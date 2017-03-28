NBA Playoff Picture: Current standings, projections as Cavs fall out of first place

The NBA playoffs begin in just over two weeks. The races are tightening, the seeds are being sorted out, the picture is slowly becoming clear. With that, here’s a look at the current playoff picture, and five things to know about each team that’s in or in the running for a spot.

If the playoffs started today ...

Seeding analysis and magic numbers

Some notes: SportsLine data is based on 10,000 simulations based on SL’s forecast model. That’s why teams that have yet to clinch have “100 percent” chances at things they haven’t clinched yet. Strength of schedule is courtesy of NBA.com, and rank refers to rank among conference teams. Magic number for the assigned tables refer to their magic number to make the playoffs.

Curious as to why tiebreakers matter so much? The Nos. 3-6 seeds in the Western Conference were decided by a tiebreaker in 2015. The same thing happened in the Eastern Conference in 2016. Teams wind up clumping together at the end. Tiebreakers matter.

Note: “Magic numbers” refers to combination of wins and losses by the competing team. Example: If the Cleveland Cavaliers have a magic number of seven for a playoff spot, that means they need a combination of seven wins and losses by Miami (the team currently out of the playoffs with the fewest losses).

Western Conference

The contenders

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have clinched the following: A playoff spot, the Pacific Division and a top-four seed, along with home court in the first round.

have clinched the following: A playoff spot, the Pacific Division and a top-four seed, along with home court in the first round. Magic number for a top-two seed is two, they clinch with a win against Houston on Tuesday; magic number for the No. 1 seed and home court throughout the playoffs is eight.

San Antonio has the tiebreaker edge over Golden State.

Remaining strength of schedule (via NBA.com): .480, which is comparably pretty easy. They have six home games and just three road games remaining.

The Dubs are up two games on San Antonio and red hot while Kevin Durant gets closer to returning. Their odds of holding onto that top seed are decent, but even as a second seed they’ll remain a favorite in any playoff matchup, and that’s before Durant gets back. SportsLine puts them at a 51.9 percent chance of winning the whole thing.

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs have clinched a playoff spot and home court in the first round.

have clinched a playoff spot and home court in the first round. Magic number for a top-two seed and home court in the first two rounds is three.

The Spurs have the tiebreaker edge over Golden State and Houston. They trail the Warriors by two games. They have a six-game lead over the Houston Rockets for second place and own the tiebreaker. They’re a lock for a top-two seed.

for second place and own the tiebreaker. They’re a lock for a top-two seed. Of their final nine opponents, seven are currently battling for playoff position. They have a .560 strength of schedule.

The Spurs are going to prioritize rest over everything, but they haven’t started that yet. Their first-round opponent differential is huge between the Nos. 1 and 2 seeds. It’s the gap between the Denver Nuggets or Blazers and Grizzlies/Thunder/Clippers. So there’s real motivation to keep pursuing the No. 1 seed. SportsLine gives them just a 21.8 percent chance of winning the title.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets have clinched a playoff spot and home court in the first round.

They trail the Spurs by eight games and San Antonio has the tiebreaker; they’re not catching the No. 2 seed. That ship has sailed. They lead the Utah Jazz by seven in the loss column. The Rockets are a lock for the No. 3 seed, with a magic number of three.

by seven in the loss column. The Rockets are a lock for the No. 3 seed, with a magic number of three. Houston’s first-round opponent is going to be tough. The good news is that the Rockets are a combined 6-3 against the Los Angeles Clippers , Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies . But the Grizzlies’ toughness, the Clippers’ talent and the Thunder’s defense plus Russell Westbrook all present challenges. It’s not going to be easy. SportsLine only gives them a 53 percent chance to get out of the first round.

, and . But the Grizzlies’ toughness, the Clippers’ talent and the Thunder’s defense plus all present challenges. It’s not going to be easy. That second-round matchup is obviously going to be a challenge, but there’s no discernible path between the Warriors and the Spurs that is preferable. However, the Rockets’ point differential against the Spurs was a minus-8 in a series they lost 3-1. They played San Antonio tough and the coin flips didn’t go their way. Houston beat Golden State, but that was in November. The Durant injury question is indecipherable; there’s no real solution to that equation.

