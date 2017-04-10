NBA Playoff Picture: Standings, predictions, magic numbers as wild East far from settled

The NBA playoffs begin in just less than a week. The races are tightening, the seeds are being sorted out, the picture is slowly becoming clear. With that, here’s a look at the current playoff picture, and what to know about each team that’s in, or in the running for a spot.

Some quick notes:

The following series are locked: (2) Spurs vs. (7) Grizzlies, (3) Rockets vs. (6) Thunder, (4/5) Jazz vs. (5/4) Clippers (homecourt TBD), (1) Golden State vs. (8) Portland. The Wizards are locked as the No. 4 seed.

The Cavaliers, in profoundly stupid style, lost twice to Atlanta over the weekend and now are tied with the Celtics again. They still control their own destiny for the 1-seed.

Boston’s only up 1.5 games on Toronto now. The C’s have an easy schedule so they should be fine for the 2-seed, but they are far from playing their best basketball right now.

Golden State locked the No. 1 seed and home court throughout the playoffs.

The Pacers have taken advantage of the Bulls’ disastrous close to get a game up.

Miami’s closing schedule is brutal, and it has little margin for error. Indiana’s resurgence is making things tough for the Heat.

The scenarios in the Eastern Conference are crazy. For example: If the Heat, Pacers and Bulls tie, the Bulls get the highest seed available. If the Hawks get into that tiebreaker, it’s possible the Bulls slide to the bottom. We have a week to sort this out, but you might want to prepare yourselves for some crazy scenarios.

The Clippers keep hanging around and now control their destiny for homecourt vs. Utah.

Utah secured the Northwest Division and a top-five seed in the West with its win and OKC’s loss Friday.

The Thunder have secured no worse than the sixth seed. They won’t face San Antonio or Golden State in the first round. For them to catch the Clippers, however, they have to win out and the Clippers have to lose out. L.A. can clinch a top-five seed and a matchup with Utah with a win Saturday vs. the Spurs.

The Nuggets were eliminated Sunday with their loss to OKC.

In the event of a three-way tie for 7-9 in the East, the tiebreakers (right now) go 7. Bulls, 8. Heat, 9. Pacers.

All four first-round West series are locked, the Hawks and Bucks have clinched playoff berths, leaving just two spots open in the East.

If the playoffs started today ...

EAST

(1) Cleveland Cavaliers vs. (8) Chicago Bulls

(2) Boston Celtics vs. (7) Indiana Pacers

(3) Toronto Raptors vs. (6) Milwaukee Bucks

(4) Washington Wizards vs. (5) Atlanta Hawks

WEST

(1) Golden State Warriors vs. (8) Portland Trail Blazers LOCKED

(2) San Antonio Spurs vs. (7) Memphis Grizzlies (LOCKED)

(3) Houston Rockets vs. (6) Oklahoma City Thunder (LOCKED)

(4) Utah Jazz vs. (5) Los Angeles Clippers (LOCKED -- HOMECOURT STILL TBD)

Seeding analysis and magic numbers

Curious as to why tiebreakers matter so much? The Nos. 3-6 seeds in the Western Conference were decided by a tiebreaker in 2015. The same thing happened in the Eastern Conference in 2016. Teams wind up clumping together at the end. Tiebreakers matter.

Note: “Magic numbers” refers to combination of wins and losses by the competing team. Example: If the Cavaliers have a magic number of seven for a playoff spot, that means they need a combination of seven wins and losses by Miami (the team currently out of the playoffs with the fewest losses). “Tragic numbers” are the combination of a team’s losses and competitor’s wins which would eliminate a team from a position.

Western Conference

The contenders

Clinched/magic number: Clinched the No. 1 seed in the West and home court throughout the NBA playoffs, along with the Pacific division.

Remaining games: Two: UTA, LAL

Two: UTA, LAL Lead/trail and tiebreakers: Locked as the No. 1 seed, will play Portland first round.



Clinched/magic number: Clinched a top-two seed, locked as the second seed.

Remaining games: Two: @POR, @UTA

Two: @POR, @UTA Lead/trail and tiebreakers: Locked as the No. 2 seed.



Clinched/magic number: Clinched home court in the first round and the third seed.

Remaining games: Two: @LAC, MIN

Two: @LAC, MIN Lead/trail and tiebreakers: Locked as the No. 3 seed.



The dangerous second tier

Clinched/magic number: Clinched a playoff spot, the Northwest Division, and no worse than fifth.

