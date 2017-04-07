NBA playoffs start date, other key NBA dates for 2016-17 season

When the NBA regular season ends, the real season begins. The two-month long trek that is the NBA playoffs is grueling, which makes it all the more rewarding when a team hoists the trophy in June.

What was once thought of as a two-horse race between the Warriors and Cavs has gained some more competition thanks to an injury to Kevin Durant and a second-half slump by Cleveland. It might take more work than we thought to get a rubber match in this year’s NBA Finals.

Below is the start date for the NBA playoffs, along with other key dates for the 2016-17 season.