Houston hasn’t rested players this season, at all. It hardly plays any teams tanking or resting the rest of the way, but still should have locked the third seed by the end of the week.

The dangerous second tier

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz have returned to the playoffs, clinching a playoff berth Sunday.

The Jazz’s magic number for home court in the first round is seven. Their lead on the Clippers is down to just 1.5, and that’s only because the Clippers somehow lost to Sacramento on Sunday. Utah’s loss to L.A. on Saturday was a bit of a disaster -- so much so that the Clippers have clinched the tiebreaker. OKC also owns the tiebreaker against Utah.

The Jazz might wind up being an underdog in any first-round series. The other teams have more experience and proven success. They can also win any of their potential 4-5 matchups. But if they fall to a sixth or seventh seed, they’re in real trouble. The Rockets, Spurs or Warriors would probably have too much firepower for them. SportsLine is starting to sour on them, giving them a 53.3 percent chance of getting out of the first round, and only a 5.8 percent chance to reach the conference finals.

Their formula for an upset is pretty clear. Take the fourth seed, outlast the Clippers and then try and take out the Warriors with athleticism and defense in a grind-it-out series.

Utah faces playoff-desperate Portland twice. The Jazz’s strength of schedule is boosted by their final two games, against the Spurs and Warriors, but it’s very probable those two will have sorted out the 1-2 spots and not have anything left to play for at that point. The race for the top seed could impact whether the Jazz finish as high as fourth or as low as seventh.

Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers have clinched a playoff berth; their magic number for no worse than the fifth seed is eight.

They beat the Jazz in a monster game ... then they fell to the Sacramento Kings in a complete disaster that Chris Paul called the worst regular-season loss of his career ... and that dude has been in the NBA for 12 years. The Clippers, never prosperous.

in a complete disaster that called the worst regular-season loss of his career ... and that dude has been in the NBA for 12 years. The Clippers, never prosperous. They trail the Jazz by two games in the loss column and have the tiebreaker. They’re probably not going to finish worse than sixth, and if they actually quit running into stop signs, they can go as high as fourth. But they have to actually, you know, do it.

The Jazz are obviously the preferred first-round opponent, but it means they would see the Warriors in the second round. Honestly, the Clippers have to try and avoid Golden State in the second round at all costs. If the Spurs go No. 1, they need to try and land fourth or fifth. If the Warriors go No. 1, they should tank to sixth. Make Golden State someone else’s problem for as long as possible.

SportsLine gives the Clippers a 44.3 percent chance of home court in Round 1, and they’re now slight favorites to get out of the first round, up to 46.8.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder’s magic number for a playoff spot is three.

OKC is back in the thick of it after winning four straight last week, but next up is San Antonio. .

The tiebreaker scenario for the Thunder is preferable. They have a tiebreaker over Utah, they lead Memphis 2-1 with one more to play and they’ve split with the Clippers. If they wind up in a three-way tie with the Jazz and Clippers, they take the highest spot based on winning their division. If they land heads up vs. the Clippers, it’s going to be tight. They are a game up on the Clippers for the conference record tiebreaker. They face Denver -- a team that has been better, but not great recently -- twice in the final three games of the season. If they are within range of securing home-court advantage in Round 1, they’ll be in a good spot to finish strong.

SportsLine, however, gives them just a 7.5 percent chance of home court, and just a 42.8 percent chance of pulling off the first-round upset.

The Thunder’s best-case scenario is a 4-5 matchup against the Jazz. They have have more experience than Utah and the best player in the series. After that, they want the Spurs in the No. 1 seed. A Golden State second-round matchup would be physically and emotionally painful. However, don’t sleep on the possibility of OKC making a run. The Thunder are dangerous.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies’ magic number for a playoff spot is just four. They’re going to make it. They lead the Blazers by four games in the loss column, and Portland is unlikely to make enough of a run to catch them. Memphis’ strength of schedule is just .361, the weakest of any team currently in the playoffs. Then again, they lost to the Kings on Monday and continue to drop inexcusable games to bad opponents.

They have a tiebreaker over Utah, but not the Clippers, and OKC leads 2-1 with one to play. They trail the Clippers by two in the loss column even after a big slide a few games ago. Every time you think Memphis is out, it comes back around, but it’s running out of time to make a push.

