NBA Playoff Picture, Standings, Scenarios: Can Celtics pass Cavs for East's No. 1 seed?

The NBA playoffs begin in three weeks. The races are tightening, the seeds are being sorted out, the picture is slowly becoming clear. With that, here’s a look at the current playoff picture, and five things to know about each team that’s in or in the running for a spot.

If the playoffs started today ...

Seeding analysis and magic numbers

Some notes: SportsLine data is based on 10,000 simulations based on SL’s forecast model. That’s why teams that have yet to clinch have “100 percent” chances at things they haven’t clinched yet. Strength of schedule is courtesy of NBA.com, and rank refers to rank among conference teams. Magic number for the assigned tables refer to their magic number to make the playoffs.

Curious as to why tiebreakers matter so much? The Nos. 3-6 seeds in the Western Conference were decided by a tiebreaker in 2015. The same thing happened in the Eastern Conference in 2016. Teams wind up clumping together at the end. Tiebreakers matter.

Note: “Magic numbers” refers to combination of wins and losses by the competing team. Example: If the Cavaliers have a magic number of seven for a playoff spot, that means they need a combination of seven wins and losses by Miami (the team currently out of the playoffs with the fewest losses).

Western Conference

The contenders

The Warriors have clinched the following: A playoff spot, the Pacific Division and a top-four seed, along with home court in the first round.

Magic number for a top-two seed is four; magic number for the No. 1 seed and home court throughout the playoffs is 10.

San Antonio has the tiebreaker edge over Golden State.

Remaining strength of schedule (via NBA.com): .472, which is comparably pretty easy. They have eight home games and just three road games remaining.

The Dubs are up two games on San Antonio and red hot while Kevin Durant gets closer to returning. Their odds of holding onto that top seed are decent, but even as a second seed they’ll remain a favorite in any playoff matchup, and that’s before Durant gets back. SportsLine puts them at a 53.2 percent chance of winning the whole thing.

The Spurs have clinched a playoff spot and home court in the first round.

Magic number for a top-two seed and home court in the first two rounds is five.

The Spurs have the tiebreaker edge over Golden State and Houston. They trail the Warriors by two games. They lead the Rockets by six in the loss column and have the tiebreaker. They’re a lock for a top-two seed.

Of their final 11 opponents, nine are currently battling for playoff position. They have a .536 strength of schedule.

The Spurs are going to prioritize rest over everything, but they haven’t really started that yet. Their first-round opponent differential is huge between the Nos. 1 and 2 seeds. It’s the gap between the Nuggets or Blazers and Grizzlies/Thunder/Clippers. So there’s real motivation to keep pursuing the No. 1 seed. SportsLine gives them just a 16.7 percent chance of winning the title.

The Rockets have clinched a playoff spot.

Their magic number for home court in the first round is four. They trail the Spurs by six in the loss column and San Antonio has the tiebreaker; they’re not catching the No. 2 seed. That ship has sailed. They lead the Jazz by six in the loss column. Utah has the tiebreaker, but that’s probably too big a gap for Utah to catch. The Rockets are a near-lock for the No. 3 seed, with a magic number of six.

Houston’s first-round opponent is going to be tough. The good news is that the Rockets are 6-3 vs. the Clippers, Thunder and Grizzlies this season. But the Grizzlies’ toughness, the Clippers’ latent and the Thunder’s defense plus Russell Westbrook all present challenges. It’s not going to be easy. SportsLine only gives them a 56.5 percent chance to get out of the first round.

That second-round matchup is obviously going to be a challenge, but there’s no discernible path between the Warriors and the Spurs that is identifiably preferable. However, the Rockets’ point differential against the Spurs was a minus-8 in a series they lost 3-1. They played San Antonio tough and the coin flips didn’t go their way. Houston beat Golden State, but that was in November. The Durant injury question is so indecipherable; there’s no real solution to that equation.

Houston hasn’t rested players this season, at all. It hardly plays any teams tanking or resting the rest of the way, but still should have locked the third seed by the end of next week.

The dangerous second tier

The Jazz’s magic number to clinch a playoff spot is one; they clinch Friday night with a Nuggets loss, despite Denver being in eighth (it’s complicated).

Their magic number for home court in the first round is nine. Their lead on the Clippers remains just two. One more week of solid play and they’ll be a near lock to secure the fourth seed, though. Which is good, because they lose almost any tiebreaker scenario. They need that Saturday game against the Clippers.

