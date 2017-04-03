NBA Playoff Picture: Magic numbers and predictions as Celtics cling onto East 1 seed

The NBA playoffs begin in less than two weeks. The races are tightening, the seeds are being sorted out, the picture is slowly becoming clear. With that, here’s a look at the current playoff picture, and what to know about each team that’s in, or in the running for a spot.

Some quick notes from Sunday:

Boston’s back in the No. 1 spot in the East, hanging on over Cleveland by a half-game. Both teams won Friday and Sunday. Boston has the easier remaining schedule. Those two meet on Wednesday in an absolutely crucial game for the 1-seed. Cavs clinch tiebreaker with a win, Boston ties the season series with a win and takes a significant lead in conference record with just a handful of games to go.

Portland is a near-lock to get the eighth seed in the West after beating Denver earlier this week. That was helped by Denver’s loss to the Hornets Friday. The Blazers lost Jusuf Nurkic for the rest of the regular season, but it shouldn’t wind up mattering because their magic number threshold (four) is so low. They can clinch as early as Thursday.

Golden State is a near-lock for the No. 1 seed, and 1-2-3 in the West will be Warriors-Spurs-Rockets.

Things went berserk in the East back-half of the seedings this week. At the end of it, the Bulls are in seventh, a game back of sixth, and have tiebreaker over the Heat and Pacers behind them. Now all of a sudden the Hornets are a game back and alive again.

The scenarios are crazy. For example: If the Heat, Pacers, and Bulls tie, the Bulls get the highest seed available. If the Hawks get into that tiebreaker, it’s possible the Bulls slide to the bottom. We’ve got 10 days to sort this out, but you might want to prepare yourselves for some crazy scenarios.

Utah’s win over the Wizards combined with the Thunder loss to San Antonio Friday greatly helped the Jazz’ chances of staying in the 4-5 matchup. But their loss backed them up against the Clippers, again. It’s looking more and more like it’s going to come down to Utah-Clippers in the 4-5 in some order. The Jazz lead by a half-game. One more loss and the Clippers will control destiny for homecourt.

The Grizzlies clinched a playoff spot on Friday. Seven of the eight spots in the West are clinched, though none are locked.

San Antonio clinched no-worse-than-the-2-seed Friday with their win vs. OKC. They will almost certainly play Memphis.

Minnesota and Dallas were eliminated on Saturday night by virtue of tiebreaker.

Toronto moved back into third place with their win and the Wizards’ loss to Utah. They’re now up a full game after Sunday and have tiebreaker.

In the event of a three-way tie for 7-9 in the East, the tiebreakers (right now) go 7. Bulls, 8. Heat, 9. Pacers.

Near-locks: Warriors 1-seed, Spurs 2-seed, Rockets 3-seed, Grizzlies 7-seed, Blazers 8-seed. Bucks are a near-lock to make the playoffs. Everything else is up in the air.

If the playoffs started today ...

Seeding analysis and magic numbers

Some notes: SportsLine data is based on 10,000 simulations based on SL’s forecast model. That’s why teams that have yet to clinch have “100 percent” chances at things they haven’t clinched yet. Strength of schedule is courtesy of NBA.com, and rank refers to rank among conference teams. Magic number for the assigned tables refer to their magic number to make the playoffs.

Curious as to why tiebreakers matter so much? The Nos. 3-6 seeds in the Western Conference were decided by a tiebreaker in 2015. The same thing happened in the Eastern Conference in 2016. Teams wind up clumping together at the end. Tiebreakers matter.

Note: “Magic numbers” refers to combination of wins and losses by the competing team. Example: If the Cavaliers have a magic number of seven for a playoff spot, that means they need a combination of seven wins and losses by Miami (the team currently out of the playoffs with the fewest losses).

Western Conference

The contenders

Clinched/magic number: Clinched Pacific Division, top-two seed, home court first two rounds. Magic number for home court throughout NBA playoffs is three.

Clinched Pacific Division, top-two seed, home court first two rounds. Magic number for home court throughout NBA playoffs is three. Strength of schedule: .326 (weak)

.326 (weak) Remaining games: Five: MIN, @PHX, NOP, UTA, LAL

Five: MIN, @PHX, NOP, UTA, LAL Lead/trail and tiebreakers: They lead San Antonio by 3.5 games, and are a near-lock for the No. 1 seed. Spurs are their only competition at this point, and Spurs hold the tiebreaker.



They lead San Antonio by 3.5 games, and are a near-lock for the No. 1 seed. Spurs are their only competition at this point, and Spurs hold the tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 65.6 percent to win Western Conference finals, 55.3 percent to win NBA title.

Clinched/magic number: Clinched home court in the first round and a top-two seed, with homecourt in the first two rounds.