Remaining games: Two: @GS, SAS

Two: @GS, SAS Lead/trail and tiebreakers: Tied with Clippers, Clippers have the tiebreaker. Cannot secure higher than fourth seed. Do not control destiny for the 4-seed and homecourt.



Clinched/magic number: Clinched a playoff spot and a top-six seed. Magic number for the 4th seed is two.

Remaining games: Two: HOU, SAC

Two: HOU, SAC Lead/trails and tiebreakers: Tied with Jazz, and own the tiebreaker. Can finish no worse than 5th, control destiny for 4th seed and homecourt.



Clinched/magic number: Clinched a playoff spot and a top-six seed. Locked at 6th, will face Rockets first round.

Remaining games: Two: @MIN, DEN

Two: @MIN, DEN Lead/trail and tiebreakers: Locked as the sixth seed.



Clinched/magic number: Clinched the 7th seed. Will face San Antonio in the first round.

Remaining games: Two: DET, DAL

Two: DET, DAL Lead/trail and tiebreakers: Locked at 7. Locked vs. Spurs first round.



Portland winds up the best of the mess

Clinched/magic number: Clinched the 8th seed.

Remaining games: Two: SA, NO

Two: SA, NO Leads/trails and tiebreaker: Clinched the 8th seed, will face Golden State in the first round.



Clinched/magic number: Tragic number is two.

Remaining games: Two: @DAL, @OKC

Two: @DAL, @OKC Leads/trails and tiebreakers: Trail Portland by one game, Blazers have the tiebreaker.



Eastern Conference

The champs continue to fade

Clinched/magic number: Clinched playoff spot, Central Division, a top-two seed and home court in the first two rounds. Magic number for the No. 1 seed is two.

Remaining games: Two: @MIA, TOR

Two: @MIA, TOR Trails/leads and tiebreakers: Tied with Celtics, Cavs have tiebreaker.



Clinched/magic number: Clinched a playoff spot, a top-three seed and home court in the first round. Magic number for home court in the second round is one.

Remaining games: Two: BKN, MIL

Two: BKN, MIL Owns tiebreaker: Tied with Cavs, Cavs have the tiebreaker. Lead Raptors by 1.5 games, Raptors have the tiebreaker.

Eastern heirs

Clinched/magic number: Clinched a playoff spot and home court in the first round. Magic number for the third seed is two.



Remaining games: Two: @NY, @CLE

Two: @NY, @CLE Trails/leads and tiebreakers: Lead Wizards by a half-game, Raptors have the tiebreaker. Trail Celtics by 1.5 games, Raptors have the tiebreaker. Cannot finish with the No. 1 seed.



Clinched/magic number: Clinched a playoff spot, the Southeast Division and a top-four seed. Locked as the four-seed.

Remaining games: Two: @DET, @MIA

Two: @DET, @MIA Trails/leads and tiebreakers: Locked as the four-seed.



The messy middle

Clinched/magic number: Clinched a playoff spot. Magic number for the 5th seed is two..

Remaining games: Two: CHA, @IND

Two: CHA, @IND Trails/leads and tiebreakers: Lead Bucks by a game, have tiebreaker. Lead Pacers/Bulls by two games, tiebreaker yet to be decided.



Clinched/magic number: Magic number for a playoff spot is one.

Remaining games: Two: CHA, @BOS

Two: CHA, @BOS Trails/leads and tiebreakers: Trail Hawks by a game, Hawks have the tiebreaker. Lead Pacers by one game, Bulls by two, have tiebreaker over Bulls and Pacers, lead Heat by two games, Heat have tiebreaker.



Clinched/magic number: Magic number is two for a playoff spot.

Magic number is two for a playoff spot. Remaining games: Two: ORL, BKN

Two: ORL, BKN Trails/leads and tiebreakers: Trail Pacers by a game, tied with Heat, hold tiebreaker over both.



Clinched/magic number: Magic number is two.

Remaining games: Two: @PHI, ATL

Two: @PHI, ATL Trails/leads and tiebreakers: Lead Bulls and Heat by a game, Bulls and Heat have the tiebreaker.



Clinched/magic number: Tragic number is two.

Remaining games: Two: CLE, WAS

Two: CLE, WAS Trails/leads and tiebreakers: Trail Bucks by two games, have the tiebreaker. Trail Bulls/Pacers by a game, have tiebreaker over Indiana, Bulls have tiebreaker.