The Jazz might wind up being an underdog in any first-round series. The other teams have more experience and proven success. They can also win any of their potential 4-5 matchups. But if they fall to a sixth or seventh seed, they’re in real trouble. The Rockets, Spurs or Warriors would probably have too much firepower for them. SportsLine, however, is still waffling, giving them a 49.3 percent chance of getting out of the first round, and only a 5.7 percent chance to reach the conference finals.

Their formula for an upset is pretty clear. Take the fourth seed, outlast the Clippers and then try and take out the Warriors with athleticism and defense in a grind-it-out series.

Utah faces playoff-desperate Portland twice. The Jazz’s strength of schedule is boosted by their final two games, against the Spurs and Warriors, but it’s very probable those two will have sorted out the 1-2 spots and not have anything left to play for at that point. The 1-2 seed race could decide whether the Jazz go fourth or as low as seventh, if the other teams make one more surge.

The Clippers’ magic number for a playoff spot is one; their magic number for no worse than the fifth seed is 10.

L.A. has been in a tailspin and struggled to pull out if it, and still is wobbling after a bad loss to Milwaukee. A lot of teams have had these March dips and come out fine on the other side, though. The real question is if the Clippers can find the team they were in November that was the best in the league. The Clippers are just 29-25 since Dec. 1.

They trail the Jazz by two games in the loss column, and need to win their final matchup Saturday to secure the tiebreaker. They have the tiebreaker over Memphis which gives them an extra bump, but if they don’t pull out of this, they could easily wind up seventh.

The Jazz are obviously the preferred first-round opponent, but it means the Warriors in the second round. Honestly, the Clippers have to try and avoid Golden State in the second round at all costs. If the Spurs go No. 1, they need to try and land fifth. If the Warriors go No. 1, they should tank to sixth. Make Golden State someone else’s problem for as long as possible.

SportsLine gives the Clippers a 50 percent chance of home court in Round 1, and just a 49.9 percent probability of making it out of the first round.

The Thunder’s magic number for a playoff spot is four.

OKC is back in the thick of it after winning four straight last week, but three of its next four are against Houston, Dallas and San Antonio. The Thunder lost to the Warriors on Monday, making them 0-4 against Golden State this season.

Their tiebreaker scenario is preferable. They have a tiebreaker over Utah, they lead Memphis 2-1 with one more to play and they’ve split with the Clippers. If they wind up in a three-way tie with the Jazz and Clippers, they take the highest spot based on winning their division. If they land heads up vs. the Clippers, it’s going to be tight. They are a game up on the Clippers for the conference record tiebreaker. They face Denver, which has been better but still isn’t a great team, twice in the final three games of the season. If they are within range of securing home court, they’ll be in a good spot to finish strong.

SportsLine, however, gives them just a 4.9 percent chance of home court, and just a 37.5 percent chance of pulling off the first-round upset.

The Thunder’s best-case scenario is a 4-5 vs. the Jazz, who they have topped in regular-season matchups, have more experience than and would have the best player in the series. After that they want the Spurs in the No. 1 seed. A Golden State second-round matchup would be physically and emotionally painful. However, don’t sleep on the possibility of OKC making a run. The Thunder are dangerous.

The Grizzlies’ magic number for a playoff spot is just four. They’re going to make it. They lead the Nuggets by five games in the loss column, and Denver’s strength of schedule is much more difficult. Memphis’ strength of schedule is just .449, the weakest of any team currently in the playoffs. So it will at least be the seventh seed.

They have a tiebreaker over Utah, but not the Clippers, and OKC leads 2-1 with one to play. They trail the Clippers by two in the loss column even after a big slide a few games ago. Every time you think Memphis is out, it comes back around, but it’s running out of time to make a push.

SportsLine has been down on Memphis consistently; it is a team that by and large is loathed by analytical models for a lot of reasons. SportsLine gives the Grizzlies just a 0.5 percent chance at home court and a 13.4 percent chance at making it out of the first round.

If they open in the seventh spot, you can drop that down even further. The Spurs have been nearly invincible against the Grizzlies since their 2011 playoff meeting that saw Memphis pull the upset. San Antonio swept Memphis in the conference finals in 2013. But it should be noted the Grizz are 2-2 this season vs. the Spurs. The Grizzlies did beat the Warriors twice, but that was earlier in the season and it just seems unlikely they could manage to score with them.

A first-round matchup vs. anyone else, though, is a different story. The Grizzlies would feel good about matchups with the Rockets, Clippers, Thunder and Jazz. They’ll make life difficult for whoever they play in the playoffs.