SportsLine has been down on Memphis consistently; it is a team that by and large is loathed by analytical models for a lot of reasons. SportsLine gives the Grizzlies just a 0.1 percent chance at home court and a 9.0 percent chance at making it out of the first round.

If they open in the seventh spot, you can drop that down even further. The Spurs have been nearly invincible against the Grizzlies since their 2011 playoff meeting that saw Memphis pull the upset. San Antonio swept Memphis in the conference finals in 2013. But it should be noted the Grizz are 2-2 this season against the Spurs. The Grizzlies did beat the Warriors twice, but that was earlier in the season and it just seems unlikely they could manage to score with them.

A first-round matchup against anyone else, though, is a different story. The Grizzlies would feel good about matchups with the Rockets, Clippers, Thunder and Jazz. They’ll make life difficult for whoever they play in the playoffs.

Someone has to win the eighth seed

Portland Trail Blazers

The Blazers are in excellent position to secure the eighth seed. Their win Sunday combined with Denver’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans moved the Blazers into the eighth through a tiebreaker. They have a moderate schedule, Denver has a difficult one. And due to the nature of the remaining schedules, the Blazers have secured the head-to-head tiebreaker against Denver. They can lose in three-way ties, but those are unlikely.

moved the Blazers into the eighth through a tiebreaker. They have a moderate schedule, Denver has a difficult one. And due to the nature of the remaining schedules, the Blazers have secured the head-to-head tiebreaker against Denver. They can lose in three-way ties, but those are unlikely. SportsLine now gives them a 65.9 percent chance of making the playoffs, up 15 percent from last week. A win Tuesday against Denver won’t clinch it, but it will head heavily in that direction.

Jusuf Nurkic has drastically altered their makeup, giving them a scoring, rebounding and passing beast who looks nothing like the player he was in Denver.

has drastically altered their makeup, giving them a scoring, rebounding and passing beast who looks nothing like the player he was in Denver. They have everything the rest of the way in their favor, but their margin for error is very slim. All they have to do is not screw up the rest of the way, and they’ll return to the playoffs, where they will not stay long.

Denver Nuggets

Denver beat the Cavs and Indiana Pacers , in Indy, where Indy is so tough. They had all the momentum in the world and were playing their best basketball. So of course they turn around and get blown out, at home, by the Pelicans -- without DeMarcus Cousins , mind you -- handing the tiebreaker to the Blazers, and in turn, the eighth seed. Denver just can’t handle the business it should and now has to rely on pulling off unlikely upsets to reclaim the eighth spot.

, in Indy, where Indy is so tough. They had all the momentum in the world and were playing their best basketball. So of course they turn around and get blown out, at home, by the Pelicans -- without , mind you -- handing the tiebreaker to the Blazers, and in turn, the eighth seed. Denver just can’t handle the business it should and now has to rely on pulling off unlikely upsets to reclaim the eighth spot. Denver’s remaining strength of schedule is .558, one of the hardest of any team in the NBA. Seven of their final nine are on the road.

The Nuggets face a must-win Tuesday, on the road, in Portland against their old friend Jusuf Nurkic.

SportsLine has Denver with a 33.8 percent chance of making the playoffs. The Nuggets are done after that even if they make it in, obviously. It doesn’t matter who they play, but they would likely rather face Golden State in a wide-open, up-and-down series rather than getting dissected by the precise Spurs.

The Nuggets are done after that even if they make it in, obviously. It doesn’t matter who they play, but they would likely rather face Golden State in a wide-open, up-and-down series rather than getting dissected by the precise Spurs. Denver is 28-28 since Dec. 1, and since making its lineup change to move Nikola Jokic into the starting lineup, it is 24-19 in games where he plays.

Dallas Mavericks

Dallas is four games back of the eighth seed.

Denver leads 2-1 for the tiebreaker with one to play against Dallas. Portland and Dallas split the series 2-2, but the Dallas Mavericks trail Portland in conference record.

trail Portland in conference record. The Mavs’ tragic number is six after the heartbreaker loss to OKC on Monday. Their strength of schedule is .550, which is really tough compared to most teams. This week might be it for them. If they drop another two games, they’re going to be looking at having to win out and get a meltdown from both Portland and Denver. They have no margin for error.

