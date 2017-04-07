NBA Playoff Picture: Magic numbers, scenarios, projections as West is almost set

The NBA playoffs begin in just over a week. The races are tightening, the seeds are being sorted out, the picture is slowly becoming clear. With that, here’s a look at the current playoff picture, and what to know about each team that’s in, or in the running for a spot.

Some quick notes:

The Cavaliers now have a 1.5 game lead on the Celtics after Boston’s slip vs. Atlanta Thursday. The Cavs have to go .500 to clinch, even if the Celtics win out.

Boston’s only up two games on Toronto now. The C’s have an easy schedule so they should be fine for the 2-seed, but they are far from playing their best basketball right now.

Golden State locked the No. 1 seed and home court throughout the playoffs Wednesday with a win and the Spurs’ loss to the Lakers.

Seeds 1-2-3 in the West are locked: 1. Warriors, 2. Spurs, 3. Rockets.



Things went berserk in the back half of the Eastern Conference standings. At the end of it, the Bulls are in seventh, a game back of sixth, and have the tiebreaker advantage over the Heat and Pacers behind them.

Miami’s closing schedule is brutal, and it has little margin for error. Indiana’s resurgence is making things tough for the Heat. They have little room for error.

The scenarios in the Eastern Conference are crazy. For example: If the Heat, Pacers and Bulls tie, the Bulls get the highest seed available. If the Hawks get into that tiebreaker, it’s possible the Bulls slide to the bottom. We have a week to sort this out, but you might want to prepare yourselves for some crazy scenarios.

The Clippers keep hanging around and pushing the Jazz, who are desperately trying to hold onto home court in the first round.

The Grizzlies clinched a playoff spot, but also can’t move up any higher than seventh. They need a win or Portland loss to secure the seventh seed and avoid the Warriors. (As if the Spurs are a gift.)

The Thunder have secured no worse than the sixth seed. They won’t face San Antonio or Golden State in the first round.

The Pelicans were eliminated Tuesday after their loss to Denver.

Toronto is now back tied with the Wizards. That’ll be a fascinating race to watch, especially depending on where Cleveland winds up.

In the event of a three-way tie for 7-9 in the East, the tiebreakers (right now) go 7. Bulls, 8. Heat, 9. Pacers.

The Bucks and Hawks are a near-lock to make the playoffs.

It’s likely that all eight West seeds will be locked by the end of the weekend.

If the playoffs started today ...

EAST

(1) Cleveland Cavaliers vs. (8) Indiana Pacers

(2) Boston Celtics vs. (7) Chicago Bulls

(3) Toronto Raptors vs. (6) Milwaukee Bucks

(4) Washington Wizards vs. (5) Atlanta Hawks

WEST

(1) Golden State Warriors vs. (8) Portland Trail Blazers

(2) San Antonio Spurs vs. (7) Memphis Grizzlies

(3) Houston Rockets vs. (6) Oklahoma City Thunder

(4) Utah Jazz vs. (5) Los Angeles Clippers

Seeding analysis and magic numbers

Some notes: SportsLine data is based on 10,000 simulations based on SL’s forecast model. That’s why teams that have yet to clinch have “100 percent” chances at things they haven’t clinched yet. Strength of schedule is courtesy of NBA.com, and rank refers to rank among conference teams. Magic number for the assigned tables refer to their magic number to make the playoffs.

Curious as to why tiebreakers matter so much? The Nos. 3-6 seeds in the Western Conference were decided by a tiebreaker in 2015. The same thing happened in the Eastern Conference in 2016. Teams wind up clumping together at the end. Tiebreakers matter.

Note: “Magic numbers” refers to combination of wins and losses by the competing team. Example: If the Cavaliers have a magic number of seven for a playoff spot, that means they need a combination of seven wins and losses by Miami (the team currently out of the playoffs with the fewest losses). “Tragic numbers” are the combination of a team’s losses and competitor’s wins which would eliminate a team from a position.

Western Conference

The contenders

Clinched/magic number: Clinched the No. 1 seed in the West and home court throughout the NBA playoffs, along with the Pacific division.

Clinched the No. 1 seed in the West and home court throughout the NBA playoffs, along with the Pacific division. Strength of schedule: .334 (weak)

.334 (weak) Remaining games: Three: NO, UTA, LAL

Three: NO, UTA, LAL Lead/trail and tiebreakers: Locked as the No. 1 seed.



Locked as the No. 1 seed. SportsLine projection: 65.6 percent to win Western Conference finals, 55.6 percent to win NBA title.

