NBA Playoff Picture: Scenarios, magic numbers, predictions as Bulls on the cusp

The NBA playoffs begin in two weeks. The races are tightening, the seeds are being sorted out, the picture is slowly becoming clear. With that, here’s a look at the current playoff picture, and five things to know about each team that’s in, or in the running for a spot.

Some quick notes from Friday night:

Boston’s back in the No.1 spot in the East thanks to Cleveland’s loss to Chicago Thursday. Both teams won Friday. Boston has the easier remaining schedule.

Portland is a near-lock to get the eighth seed in the West after beating Denver earlier this week. That was helped by Denver’s loss to the Hornets Friday. The Blazers lost Jusuf Nurkic for the rest of the regular season, but it shouldn’t wind up mattering because their magic number threshold (5) is so low.

Golden State is a near-lock for the No. 1 seed, and 1-2-3 in the West will be Warriors-Spurs-Rockets.

Things are still really tight between 5 and 10 in the East, though Detroit is fading and on life support.

Utah’s win over the Washington Wizards combined with the Oklahoma City Thunder loss to San Antonio Friday greatly helped the Utah Jazz ’ chances of holding off the Los Angeles Clippers .

The Memphis Grizzlies clinched a playoff spot Friday. Seven of the eight spots in the West are clinched, none are locked.

San Antonio clinched no-worse-than-the-2-seed Friday with their win vs. OKC.

Toronto moved back into 3rd place with their win and the Wizards’ loss to Utah.

Chicago is just a half-game back of 7th. They move into the 7 spot with a win Saturday vs. Atlanta.

In the event of a three-way tie for 7-9 in the East, the tiebreakers (right now) go 7. Chicago Bulls , 8. Miami Heat , 9. Indiana Pacers .

Near-locks: Golden State Warriors 1-seed, San Antonio Spurs 2-seed, Houston Rockets 3-seed, Grizzlies 7 seed, Blazers 8 seed. Milwaukee Bucks are a near-lock to make the playoffs. Everything else is up in the air.

If the playoffs started today ...

(1) Boston Celtics vs. (8) Pacers

(2) Cavaliers vs. (7) Heat

(3) Toronto Raptors vs. (6) Atlanta Hawks

(4) Wizards vs. (5) Bucks

(1) Warriors vs. (8) Blazers

(2) Spurs vs. (7) Grizzlies

(3) Rockets vs. (6) Thunder

(4) Jazz vs. (5) Clippers

Seeding analysis and magic numbers

Some notes: SportsLine data is based on 10,000 simulations based on SL’s forecast model. That’s why teams that have yet to clinch have “100 percent” chances at things they haven’t clinched yet. Strength of schedule is courtesy of NBA.com, and rank refers to rank among conference teams. Magic number for the assigned tables refer to their magic number to make the playoffs.

Curious as to why tiebreakers matter so much? The Nos. 3-6 seeds in the Western Conference were decided by a tiebreaker in 2015. The same thing happened in the Eastern Conference in 2016. Teams wind up clumping together at the end. Tiebreakers matter.

Note: “Magic numbers” refers to combination of wins and losses by the competing team. Example: If the Cleveland Cavaliers have a magic number of seven for a playoff spot, that means they need a combination of seven wins and losses by Miami (the team currently out of the playoffs with the fewest losses).

Western Conference

The contenders

Golden State Warriors

Clinched/magic number: Clinched Pacific Division, top-two seed, home court first two rounds. Magic number for home court throughout NBA playoffs is four.

Clinched Pacific Division, top-two seed, home court first two rounds. Magic number for home court throughout NBA playoffs is four. Strength of schedule: .353 (weak)

.353 (weak) Remaining games: Six

Six Lead/trail and tiebreakers: They lead San Antonio by 3.5 games, and are a near-lock for the No. 1 seed. Spurs are their only competition at this point, and Spurs hold the tiebreaker.



They lead San Antonio by 3.5 games, and are a near-lock for the No. 1 seed. Spurs are their only competition at this point, and Spurs hold the tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 65.6 percent to win Western Conference finals, 50.0 percent to win NBA title.