Someone has to win the eighth seed

The Nuggets’ magic number is 11 after a thrilling win over the Cavaliers. They still control their own destiny. That’s the good news. The bad news is everything else.

Denver’s remaining strength of schedule is .549, the hardest of any team in the NBA.

Denver trails Portland in the tiebreaker 2-1 with one to go, is split with Minnesota and leads Dallas 2-1 with one to go. Worse, even if the Nuggets manage to win the final matchup with the Blazers to split 2-2, in order for Denver to win a tiebreaker through division record, Denver would have to win all of its remaining division games and Portland would have to lose them all. Most painfully, all this could come down to the early November game in Denver where the Nuggets screwed up the switch on an inbounds play that got Damian Lillard a tying layup in the closing seconds.

SportsLine had Denver with a 71 percent chance of making the playoffs last Friday. After the two heartbreaker losses to Houston, that’s down to just 48.1 percent, and the Nuggets are currently projected out of the playoffs . (Portland is projected at 48.2.) The Nuggets are done after that even if they make it in, obviously. It doesn’t matter who they play, but they would likely rather face Golden State in a wide-open, up-and-down series rather than getting dissected by the precise Spurs.

Denver is 27-27 since Dec. 1, and since making its lineup change to move Nikola Jokic into the starting lineup, it is 23-18 in games where he plays.

The Blazers are one back of Denver in the loss column with the second-easiest remaining schedule among teams competing for a playoff spot in the West. Eight of their final 11 games are at home. They lead 2-1 for the tiebreaker with one to play, and have a healthy lead for the division-record tiebreaker. They have an excellent chance of making the playoffs.

SportsLine gives them a 48.2 percent chance of making the playoffs, down 11 points after their loss to Milwaukee.

Portland lost to New Orleans in a blowout, then went on the road on a back-to-back and beat San Antonio. Then the Blazers ripped through a tough two-game set vs. the Hawks and Heat on a back-to-back on the road. That’s pretty much who the Blazers are. What that says about the rest of Portland’s season with such an easy schedule is anyone’s guess. But it is going to control much -- but not all -- of its destiny, with two games left vs. Minnesota and one vs. Denver. The Blazers don’t have any real guaranteed losses on their schedule, especially after that Spurs win. They play the Spurs once more but it’s so late, San Antonio might be resting. They play the Knicks, Lakers and Suns once each. Schedule wise, they should make it.

Jusuf Nurkic has drastically altered their makeup, giving them a scoring, rebounding and passing beast who looks nothing like the player he was in Denver.

They have everything the rest of the way in their favor, but their margin for error is very slim. Lose both to the Wolves, and it’s disaster. Lose some of the gimme games, and it’s a disaster. They don’t have to win out, but they do have to be very focused.

Dallas is three back in the loss column for the eighth seed.

Denver leads 2-1 for the tiebreaker with one to play against Dallas. Portland and Dallas split the series 2-2, but the Mavericks trail Portland in conference record.

The Mavs are 21-16 since Jan. 1. Their strength of schedule is .529, which is really tough compared to most teams. They face the Raptors and Thunder next, both at home, but they came out of the Warriors-Clippers set with a split. Next week might be it for them. They have to go 1-1 or better through this to stay in the race. Their blowout loss to the Sixers last Friday was an abject disaster.

If they make it, they probably want the Spurs. They actually struggle more offensively than on defense, and they could trade buckets with the Spurs. A Dirk-Spurs series is always fun, though Seth Curry vs. Stephen Curry would be an easy storyline to enjoy.

Dallas needs to win its remaining games against the teams in the race, obviously, to hang on. SportsLine only gives a 2.0 percent chance of the playoffs. Their tragic number (the number of combined Denver wins and Dallas losses for elimination) is nine.

The Wolves are five back in the loss column and just barely hanging on. Their tragic number is eight.

Minnesota does play the Blazers twice, which could help. Its strength of schedule is a brutal .525, one of the toughest of competing teams. However, the Wolves face only five teams over .500, and seven teams under. Most of the schedule is on the road.

The Wolves managed the first part of their brutal March schedule well, but still have a lot of tough ones remaining. Five of their final six are on the road, and five of those six are against teams either in the playoffs, or the Blazers, in Portland.

Their defense has stabilized, and that might give them a real shot to be pesky in a first-round series. They’re obviously talented, but it’s important to remember that Tom Thibodeau’s playoff history isn’t great.