Clinched/magic number: Clinched a top-two seed, locked as the second seed.

Clinched a top-two seed, locked as the second seed. Strength of schedule: .601 (difficult)

.601 (difficult) Remaining games: Four: @DAL, LAC, @POR, @UTA

Four: @DAL, LAC, @POR, @UTA Lead/trail and tiebreakers: Locked as the No. 2 seed.



Locked as the No. 2 seed. SportsLine projection: 26.0 percent to win Western Conference finals, 13.6 percent to win NBA title.

Clinched/magic number: Clinched home court in the first round and the third seed.

Clinched home court in the first round and the third seed. Strength of schedule: .420 (moderate)

.420 (moderate) Remaining games: Four: DET, @SAC, @LAC, MIN

Four: DET, @SAC, @LAC, MIN Lead/trail and tiebreakers: Locked as the No. 3 seed.



Locked as the No. 3 seed. SportsLine projection: 49.8 percent to win the first round, 2.8 percent to win the conference finals.

The dangerous second tier

Clinched/magic number: Clinched a playoff spot and no worse than sixth. Magic number for the fourth seed and home court is four. Magic number for the division title and no worse than fifth is two.

Clinched a playoff spot and no worse than sixth. Magic number for the fourth seed and home court is four. Magic number for the division title and no worse than fifth is two. Strength of schedule: .638 (brutal)

.638 (brutal) Remaining games: Four: MIN, @POR, @GS, SAS

Four: MIN, @POR, @GS, SAS Lead/trail and tiebreakers: Lead Clippers by a half-game and Clippers have the tiebreaker. Cannot secure higher than fourth seed. Lead the Thunder by three games, OKC has the tiebreaker.



Lead Clippers by a half-game and Clippers have the tiebreaker. Cannot secure higher than fourth seed. Lead the Thunder by three games, OKC has the tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 31.8 percent to win home court, 42.4 percent to win first round.

Clinched/magic number: Clinched a playoff spot and a top-six seed. Magic number for the fifth seed is two.

Clinched a playoff spot and a top-six seed. Magic number for the fifth seed is two. Strength of schedule: .549 (tough)

.549 (tough) Remaining games: Three: @SAS, HOU, SAC

Three: @SAS, HOU, SAC Lead/trails and tiebreakers: Trail Jazz by a half-game, and own the tiebreaker. Lead OKC by 2.5 games, tiebreaker split, will come down to conference record.



Trail Jazz by a half-game, and own the tiebreaker. Lead OKC by 2.5 games, tiebreaker split, will come down to conference record. SportsLine projection: 68.0 percent to win home court, 5.7 percent to reach the conference finals.

Clinched/magic number: Clinched a playoff spot and a top-six seed.

Clinched a playoff spot and a top-six seed. Strength of schedule: .446 (moderate)

.446 (moderate) Remaining games: Four: @PHO, @DEN, @MIN, DEN

Four: @PHO, @DEN, @MIN, DEN Lead/trail and tiebreakers: Trail Clippers by 2.5 games, split the tiebreaker, will come down to conference record, unless it’s a three-way tie with Jazz, then win with division title. Trail Jazz by three games.



Trail Clippers by 2.5 games, split the tiebreaker, will come down to conference record, unless it’s a three-way tie with Jazz, then win with division title. Trail Jazz by three games. SportsLine projection: 50.1 percent to win first round, 2.4 percent to reach conference finals.

Clinched/magic number: Clinched a playoff spot. Magic number for the seventh seed is one.

Clinched a playoff spot. Magic number for the seventh seed is one. Strength of schedule: .262 (super-easy)

.262 (super-easy) Remaining games: Three: NY, DET, DAL

Three: NY, DET, DAL Lead/trail and tiebreakers: Cannot secure higher than seventh. Magic number for the No. 7 seed is one. Clinch seventh with a Portland loss Thursday. They’re a lock for the seventh seed.



Cannot secure higher than seventh. Magic number for the No. 7 seed is one. Clinch seventh with a Portland loss Thursday. They’re a lock for the seventh seed. SportsLine projection: 7.9 percent to win the first round.

Someone has to win the eighth seed

Clinched/magic number: Magic number for a playoff spot is two.

Magic number for a playoff spot is two. Strength of schedule: .513 (moderate)

.513 (moderate) Remaining games: Three: UTA, SA, NO

Three: UTA, SA, NO Leads/trails and tiebreaker: Lead Denver by 1.5 games and have the tiebreaker. Trail Memphis by three games, have the tiebreaker. A near-lock for the eighth seed.