San Antonio Spurs

Clinched/magic number: Clinched home court in the first round and a top-two seed, with homecourt in the first two rounds.

Clinched home court in the first round and a top-two seed, with homecourt in the first two rounds. Strength of schedule: .524 (difficult)

.524 (difficult) Remaining games: Seven

Seven Lead/trail and tiebreakers: They trail the Warriors by 3.5 games but have the tiebreaker.



They trail the Warriors by 3.5 games but have the tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 26.0 percent to win Western Conference finals, 16.9 percent to win NBA title.

Houston Rockets

Clinched/magic number: Clinched home court in the first round and a top-four seed. Magic number for the third seed is three. They can’t move up any further.

Clinched home court in the first round and a top-four seed. Magic number for the third seed is three. They can’t move up any further. Strength of schedule: .387 (moderate)

.387 (moderate) Remaining games: Six

Six Lead/trail and tiebreakers: The Jazz trail them by four games, but Utah has the tiebreaker. Houston is a lock for the third seed.



The Jazz trail them by four games, but Utah has the tiebreaker. Houston is a lock for the third seed. SportsLine projection: 49.5 percent to win the first round, 2.5 percent to win the conference finals.

The dangerous second tier

Utah Jazz

Clinched/magic number: Clinched a playoff spot and no worse than seventh. Magic number for the fourth seed and home court is five.

Clinched a playoff spot and no worse than seventh. Magic number for the fourth seed and home court is five. Strength of schedule: .615 (brutal)

.615 (brutal) Remaining games: Six

Six Lead/trail and tiebreakers: Lead Clippers by 1.5 and Clippers have the tiebreaker. Trail Houston by four games, Jazz have the tiebreaker. Lead the Thunder by 3.5 games, OKC has the tiebreaker.



Lead Clippers by 1.5 and Clippers have the tiebreaker. Trail Houston by four games, Jazz have the tiebreaker. Lead the Thunder by 3.5 games, OKC has the tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 44.7 percent to win home court, 40.3 percent to win first round.

Los Angeles Clippers

Clinched/magic number: Clinched a playoff spot and a top-seven seed. Magic number for the fifth seed is five.

Clinched a playoff spot and a top-seven seed. Magic number for the fifth seed is five. Strength of schedule: .415 (easy)

.415 (easy) Remaining games: Five

Five Lead/trails and tiebreakers: Trail Jazz by 1.5 games, and own the tiebreaker. Lead OKC by two games, tiebreaker split, will come down to conference record.



Trail Jazz by 1.5 games, and own the tiebreaker. Lead OKC by two games, tiebreaker split, will come down to conference record. SportsLine projection: 53.7 percent to win home court, 5.9 percent to reach the conference finals.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Clinched/magic number: Clinched a playoff spot. Magic number for no worse than sixth seed is six.

Clinched a playoff spot. Magic number for no worse than sixth seed is six. Strength of schedule: .463 (moderate)

.463 (moderate) Remaining games: Seven

Seven Lead/trail and tiebreakers: Lead Memphis by 1.5 games, own the tiebreaker. Trail Clippers by two game, split the tiebreaker, will come down to conference record, unless it’s a three-way tie with Jazz, then win with division title.



Lead Memphis by 1.5 games, own the tiebreaker. Trail Clippers by two game, split the tiebreaker, will come down to conference record, unless it’s a three-way tie with Jazz, then win with division title. SportsLine projection: 44.0 percent to win first round, 2.1 percent to reach conference finals.

Memphis Grizzlies

Clinched/magic number: Clinched a playoff spot.

Clinched a playoff spot. Strength of schedule: .384 (super-easy)

.384 (super-easy) Remaining games: Six

Six Lead/trail and tiebreakers: Trail Thunder by 1.5 games, Clippers by 3.5 games, and don’t have a tiebreaker. They’re a lock for the seventh seed.



Trail Thunder by 1.5 games, Clippers by 3.5 games, and don’t have a tiebreaker. They’re a lock for the seventh seed. SportsLine projection: 12.9 percent to win the first round.

Someone has to win the eighth seed

Portland Trail Blazers

Clinched/magic number: Magic number for a playoff spot is five.