If they make it, they probably want the Spurs. They actually struggle more offensively than on defense, and they could trade buckets with the Spurs. A Dirk-Spurs series is always fun, though Seth Curry vs. Stephen Curry would be an easy storyline to enjoy.

vs. would be an easy storyline to enjoy. Dallas needs to win its remaining games against the teams in the race, obviously, to hang on. SportsLine only gives them a 0.1 percent chance of the playoffs.

New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans had been on a streak ... and then hit a wall against Utah.

The Pelicans are 6-5 in their past 11 and have snuck in here. They’re not really “alive,” but they’re not dead, either. Their tragic number is five. They pretty much have to win out, and get some help. They are five back in the loss column. They are, however, 3-2 against Denver and Portland, which gives them a chance if things go wonky.

New Orleans’ remaining schedule has a .481 strength of schedule, which is easier, and most of that is wrapped up in facing Golden State. They only play two teams over .500 the rest of the way.

They can’t afford more than two losses, tops. It’s going to take a crazy run, but they have the talent to do it. I thought they were DOA last week. I thought they were alive Monday. Now, they’re on life support.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Wolves are six back in the loss column and just barely hanging on. Their tragic number is down to four.

Minnesota’s strength of schedule is a brutal .545, one of the toughest of competing teams. However, the Wolves face only five teams over .500, and five teams under. Most of the schedule is on the road.

The Wolves managed the first part of their brutal March schedule well, but still have a lot of tough ones remaining. Five of their final six are on the road, and five of those six are against teams either in the playoffs, or the Blazers, in Portland.

Their defense has stabilized, and that might give them a real shot to be pesky in a first-round series. They’re obviously talented, but it’s important to remember that Tom Thibodeau’s playoff history isn’t great.

The Wolves have almost no margin for error with a brutal schedule. SportsLine’s prediction model did not generate a single instance of their making the playoffs in 10,000 simulations.

Eastern Conference

The champs have company

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have clinched a playoff spot, and home court in the first round. They now have sole possession of first place, ahead of the defending NBA champs.

have clinched a playoff spot, and home court in the first round. They now have sole possession of first place, ahead of the defending NBA champs. With one of the easiest remaining slates of games in the league -- just a .434 strength of schedule -- Boston is in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 seed. The Celtics just don’t play anyone with any teeth, and seven of their final 10 are at home.

The Toronto Raptors have clinched the tiebreaker, so the Celtics are in trouble if Toronto catches them. Their magic number to secure the division and finish ahead of the Raptors is six. Their win on March 20 over Washington was huge, though. They split the season series and now lead the Washington Wizards by five in the loss column for conference record, which is the next tiebreaker. That win last Monday makes them a near-lock for the second seed at least.

have clinched the tiebreaker, so the Celtics are in trouble if Toronto catches them. Their magic number to secure the division and finish ahead of the Raptors is six. Their win on March 20 over Washington was huge, though. They split the season series and now lead the by five in the loss column for conference record, which is the next tiebreaker. That win last Monday makes them a near-lock for the second seed at least. If anyone’s going to take the No. 1 seed from the Cavs, it’s the Celtics. They have another game with Cleveland to split the tiebreaker, and are hanging in there for the conference-record tiebreaker. They could steal the top seed, which would pave a pretty easy path to the conference finals and make their regular season a smashing success.

SportsLine is bullish on the Celtics, giving them a 37.5 percent chance of making the conference finals, but just a 2.3 percent chance of winning the NBA title.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers have clinched a playoff spot and home court in the first round. Their magic number for home court in the second round is eight.



They have a 2-1 series lead over Boston, and that could be the difference if they finish in a tie with the Celtics. There’s now real pressure for them to finish ahead of Boston ... or is there? Do the Cavs need home court? Probably not. But it’ll be a bad look if they lose what looked like a monumental lead.

They’re not playing their best basketball; they are 28th in defense since the All-Star break. We all kind of assume they’ll flip the switch and be fine in the playoffs, but if it takes them a while to find that switch, it could get dicey in the right first-round matchup. They are really struggling right now and considering shutting down stars for rest, handing the Celtics the top seed.