Lead Denver by 1.5 games and have the tiebreaker. Trail Memphis by three games, have the tiebreaker. A near-lock for the eighth seed. SportsLine projection: 88.5 percent to secure a playoff spot.

Clinched/magic number: Tragic number is three.

Tragic number is three. Strength of schedule: .503 (tough)

.503 (tough) Remaining games: Four: NO, OKC, @DAL, @OKC

Four: NO, OKC, @DAL, @OKC Leads/trails and tiebreakers: Trail Portland by 1.5 games, Blazers have the tiebreaker.



Trail Portland by 1.5 games, Blazers have the tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 11.5 percent to make playoffs.

Western Conference note: The Pelicans were eliminated with their loss to Denver on Tuesday.

Eastern Conference

The champs are back

Clinched/magic number: Clinched playoff spot, Central Division, a top-two seed, and home court in the first two rounds. Magic number for the No. 1 seed is wo.

Clinched playoff spot, Central Division, a top-two seed, and home court in the first two rounds. Magic number for the No. 1 seed is wo. Strength of schedule: .526 (tough)

.526 (tough) Remaining games: Four: ATL, @ATL, @MIA, TOR

Four: ATL, @ATL, @MIA, TOR Trails/leads and tiebreakers: Lead Celtics by 1.5 game, Cavs have tiebreaker, lead Raptors by 3.5 games, Cavs have the tiebreaker.



Lead Celtics by 1.5 game, Cavs have tiebreaker, lead Raptors by 3.5 games, Cavs have the tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 72.4 percent to win conference finals, 22.5 percent to win title.

Clinched/magic number: Clinched a playoff spot and home court in the first round. Magic number for home court in the second round is two.

Clinched a playoff spot and home court in the first round. Magic number for home court in the second round is two. Strength of Schedule: .397 (easy)

.397 (easy) Remaining games: Three: @CHA, BKN, MIL

Three: @CHA, BKN, MIL Owns tiebreaker: Trail Cavs by 1.5 game, Cavs have the tiebreaker. Lead Raptors by two games, Raptors have the tiebreaker. Lead Wizards by two games, Boston leads for tiebreaker with conference record.

Trail Cavs by 1.5 game, Cavs have the tiebreaker. Lead Raptors by two games, Raptors have the tiebreaker. Lead Wizards by two games, Boston leads for tiebreaker with conference record. SportsLine projection: 9.9 percent to win conference finals, 2.0 percent to win title.

Eastern heirs

Clinched/magic number: Clinched a playoff spot and home court in the first round. Magic number for the third seed is three.



Clinched a playoff spot and home court in the first round. Magic number for the third seed is three. Strength of schedule: .564 (brutal)

.564 (brutal) Remaining games: Three: MIA, @NY, @CLE

Three: MIA, @NY, @CLE Trails/leads and tiebreakers: Tied with Wizards, Raptors have the tiebreaker. Trail Celtics by two games, Raptors have the tiebreaker. Cannot finish with the No. 1 seed



Tied with Wizards, Raptors have the tiebreaker. Trail Celtics by two games, Raptors have the tiebreaker. Cannot finish with the No. 1 seed SportsLine projection: 60.7 percent chance to win first round. 4.4 percent to win conference finals.

Clinched/magic number: Clinched a playoff spot, a top-four seed, and home court in the first round and Southeast Division title.

Clinched a playoff spot, a top-four seed, and home court in the first round and Southeast Division title. Strength of schedule: .496 (moderate)

.496 (moderate) Remaining games: Three: MIA, @DET, @MIA

Three: MIA, @DET, @MIA Trails/leads and tiebreakers: Tied with Raptors, Toronto has the tiebreaker. Trail Celtics by two games, trail for tiebreaker. Cannot finish with the No. 1 seed.



Tied with Raptors, Toronto has the tiebreaker. Trail Celtics by two games, trail for tiebreaker. Cannot finish with the No. 1 seed. SportsLine projection: 16.2 percent to reach conference finals, 4.7 percent to win conference finals.

The messy middle

Clinched/magic number: Magic number for a playoff spot is two.

Magic number for a playoff spot is two. Strength of schedule: .602 (brutal)

.602 (brutal) Remaining games: Four: @CLE, CLE, CHA, @IND

Four: @CLE, CLE, CHA, @IND Trails/leads and tiebreakers: Lead Bucks by half a game, have tiebreaker. Lead Pacers/Bulls by 1.5 games, tiebreaker yet to be decided. Lead Heat by two games.



