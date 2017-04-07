NBA playoffs start date, other key NBA dates for 2016-17 season
Info on the playoffs, NBA Draft and other important dates
When the NBA regular season ends, the real season begins. The two-month long trek that is the NBA playoffs is grueling, which makes it all the more rewarding when a team hoists the trophy in June.
What was once thought of as a two-horse race between the Warriors and Cavs has gained some more competition thanks to an injury to Kevin Durant and a second-half slump by Cleveland. It might take more work than we thought to get a rubber match in this year’s NBA Finals.
Below is the start date for the NBA playoffs, along with other key dates for the 2016-17 season.
|Event
|Date
|Time (if applicable)
|NBA Trade Deadline
|Feb. 23
|3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT
|Regular season ends
|April 12
|Playoff rosters set
|April 14
|3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT
|NBA playoffs begin
|April 15
|Conference Semifinals begin
|May 1
|NBA Draft Combine
|May 9-14
|Conference Finals begin
|May 16
|NBA Draft Lottery
|May 16
|NBA Finals begin
|June 1
|NBA Draft early entry withdrawl deadline
|June 12
|5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT
|2017 NBA Draft
|June 22
-