The Milwaukee Bucks are the kind of young, athletic team that might give them trouble. Milwaukee doesn’t have the shooters, but with Giannis Antetokounmpo and a young, hungry squad, it might sneak up on the Cavs and give them a run.



are the kind of young, athletic team that might give them trouble. Milwaukee doesn’t have the shooters, but with and a young, hungry squad, it might sneak up on the Cavs and give them a run. The Cavs’ championship hopes have taken a nosedive in recent weeks, according to Sportsline. The Cavs have a 15.7 percent chance of winning the whole thing. They are still considerable favorites (66.5 percent) to win the conference title.

Eastern heirs

Washington Wizards

The Wizards have clinched a playoff spot. Their magic number is two for home court in the first round and nine for the third seed.

Toronto is now only a game back in the loss column, and it has the tiebreaker. After a marvelous regular season, the Wizards are facing a wildly disappointing end if they can’t pull out of this funk they’ve been in since the All-Star break. Toronto is not letting go of the third seed.

Their preferred matchup is probably Detroit or Indiana. They have more firepower and a good regular-season record against the Pacers. The Miami Heat have to be the nightmare scenario, given their athleticism and shooting. The potential 4-5 matchup with Atlanta or Milwaukee isn’t terrible, and if they’re going to have to face the Cavs at some point, might as well get them in the second round and find out if they’re good enough to pull off the upset.



have to be the nightmare scenario, given their athleticism and shooting. The potential 4-5 matchup with Atlanta or Milwaukee isn’t terrible, and if they’re going to have to face the Cavs at some point, might as well get them in the second round and find out if they’re good enough to pull off the upset. The Wizards still have games against the Warriors and Heat. Their strength of schedule is .547, the toughest remaining schedule in the East outside of Charlotte.

SportsLine thinks they finish third with a 100 percent chance of winning home court in the first round. But it gives them just a 19.3 percent chance of making the conference finals, which feels low.

Toronto Raptors

Toronto has clinched a playoff spot. Their magic number for home court is two. They have weathered the storm without Kyle Lowry.

They have the tiebreaker over the Wizards, so if they can jump up one more game, they can take the third seed back, which is only a boon if the Cavs don’t finish second. They would feel more comfortable in a 2-3 matchup against Boston.

The Atlanta matchup isn’t bad. Dwight Howard would be tough underneath, but Toronto has way more offense. However, the Raptors probably don’t want to see Paul George again after last season if the Pacers get the fifth seed. And the Bucks have athleticism and Giannis, and that could be a problem for them.

would be tough underneath, but Toronto has way more offense. However, the Raptors probably don’t want to see again after last season if the Pacers get the fifth seed. And the Bucks have athleticism and Giannis, and that could be a problem for them. The Raptors have lost two of their past three first-round series. They need a cupcake in the opening round, and if they get the Heat or Bucks, that could get ugly.

SportsLine says they finish fourth, now, with a 99.5 percent chance of home court, and just a 0.8 percent chance of winning the title.

The messy middle

Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta’s magic number is seven.

The Atlanta Hawks are (probably) going to have made the playoffs for 10 years in a row. I know they haven’t ever really threatened to win the title, but that’s still amazing. Right now, however, they are falling apart. They’ve lost seven in a row.

are (probably) going to have made the playoffs for 10 years in a row. I know they haven’t ever really threatened to win the title, but that’s still amazing. Right now, however, they are falling apart. They’ve lost seven in a row. The Hawks are now seven back in the loss column from the Raptors and tied with the Bucks. They do have the tiebreaker on the Bucks, but it’s not inconceivable that they fall all the way down to seventh or eighth.

They’re without Paul Millsap and Kent Bazemore , two of their best players, and have only four more home games. They have two late-season games against the Cavs, and whether Cleveland rests players could determine where Atlanta lands.

and , two of their best players, and have only four more home games. They have two late-season games against the Cavs, and whether Cleveland rests players could determine where Atlanta lands. SportsLine has them finishing sixth, but interestingly, they have a 26.6 percent chance of winning the first round. Better playoff team than regular season?

Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee’s magic number is six. (The Bucks are behind Atlanta in the standings but closer to clinching because they have the tiebreaker over Detroit and Atlanta doesn’t yet.)



It’s hard to tell whether the Bucks are coming or going. They’re always surging and then fading. But they’ve been on a roll and now find themselves within range of the fifth seed. But then, they lost to the Chicago Bulls , because the East is a sea of madness.