Lead Bucks by half a game, have tiebreaker. Lead Pacers/Bulls by 1.5 games, tiebreaker yet to be decided. Lead Heat by two games. SportsLine projection: 26.0 percent chance of winning the first round.

Clinched/magic number: Magic number for a playoff spot is one.

Magic number for a playoff spot is one. Strength of schedule: .504 (moderate)

.504 (moderate) Remaining games: Three: @PHI, CHA, @BOS

Three: @PHI, CHA, @BOS Trails/leads and tiebreakers: Trail Hawks by half a game, Hawks have the tiebreaker. Lead Bulls/Pacers by one game, have tiebreaker over Bulls and Pacers, lead Heat by two games, Heat have tiebreaker.



Trail Hawks by half a game, Hawks have the tiebreaker. Lead Bulls/Pacers by one game, have tiebreaker over Bulls and Pacers, lead Heat by two games, Heat have tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 94.9 percent chance of a playoff berth. 35.8 percent chance of winning first round.

Clinched/magic number: Magic number is three ... sort of. Basically, if the Bulls win out, they clinch. But there are scenarios where they only win two and the other teams tie them at 41 wins, and they miss out. The tiebreaker scenario is a whole mess that we’ll talk about in further detail if we get there.

Magic number is three ... sort of. Basically, if the Bulls win out, they clinch. But there are scenarios where they only win two and the other teams tie them at 41 wins, and they miss out. The tiebreaker scenario is a whole mess that we’ll talk about in further detail if we get there. Strength of schedule: .268 (super-easy)

.268 (super-easy) Remaining games: Three: @BKN, ORL, BKN

Three: @BKN, ORL, BKN Trails/leads and tiebreakers: Tied with Pacers, lead Heat by a half-game, hold tiebreaker over both. Trail Hawks for fifth seed by 1.5 games, Hawks have tiebreaker.



Tied with Pacers, lead Heat by a half-game, hold tiebreaker over both. Trail Hawks for fifth seed by 1.5 games, Hawks have tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 94.2 percent chance of a playoff spot.

Clinched/magic number: Magic number is three.

Magic number is three. Strength of schedule: .422 (tough-ish)

.422 (tough-ish) Remaining games: Three: @ORL, @PHI, ATL

Three: @ORL, @PHI, ATL Trails/leads and tiebreakers: Tied with Bulls, lead Heat by a half-game, Bulls and Heat have the tiebreaker. Most multi-team ties involving Indiana have them losing out.



Tied with Bulls, lead Heat by a half-game, Bulls and Heat have the tiebreaker. Most multi-team ties involving Indiana have them losing out. SportsLine projection: 72.0 percent chance of a playoff berth, 20.9 percent chance of a first-round upset.

Clinched/magic number: Tragic number is four.

Tragic number is four. Strength of schedule: .600 (brutal)

.600 (brutal) Remaining games: Four: @TOR, @WAS, CLE, WAS

Four: @TOR, @WAS, CLE, WAS Trails/leads and tiebreakers: Trail Bucks by 1.5 games, have the tiebreaker. Trail Bulls/Pacers by a half-game, have tiebreaker over Indiana, Bulls have tiebreaker.



Trail Bucks by 1.5 games, have the tiebreaker. Trail Bulls/Pacers by a half-game, have tiebreaker over Indiana, Bulls have tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 40.4 percent chance of a playoff spot, 7.3 percent chance of winning first round.





Clinched/magic number: Tragic number is one. They have to win out, Miami has to lose out, and one of Indiana/Chicago have to lose out for them to get in.

Tragic number is one. They have to win out, Miami has to lose out, and one of Indiana/Chicago have to lose out for them to get in. Strength of schedule: .561 (brutal)

.561 (brutal) Remaining games: Three: BOS, @MIL, @ATL

Three: BOS, @MIL, @ATL Trails/leads and tiebreakers: Trail Indiana by three games, split 2-2 for tiebreaker. Clinch tiebreaker with win Wednesday. Trail Indiana by three games, would have tiebreaker. (Only way Indiana finishes with better conference record is if it also finishes with better record.)



Trail Indiana by three games, split 2-2 for tiebreaker. Clinch tiebreaker with win Wednesday. Trail Indiana by three games, would have tiebreaker. (Only way Indiana finishes with better conference record is if it also finishes with better record.) SportsLine projection: 0.2 percent chance of a playoff berth

Eastern Conference note: I’m removing the Pistons, who have a tragic number of one. That means if they lose one more game, they’re done. They can make one late charge, but as of now I do not consider them viable playoff contenders.