The Wolves have almost no margin for error with a brutal schedule. SportsLine gives them just a 0.1 percent chance at making the playoffs.

The Kings are done, but the Pelicans are making noise. They make a resurgent appearance next week if they can pull off a few more wins over the weekend.

Eastern Conference

The champs

The Cavaliers have clinched a playoff spot. Their magic number for home court in the first round is three. For home court throughout the Eastern Conference playoffs? It’s 10.



They have a 2-1 series lead over Boston, and a two-game lead in the loss column that has been slowly dwindling. They keep letting the East hang around with rest games like Wednesday’s debacle against the Nuggets, but overall, they’re still in fine shape to claim the No. 1 seed. Another bad week and the Celtics are going to catch them, though.

They’re not playing their best basketball; they are 28th in defense since the All-Star break. We all kind of assume they’ll flip the switch and be fine in the playoffs, but if it takes them a while to find that switch, it could get dicey in the right first-round matchup.

The Bucks are the kind of young, athletic team that might give them trouble. Milwaukee doesn’t have the shooters, but with Giannis Antetokounmpo and a young, hungry squad, it might sneak up on the Cavs and give them a run.



The Cavs’ championship hopes are alive and well, according to SportsLine. Although they aren’t the Warriors, the Cavs still have a 20.2 percent chance of winning the whole thing. They are considerable favorites (68.7 percent) to win the conference title.

Eastern heirs

The Celtics have clinched a playoff spot. Their magic number for the second seed is nine, and for home court in the first round is three.

With the easiest remaining slate of games in the league -- just a .404 strength of schedule -- Boston is the heavy favorite to finish second, and if the Cavs keep screwing around, the Celtics are going to catch them. They just don’t play anyone with any teeth, and seven of their final 10 are at home. There’s really no excuse if they don’t get the No. 2 seed.

The Raptors have clinched the tiebreaker, so the Celtics are in trouble if Toronto catches them. Their win Monday over Washington was huge, though. They split the season series and now lead the Wizards by five in the loss column for conference record, which is the next tiebreaker. That win Monday makes them a near-lock for the second seed.

If anyone’s going to take the No. 1 seed from the Cavs, it’s them. They have another game with Cleveland to split the tiebreaker, and are hanging in there for the conference-record tiebreaker. They could steal the top seed, which would pave a pretty easy path to the conference finals and make their regular season a smashing success.

SportsLine is bullish on the Celtics, giving them a 35.9 percent chance of making the conference finals, but just a 2.1 percent chance of winning the NBA title.

The Wizards’ magic number for a playoff spot is two. They clinch Friday with a win and losses by the Pistons and Bulls. Their magic number is six for home court in the first round and 11 for the third seed.

The loss Monday to Boston hurt. They had a chance to take the tiebreaker and tie in the loss column, and instead fall two back and likely lose a tiebreaker on conference record to the Celtics. Meanwhile, Toronto is now only a game back in the loss column, and it has the tiebreaker. After a marvelous regular season, the Wizards are facing a wildly disappointing end if they can’t pull out of this funk they’ve been in since the All-Star break. Toronto is not letting go of the third seed.

Their preferred matchup is probably Detroit or Indiana. They have more firepower and a good regular-season record vs. the Pacers. The Heat have to be the nightmare scenario, given their athleticism and shooting. The potential 4-5 matchup with Atlanta isn’t terrible, and if they’re going to have to face the Cavs at some point, might as well get them in the second round and find out if they’re good enough to pull off the upset.



The Wizards still have games against the Cavs, Warriors and two against the Heat. Their strength of schedule is .531, the toughest remaining schedule in the East outside of Miami and Charlotte.

SportsLine thinks they finish fourth with a 98.1 percent chance of winning home court in the first round. But it gives them just a 12.6 percent chance of making the conference finals, which feels low.

Toronto’s magic number for a playoff spot is two. For home court, it’s six.

The Raptors have hung around despite the Kyle Lowry injury. They have the tiebreaker over the Wizards, so if they can jump up one more game, they can take the third seed back and stay out of Cleveland’s way in the second round. They would feel comfortable in a 2-3 matchup against Boston.

The Atlanta matchup isn’t bad. Dwight Howard would be tough underneath, but Toronto has way more offense. However, the Raptors probably don’t want to see Paul George again after last season if the Pacers get the fifth seed.

The Raptors have lost two of their past three first-round series. They need a cupcake in the opening round, and if they get the Heat or Bucks, that could get ugly.