Magic number for a playoff spot is five. Strength of schedule: .474 (moderate)

.474 (moderate) Remaining games: Seven

Seven Leads/trails and tiebreaker: Leads Denver by two game and have the tiebreaker. Trails Memphis by 4.5 games, have the tiebreaker. A near-lock for the 8th seed.



Leads Denver by two game and have the tiebreaker. Trails Memphis by 4.5 games, have the tiebreaker. A near-lock for the 8th seed. SportsLine projection: 91.3 percent to secure a playoff spot.

Denver Nuggets

Clinched/magic number: Tragic number is five.

Tragic number is five. Strength of schedule: .554 (brutal)

.554 (brutal) Remaining games: Seven

Seven Leads/trails and tiebreakers: Trail Portland by two games, Blazers have the tiebreaker.



Trail Portland by two games, Blazers have the tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 8.5 percent to make playoffs.

New Orleans Pelicans

Clinched/magic number: Tragic number is three.

Tragic number is three. Strength of schedule: .529 (tough)

.529 (tough) Remaining games: Six

Six Leads/trails tiebreaker: Trail Portland by 2.5 games, New Orleans Pelicans lead 2-1 for tiebreaker.



Trail Portland by 2.5 games, lead 2-1 for tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 0.2 percent chance of playoffs.

Dallas Mavericks

Clinched/magic number: Tragic number is two.

Tragic number is two. Strength of schedule: .549 (brutal)

.549 (brutal) Remaining games: Seven

Seven Leads/trails and tiebreaker: Trails Portland by four games, split the tiebreaker.



Trails Portland by four games, split the tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 0.0 percent chance of playoffs.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Clinched/magic number: Tragic number is two.

Tragic number is two. Strength of Schedule: .568 (brutal)

.568 (brutal) Remaining games: Eight

Eight Leads/trails and tiebreaker: Trail Portland by 4.5 games, Portland has the tiebreaker.



Trail Portland by 4.5 games, Portland has the tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 0.0 percent chance of playoffs.

Eastern Conference

The champs have company

Boston Celtics

Clinched/magic number: Clinched a playoff spot and home court in the first round. Magic number for home court in the second round is four, for home court throughout the playoffs it’s seven.

Clinched a playoff spot and home court in the first round. Magic number for home court in the second round is four, for home court throughout the playoffs it’s seven. Strength of Schedule: .452 (easy)

.452 (easy) Remaining games: Six

Six Owns tiebreaker: Lead Cavs by a half-game, Cavs have 2-1 tiebreaker lead with one to play. Lead Raptors by three games, Raptors have the tiebreaker. Lead Wizards by three games, Boston leads for tiebreaker with conference record.



Lead Cavs by a half-game, Cavs have 2-1 tiebreaker lead with one to play. Lead Raptors by three games, Raptors have the tiebreaker. Lead Wizards by three games, Boston leads for tiebreaker with conference record. SportsLine projection: 11.6 percent to win conference finals, 2.5 percent to win title.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Clinched/magic number: Clinched playoff spot, Central Division and home court. Magic number for a top-two seed and home court in the second round is five.

Clinched playoff spot, Central Division and home court. Magic number for a top-two seed and home court in the second round is five. Strength of schedule: .506 (moderate)

.506 (moderate) Remaining games: Seven

Seven Trails/leads and tiebreakers: Trail Celtics by a half-game, lead 2-1 for tiebreaker. Lead Raptors by three games, have tiebreaker.



Trail Celtics by a half-game, lead 2-1 for tiebreaker. Lead Raptors by three games, have tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 63.7 percent to win conference finals, 16.0 percent to win title.

Eastern heirs

Toronto Raptors





Clinched/magic number: Clinched a playoff spot and homecourt in the first round. Magic number for home court is two. Magic number for the third seed is six.

Clinched a playoff spot and homecourt in the first round. Magic number for home court is two. Magic number for the third seed is six. Strength of schedule: .550 (brutal)

.550 (brutal) Remaining games: Six

Six Trails/leads and tiebreakers: Tied with Wizards, have the tiebreaker. Trail Celtics by three games, have the tiebreaker.