, because the East is a sea of madness. Milwaukee has the tiebreaker over Chicago and Indiana, which could come into play, but Miami holds the tiebreaker over the Bucks. Atlanta has the tiebreaker over Milwaukee

SportsLine gives them an 87.4 percent chance of making the playoffs and a pretty decent 30.7 percent chance of pulling off the upset.

Milwaukee has a .544 remaining strength of schedule, which is very tough, with six road, three home games left.

Indiana Pacers

Indiana’s magic number is seven.



The Pacers are 26-11 at home. They are just dynamite at Banker’s Life. If they could sneak home court, that would be huge, but they’re seven back in the loss column from Toronto. That hope is gone.

They have a .520 remaining strength of schedule, which features games against the Grizzlies, Celtics, Raptors and Cavs, all on the road.

Toronto is a preferable first-round opponent. The Pacers have been underwhelming all season, but they also pushed the Raptors last spring with a worse roster. They have the kind of firepower to hang with Boston. Indiana might be sneakier in the playoffs than people expect, especially in those home games.

SportsLine likes them for the fifth seed, despite the road-heavy schedule, and says the Pacers have a 92.3 percent chance of making the postseason, which seems high. And it gives them a 42 percent chance of pulling off the Round 1 upset.

Miami Heat

Miami’s magic number is nine. The Heat are a half-game up on Chicago and a game and a half on Detroit, two in the loss column. The Heat face Detroit on Tuesday in a fairly major matchup to decide the tiebreaker. Detroit leads the season series 2-1. Chicago has clinched the tiebreaker over Miami.

The Heat have been the best team in the league since Jan. 17, when their crazy run started, but they’ve now lost three of four without Dion Waiters .

. Their strength of schedule is tough with a .526 mark, but it’s balanced. They have four at home, five on the road, four against teams under .500, five against teams over .500

Miami is definitely the team none of the top seeds want to see in the first round. With their combination of defense, athleticism and shooting, they pose a major threat.

SportsLine likes them to finish eighth, giving them a whopping 64.6 percent chance of making the playoffs.

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls are now a game back in the loss column of the eighth seed after a big win over Milwaukee this weekend. Despite everything, they could make it. I don’t know if that’s a good thing or not at this point.

Jimmy Butler is tough to deal with if they can get in, but they have to get in first. If they hadn’t traded Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott , or if Dwyane Wade hadn’t gotten hurt, they might have been a real threat. Now they’re just kind of “happen to still be there.”

is tough to deal with if they can get in, but they have to get in first. If they hadn’t traded and , or if hadn’t gotten hurt, they might have been a real threat. Now they’re just kind of “happen to still be there.” SportsLine’s odds on them making the playoffs shot up over the weekend, going from 18.6 percent to 47.9.

But Chicago’s remaining schedule is insanely easy, with six opponents under .500 and a 4-5 balance of road and home. Then again, they just lost to the Sixers.

Somehow, this team refuses to die. Their tragic number is nine.

Detroit Pistons

Detroit has fallen to 10th, a game back of Chicago, and the Bulls have clinched the tiebreaker by division record. The Detroit Pistons are really on the ropes. They need the Bulls to fall back and have to catch the Heat by winning the head-to-head series. The loss to Orlando was a disaster.



are really on the ropes. They need the Bulls to fall back and have to catch the Heat by winning the head-to-head series. The loss to Orlando was a disaster. The Pistons’ schedule is a little tough, with three games against teams under .500, five over. Four at home, four on the road.

They are in major trouble for the tiebreaker. They still have tiebreaker games against Miami and Milwaukee, but they are so far behind in division record (5-10) that they lose any tiebreaker to all three other Central Division teams they’re competing with, if they lose to Chicago.

Detroit needed a good week to get some room and keep Miami from climbing over it, and instead it wet the bed and is going to have to scrap to make it.

SportsLine no longer likes the Pistons for a playoff spot, giving them an 8.9 percent chance, down from 51 percent last Monday. They have a 1.0 percent chance at an upset. Their tragic number is nine.

Eastern Conference note: I’m currently unwilling to consider the Charlotte Hornets , mostly because they don’t have the tiebreaker edge against Detroit and Chicago, but they keep finding wins to hang around. They just won’t leave the party. They might make it into future editions. Their tragic number is eight.