SportsLine says they finish third, now, with a 97.8 percent chance of home court, and just a 0.9 percent chance of winning the title.

The messy middle

Atlanta’s magic number is eight.

The Hawks are going to have made the playoffs for 10 years in a row. I know they haven’t ever really threatened to win the title, but that’s still amazing.

The Hawks are now five back in the loss column from the Raptors and just one up on the Bucks.They do have the tiebreaker on the Bucks, but it’s not inconceivable that they fall all the way down to seventh or eighth.

They’re without Paul Millsap and Kent Bazemore, two of their best players, and have only five more home games. They have two late-season games against the Cavs, and whether Cleveland rests players could determine where Atlanta lands.

SportsLine has them finishing fifth, but interestingly, they have a 46.8 percent chance of winning the first round. Better playoff team than regular season?

Milwaukee’s magic number is nine.



It’s hard to tell whether the Bucks are coming or going. They’re always surging and then fading. But they’ve been on a roll and now find themselves within range of the fifth seed.

Milwaukee has the tiebreaker over Chicago and Indiana, which could come into play, but Miami holds the tiebreaker over the Bucks. Atlanta has the tiebreaker over Milwaukee, but the Bucks hold it over Indiana.

SportsLine gives them a 84.4 percent chance of making the playoffs and a pretty decent 24.5 percent chance of pulling off the upset.

Milwaukee has a .525 remaining strength of schedule, which is very tough, with six road, five home games left.

Indiana’s magic number is nine.



The Pacers are 25-10 at home. They are just dynamite at Banker’s Life. If they could sneak home court, that would be huge, but they’re six back in the loss column from Toronto.

They have a .505 remaining strength of schedule, which features games against the Grizzlies, Celtics, Raptors and Cavs, all on the road.

Toronto is a preferable first-round opponent. The Pacers have been underwhelming all season, but they also pushed the Raptors last spring with a worse roster. They have the kind of firepower to hang with Boston. Indiana might be sneakier in the playoffs than people expect, especially in those home games.

SportsLine says the Pacers have a 94.5 percent chance of making the postseason, which seems high. And it gives them a 38.7 percent chance of pulling off the Round 1 upset.

Miami’s magic number is 10. The Heat are a game up on Chicago and Detroit, one up in the loss column. They face Detroit on Tuesday in a fairly major matchup to decide the tiebreaker. Detroit leads the season series 2-1. Chicago has clinched the tiebreaker over Miami.

The Heat have been the best team in the league since Jan. 17, when their crazy run started.

Their strength of schedule is tough with a .539 mark, but it’s balanced. They have four at home, six on the road, five vs. teams under .500, five vs. teams over .500

Miami is definitely the team none of the top seeds wants to see in the first round. With their combination of defense, athleticism and shooting, they pose a major threat.

SportsLine, however, likes them to finish seventh, giving them a whopping 72.6 percent chance of making the playoffs.

The Bulls are just one game back in the loss column of the eighth seed. Despite everything, they could make it.

Jimmy Butler is tough to deal with if they can get in, but they have to get in first. If they hadn’t traded Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott, or if Dwyane Wade hadn’t gotten hurt, they might have been a real threat. Now they’re just kind of “happen to still be there.”

SportsLine doesn’t like their chances, giving them just an 18.6 percent chance of making the postseason.

But Chicago’s remaining schedule is insanely easy, with seven opponents under .500 and a 5-5 balance of road and home.

Somehow, this team refuses to die. Their tragic number is 10.

Detroit has fallen to 10th, tied with Chicago, which has clinched the tiebreaker by division record. So the Pistons are really on the ropes. They need the Bulls to fall back and have to catch the Heat by winning the head-to-head series.



The Pistons’ schedule is balanced, with five games against teams under .500, five over. Four at home, six on the road.

They still have tiebreaker games left against the Heat and Bucks, which they absolutely need to win to give themselves a chance.

Detroit needed a good week to get some room and keep Miami from climbing over it, and instead it wet the bed and is going to have to scrap to make it.

SportsLine no longer likes the Pistons for a playoff spot, giving them a 24.6 percent chance, down from 51 percent Monday. They have a 3.3 percent chance at an upset. Their tragic number is ten.

Eastern Conference note: I’m currently unwilling to consider the Hornets, mostly because they lose in tiebreakers already to Detroit and Chicago, but they keep finding wins to hang around. They just won’t leave the party. They might make it into future editions. Their tragic number is nine.