.5 games, Boston leads for tiebreaker with conference record. SportsLine projection: 12.9 percent to win conference finals, 2.6 percent to win title.

Eastern heirs

Clinched/magic number: Clinched a playoff spot and home court in the first round. Magic number for the third seed is four.

Clinched a playoff spot and home court in the first round. Magic number for the third seed is four. Strength of schedule: .587 (brutal)

.587 (brutal) Remaining games: Four: DET, MIA, @NY, @CLE

Four: DET, MIA, @NY, @CLE Trails/leads and tiebreakers: Tied with Wizards, have the tiebreaker. Trail Celtics by 3.5 games, have the tiebreaker.



Tied with Wizards, have the tiebreaker. Trail Celtics by 3.5 games, have the tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 54.2 percent chance to win first round. 4.0 percent to win conference finals.

Clinched/magic number: Clinched a playoff spot, home court in the first round, and Southeast Division title.

Clinched a playoff spot, home court in the first round, and Southeast Division title. Strength of schedule: .491 (tough)

.491 (tough) Remaining games: Five: CHA, @NY, MIA, @DET, @MIA

Five: CHA, @NY, MIA, @DET, @MIA Trails/leads and tiebreakers: Tied with Raptors, Toronto has the tiebreaker. Trail Celtics by 3.5 games, trail for tiebreaker. Trail Cavs by 3.5 games, Cavs have tiebreaker. They’re a near-lock for the four-seed.



Tied with Raptors, Toronto has the tiebreaker. Trail Celtics by 3.5 games, trail for tiebreaker. Trail Cavs by 3.5 games, Cavs have tiebreaker. They’re a near-lock for the four-seed. SportsLine projection: 20.5 percent to reach conference finals, 6.7 percent to win conference finals.

The messy middle

Clinched/magic number: Magic number for a playoff spot is two. Could be one, depending on evolving tiebreakers.

Magic number for a playoff spot is two. Could be one, depending on evolving tiebreakers. Strength of schedule: .559 (brutal)

.559 (brutal) Remaining games: Four: @IND, @PHI, CHA, @BOS

Four: @IND, @PHI, CHA, @BOS Trails/leads and tiebreakers: Lead Hawks by half a game, Hawks have the tiebreaker. Lead Bulls/Pacers by two games, have tiebreaker over Bulls and Pacers, lead Heat by 2.5 games, Heat have tiebreaker.



Lead Hawks by half a game, Hawks have the tiebreaker. Lead Bulls/Pacers by two games, have tiebreaker over Bulls and Pacers, lead Heat by 2.5 games, Heat have tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 97.5 percent chance of a playoff berth. 39.3 percent chance of winning first round.

Clinched/magic number: Magic number for a playoff spot is four.

Magic number for a playoff spot is four. Strength of schedule: .582 (brutal)

.582 (brutal) Remaining games: Five: BOS, @CLE, CLE, CHA, @IND

Five: BOS, @CLE, CLE, CHA, @IND Trails/leads and tiebreakers: Trail Bucks by half a game, have tiebreaker. Lead Pacers/Bulls by 1.5 games, tiebreaker yet to be decided. Lead Heat by two games.



Trail Bucks by half a game, have tiebreaker. Lead Pacers/Bulls by 1.5 games, tiebreaker yet to be decided. Lead Heat by two games. SportsLine projection: 21.1 percent chance of winning the first round.

Clinched/magic number: Magic number is five.

Magic number is five. Strength of schedule: .314 (super-easy)

.314 (super-easy) Remaining games: Four: @PHI, @BKN, ORL, BKN

Four: @PHI, @BKN, ORL, BKN Trails/leads and tiebreakers: Tied with Pacers and lead Heat by a half-game, hold tiebreaker over both. Trail Bucks for fifth seed by two games, Bucks have tiebreaker.



Tied with Pacers and lead Heat by a half-game, hold tiebreaker over both. Trail Bucks for fifth seed by two games, Bucks have tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 91.1 percent chance of a playoff spot.

Clinched/magic number: Magic number is five.

Magic number is five. Strength of schedule: .433 (tough-ish)

.433 (tough-ish) Remaining games: Five: TOR, MIL, @ORL, @PHI, ATL

Five: TOR, MIL, @ORL, @PHI, ATL Trails/leads and tiebreakers: Tied with Chicago, lead Heat by a half-game, Bulls and Heat have the tiebreaker.



Tied with Chicago, lead Heat by a half-game, Bulls and Heat have the tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 73.4 percent chance of a playoff berth, 28.6 percent chance of a first-round upset.

Clinched/magic number: Tragic number is five.

Tragic number is five. Strength of schedule: .579 (tough)

.579 (tough) Remaining games: Five: @CHA, @TOR, @WAS, CLE, WAS

Five: @CHA, @TOR, @WAS, CLE, WAS Trails/leads and tiebreakers: Trail Bucks by 2.5 games, have the tiebreaker. Trail Bulls/Pacers by a half-game, have tiebreaker over Indiana, Bulls have tiebreaker.



Trail Bucks by 2.5 games, have the tiebreaker. Trail Bulls/Pacers by a half-game, have tiebreaker over Indiana, Bulls have tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 35 percent chance of a playoff spot, 7.5 percent chance of winning first round.





Clinched/magic number: Tragic number is three.

Tragic number is three. Strength of schedule: .537 (brutal)

.537 (brutal) Remaining games: Four: MIA, BOS, @MIL, @ATL

Four: MIA, BOS, @MIL, @ATL Trails/leads and tiebreakers: Trail Miami by a game, lead 2-1 for tiebreaker. Clinch tiebreaker with win Wednesday. Trail Indiana by two games, would have tiebreaker. (Only way Indiana finishes with better conference record is if they also finish with better record.)



Trail Miami by a game, lead 2-1 for tiebreaker. Clinch tiebreaker with win Wednesday. Trail Indiana by two games, would have tiebreaker. (Only way Indiana finishes with better conference record is if they also finish with better record.) SportsLine projection: 6.3 percent chance of a playoff berth, 1.0 percent chance of a first-round upset.

Eastern Conference note: I’m removing the Pistons, who have a tragic number of three. That means if they lose one more game and two of Pacers-Heat-Bulls go .500 , they’re done. They can make one late charge, but as of now I do not consider them viable playoff contenders.