Clinched home court in the first round and a top-two seed, with homecourt in the first two rounds. Strength of schedule: .518 (difficult)

.518 (difficult) Remaining games: Six: MEM, LAL, @DAL, LAC, @POR, @UTA

Six: MEM, LAL, @DAL, LAC, @POR, @UTA Lead/trail and tiebreakers: They trail the Warriors by 3.5 games but have the tiebreaker.



They trail the Warriors by 3.5 games but have the tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 26.0 percent to win Western Conference finals, 16.8 percent to win NBA title.

Clinched/magic number: Clinched home court in the first round and a top-four seed. Magic number for the third seed is just one. They can’t move up any further.

Clinched home court in the first round and a top-four seed. Magic number for the third seed is just one. They can’t move up any further. Strength of schedule: .407 (moderate)

.407 (moderate) Remaining games: Five: DEN, DET, @SAC, @LAC, MIN

Five: DEN, DET, @SAC, @LAC, MIN Lead/trail and tiebreakers: The Jazz trail them by five games, but Utah has the tiebreaker. Houston is a lock for the third seed.



The Jazz trail them by five games, but Utah has the tiebreaker. Houston is a lock for the third seed. SportsLine projection: 47.5 percent to win the first round, 2.6 percent to win the conference finals.

The dangerous second tier

Clinched/magic number: Clinched a playoff spot and no worse than seventh. Magic number for the fourth seed and home court is five.

Clinched a playoff spot and no worse than seventh. Magic number for the fourth seed and home court is five. Strength of schedule: .585 (brutal)

.585 (brutal) Remaining games: Five: POR, MIN, @POR, @GSW, SAS

Five: POR, MIN, @POR, @GSW, SAS Lead/trail and tiebreakers: Lead Clippers by one game and Clippers have the tiebreaker. Trail Houston by four games, Jazz have the tiebreaker. Lead the Thunder by 3.5 games, OKC has the tiebreaker.



Lead Clippers by one game and Clippers have the tiebreaker. Trail Houston by four games, Jazz have the tiebreaker. Lead the Thunder by 3.5 games, OKC has the tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 32.2 percent to win home court, 44.1 percent to win first round.

Clinched/magic number: Clinched a playoff spot and a top-seven seed. Magic number for the fifth seed is three.

Clinched a playoff spot and a top-seven seed. Magic number for the fifth seed is three. Strength of schedule: .479 (easy)

.479 (easy) Remaining games: Four: DAL, @SAS, HOU, SAC

Four: DAL, @SAS, HOU, SAC Lead/trails and tiebreakers: Trail Jazz by a half-game, and own the tiebreaker. Lead OKC by three games, tiebreaker split, will come down to conference record.



Trail Jazz by a half-game, and own the tiebreaker. Lead OKC by three games, tiebreaker split, will come down to conference record. SportsLine projection: 67.6 percent to win home court, 4.7 percent to reach the conference finals.

Clinched/magic number: Clinched a playoff spot. Magic number for no worse than sixth seed is five.

Clinched a playoff spot. Magic number for no worse than sixth seed is five. Strength of schedule: .480 (moderate)

.480 (moderate) Remaining games: Six: MIL, @MEM, @PHX, @DEN, @MIN, DEN

Six: MIL, @MEM, @PHX, @DEN, @MIN, DEN Lead/trail and tiebreakers: Lead Memphis by 1.5 games, own the tiebreaker. Trail Clippers by three games, split the tiebreaker, will come down to conference record, unless it’s a three-way tie with Jazz, then win with division title.



Lead Memphis by 1.5 games, own the tiebreaker. Trail Clippers by three games, split the tiebreaker, will come down to conference record, unless it’s a three-way tie with Jazz, then win with division title. SportsLine projection: 46 percent to win first round, 2.1 percent to reach conference finals.

Clinched/magic number: Clinched a playoff spot.

Clinched a playoff spot. Strength of schedule: .405 (super-easy)

.405 (super-easy) Remaining games: Six: @LAL, @SAS, OKC, NYK, DET, DAL

Six: @LAL, @SAS, OKC, NYK, DET, DAL Lead/trail and tiebreakers: Trail Thunder by 1.5 games, Clippers by 4.5 games, and don’t have a tiebreaker. They’re a lock for the seventh seed.



Trail Thunder by 1.5 games, Clippers by 4.5 games, and don’t have a tiebreaker. They’re a lock for the seventh seed. SportsLine projection: 12.6 percent to win the first round.

Someone has to win the eighth seed

Clinched/magic number: Magic number for a playoff spot is four.