Tied with Wizards, have the tiebreaker. Trail Celtics by three games, have the tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 62.8 percent chance to win first-round. 6.6 percent to win conference finals.

Washington Wizards

Clinched/magic number: Clinched a playoff spot, homecourt in the first round, and Southeast Division title.

Clinched a playoff spot, homecourt in the first round, and Southeast Division title. Strength of schedule: .536 (tough)

.536 (tough) Remaining games: Six

Six Trails/leads and tiebreakers: Tied with Raptors, Toronto has the tiebreaker. Trail Celtics by thee games, trail for tiebreaker. Trail Cavs by 2.5 games, Cavs have tiebreaker.



Tied with Raptors, Toronto has the tiebreaker. Trail Celtics by thee games, trail for tiebreaker. Trail Cavs by 2.5 games, Cavs have tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 14.4 percent to reach conference finals, 4.2 percent to win conference finals.

The messy middle

Milwaukee Bucks

Clinched/magic number: Magic number for a playoff spot is four.

Magic number for a playoff spot is four. Strength of schedule: .537 (tough)

.537 (tough) Remaining games: Six

Six Trails/leads and tiebreakers: Lead Hawks by a half-game, Hawks have tiebreaker. Lead Heat/Pacers by three games, have tiebreaker over Paces, Heat have tiebreaker.



Lead Hawks by a half-game, Hawks have tiebreaker. Lead Heat/Pacers by three games, have tiebreaker over Paces, Heat have tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 99.2 percent chance of a playoff berth. 44.9 percent chance of winning first round.

Atlanta Hawks

Clinched/magic number: Magic number for a playoff spot is three.

Magic number for a playoff spot is three. Strength of schedule: .531 (tough)

.531 (tough) Remaining games: Seven

Seven Trails/leads and tiebreakers: Trail Bucks by a half-game, have tiebreaker. Lead Heat/Pacers by 2.5 games, tiebreaker yet to be decided in both cases.



Trail Bucks by a half-game, have tiebreaker. Lead Heat/Pacers by 2.5 games, tiebreaker yet to be decided in both cases. SportsLine projection: 29.3 percent chance of winning the first round.

Miami Heat

Clinched/magic number: Magic number for a playoff spot is seven.

Magic number for a playoff spot is seven. Strength of schedule: .547 (tough)

.547 (tough) Remaining games: Six

Six Trails/leads and tiebreakers: Trail Bucks by three games, have the tiebreaker. Tied with Pacers, have tiebreaker. Lead Chicago by a half-game, Bulls have tiebreaker.



Trail Bucks by three games, have the tiebreaker. Tied with Pacers, have tiebreaker. Lead Chicago by a half-game, Bulls have tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 62.7 percent chance of a playoff spot, 21.5 percent chance of winning first round.

Indiana Pacers

Clinched/magic number: Magic number for a playoff spot is seven.

Magic number for a playoff spot is seven. Strength of schedule: .518 (tough-ish)

.518 (tough-ish) Remaining games: Six

Six Trails/leads and tiebreakers: Tied with Miami, Heat have the tiebreaker. Lead Bulls by a half-game, split tiebreaker.



Tied with Miami, Heat have the tiebreaker. Lead Bulls by a half-game, split tiebreaker. SportsLine projection: 64.2 percent chance of a playoff berth, 23.9 percent chance of a first-round upset.

Chicago Bulls

Clinched/magic number: Tragic number is seven.

Tragic number is seven. Strength of schedule: .399 (super-easy)

.399 (super-easy) Remaining games: Seven

Seven Trails/leads and tiebreakers: Trail Indiana and Miami by a half-game, split with Indiana, have tiebreaker over Miami.



Trail Indiana and Miami by a half-game, split with Indiana, have tiebreaker over Miami. SportsLine projection: 68.2 percent chance of a playoff spot.

Eastern Conference note: I’m removing the Detroit Pistons along with the Charlotte Hornets . Both teams have a tragic number of four. That means if they lose one more game and two of Pacers-Heat-Bulls go .500 , they’re done. They can make one late charge, but as of now I do not consider them viable playoff contenders.