Magic number for a playoff spot is four. Strength of schedule: .510 (moderate)

.510 (moderate) Remaining games: Six: @MIN, @UTA, MIN, UTA, SAS, NOP

Six: @MIN, @UTA, MIN, UTA, SAS, NOP Leads/trails and tiebreaker: Leads Denver by two game and have the tiebreaker. Trails Memphis by 4.5 games, have the tiebreaker. A near-lock for the 8th seed.



Leads Denver by two game and have the tiebreaker. Trails Memphis by 4.5 games, have the tiebreaker. A near-lock for the 8th seed. SportsLine projection: 88.4 percent to secure a playoff spot.

Clinched/magic number: Tragic number is five.

Tragic number is five. Strength of schedule: .549 (brutal)

.549 (brutal) Remaining games: Six: @NOP, @HOU, NOP, OKC, @DAL, @OKC

Six: @NOP, @HOU, NOP, OKC, @DAL, @OKC Leads/trails and tiebreakers: Trail Portland by two games, Blazers have the tiebreaker.



Trail Portland by two games, Blazers have the tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 11.6 percent to make playoffs.

Clinched/magic number: Tragic number is two.

Tragic number is two. Strength of schedule: .577 (brutal)

.577 (brutal) Remaining games: Five: DEN, @DEN, @GSW, @LAL, @POR

Five: DEN, @DEN, @GSW, @LAL, @POR Leads/trails tiebreaker: Trail Portland by three games, Pelicans lead 2-1 for tiebreaker.



Trail Portland by three games, Pelicans lead 2-1 for tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 0.0 percent chance of playoffs.

Dallas and Minnesota were officially eliminated by virtue of tiebreaker on Saturday. Pelicans eliminated with a Blazers win Monday.

Eastern Conference

The champs have company

Clinched/magic number: Clinched a playoff spot and home court in the first round. Magic number for home court in the second round is three, for home court throughout the playoffs it’s six.

Clinched a playoff spot and home court in the first round. Magic number for home court in the second round is three, for home court throughout the playoffs it’s six. Strength of Schedule: .448 (easy)

.448 (easy) Remaining games: Five: CLE, @ATL, @CHA, BKN, MIL

Five: CLE, @ATL, @CHA, BKN, MIL Owns tiebreaker: Lead Cavs by one game, Cavs have 2-1 tiebreaker lead with one to play. Lead Raptors by three games, Raptors have the tiebreaker. Lead Wizards by four games, Boston leads for tiebreaker with conference record.



Lead Cavs by one game, Cavs have 2-1 tiebreaker lead with one to play. Lead Raptors by three games, Raptors have the tiebreaker. Lead Wizards by four games, Boston leads for tiebreaker with conference record. SportsLine projection: 12.2 percent to win conference finals, 2.8 percent to win title.

Clinched/magic number: Clinched playoff spot, Central Division and home court. Magic number for a top-two seed and home court in the second round is four.

Clinched playoff spot, Central Division and home court. Magic number for a top-two seed and home court in the second round is four. Strength of schedule: .534 (tough)

.534 (tough) Remaining games: Six: ORL, @BOS, ATL, @ATL, @MIA, TOR

Six: ORL, @BOS, ATL, @ATL, @MIA, TOR Trails/leads and tiebreakers: Trail Celtics by a half-game, lead 2-1 for tiebreaker. Lead Raptors by 2.5 games, have tiebreaker.



Trail Celtics by a half-game, lead 2-1 for tiebreaker. Lead Raptors by 2.5 games, have tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 63 percent to win conference finals, 16.8 percent to win title.

Eastern heirs





Clinched/magic number: Clinched a playoff spot and homecourt in the first round. Magic number for the third seed is four.

Clinched a playoff spot and homecourt in the first round. Magic number for the third seed is four. Strength of schedule: .603 (brutal)

.603 (brutal) Remaining games: Five: @IND, DET, MIA, @NYK, @CLE

Five: @IND, DET, MIA, @NYK, @CLE Trails/leads and tiebreakers: Lead Wizards by a game, have the tiebreaker. Trail Celtics by three games, have the tiebreaker.



Lead Wizards by a game, have the tiebreaker. Trail Celtics by three games, have the tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 50.8 percent chance to win first-round. 4.3 percent to win conference finals.

Clinched/magic number: Clinched a playoff spot, homecourt in the first round, and Southeast Division title.

Clinched a playoff spot, homecourt in the first round, and Southeast Division title. Strength of schedule: .463 (tough)

.463 (tough) Remaining games: Five: CHA, @NYK, MIA, @DET, @MIA

Five: CHA, @NYK, MIA, @DET, @MIA Trails/leads and tiebreakers: Trail Raptors by a game, Toronto has the tiebreaker. Trail Celtics by four games, trail for tiebreaker. Trail Cavs by 3.5 games, Cavs have tiebreaker. They’re a near-lock for the four-seed.



Trail Raptors by a game, Toronto has the tiebreaker. Trail Celtics by four games, trail for tiebreaker. Trail Cavs by 3.5 games, Cavs have tiebreaker. They’re a near-lock for the four-seed. SportsLine projection: 18.3 percent to reach conference finals, 1.4 percent to win conference finals.

The messy middle

Clinched/magic number: Magic number for a playoff spot is three. Could be two, depending on evolving tiebreakers.

Magic number for a playoff spot is three. Could be two, depending on evolving tiebreakers. Strength of schedule: .588 (brutal)

.588 (brutal) Remaining games: Five: @OKC, @IND, @PHI, CHA, @BOS

Five: @OKC, @IND, @PHI, CHA, @BOS Trails/leads and tiebreakers: Lead Hawks by a game, Hawks have tiebreaker. Lead Heat/Pacers by three games, have tiebreaker over Pacers, Heat have tiebreaker.



Lead Hawks by a game, Hawks have tiebreaker. Lead Heat/Pacers by three games, have tiebreaker over Pacers, Heat have tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 98.1 percent chance of a playoff berth. 44.7 percent chance of winning first round.

Clinched/magic number: Magic number for a playoff spot is four.

Magic number for a playoff spot is four. Strength of schedule: .581 (brutal)

.581 (brutal) Remaining games: Six: BOS, @CLE, CLE, CHA, @IND

Six: BOS, @CLE, CLE, CHA, @IND Trails/leads and tiebreakers: Trail Bucks by one game, have tiebreaker. Lead Heat/Pacers/Bulls by two games, tiebreaker yet to be decided. Lead Bulls by a game, have tiebreaker.



Trail Bucks by one game, have tiebreaker. Lead Heat/Pacers/Bulls by two games, tiebreaker yet to be decided. Lead Bulls by a game, have tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 22.3 percent chance of winning the first round.

Clinched/magic number: Magic number is seven.

Magic number is seven. Strength of schedule: .343 (super-easy)

.343 (super-easy) Remaining games: Five: @NYK, @PHI, @BKN, ORL, BKN

Five: @NYK, @PHI, @BKN, ORL, BKN Trails/leads and tiebreakers: Lead Pacers and Heat by a game, hold tiebeaker over both. Trail Bucks for five seed by two games, Bucks have tiebreaker.



Lead Pacers and Heat by a game, hold tiebeaker over both. Trail Bucks for five seed by two games, Bucks have tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 95.4 percent chance of a playoff spot.

Clinched/magic number: Magic number for a playoff spot is seven.

Magic number for a playoff spot is seven. Strength of schedule: .577 (tough)

.577 (tough) Remaining games: Five: @CHA, @TOR, @WAS, CLE, WAS

Five: @CHA, @TOR, @WAS, CLE, WAS Trails/leads and tiebreakers: Trail Bucks by three games, have the tiebreaker. Tied with Pacers, have tiebreaker over Indiana. Trail Bulls by a game, Bulls have tiebreaker.



Trail Bucks by three games, have the tiebreaker. Tied with Pacers, have tiebreaker over Indiana. Trail Bulls by a game, Bulls have tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 38.8 percent chance of a playoff spot, 12 percent chance of winning first round.

Clinched/magic number: Tragic number is five.

Tragic number is five. Strength of schedule: .460 (tough-ish)

.460 (tough-ish) Remaining games: Five: TOR, MIL, @ORL, @PHI, ATL

Five: TOR, MIL, @ORL, @PHI, ATL Trails/leads and tiebreakers: Tied with Miami, trail Bulls by a game, Bulls and Heat have the tiebreaker.



Tied with Miami, trail Bulls by a game, Bulls and Heat have the tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 58.9 percent chance of a playoff berth, 20.7 percent chance of a first-round upset.

Clinched/magic number: Tragic number is five.

Tragic number is five. Strength of schedule: .575 (brutal)

.575 (brutal) Remaining games: Five: @WAS, MIA, BOS, @MIL, @ATL

Five: @WAS, MIA, BOS, @MIL, @ATL Trails/leads and tiebreakers: Trail Miami by a game, lead 2-1 for tiebreaker.



Trail Miami by a game, lead 2-1 for tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 13.6 percent chance of a playoff berth, 3.8 percent chance of a first-round upset.

Eastern Conference note: I’m removing the Pistons, who have a tragic number of four. That means if they lose one more game and two of Pacers-Heat-Bulls go .500 , they’re done. They can make one late charge, but as of now I do not consider them viable playoff contenders.