NBA playoffs start date, other key NBA dates for 2016-17 season

Info on the playoffs, NBA Draft and other important dates

When the NBA regular season ends, the real season begins. The two-month long trek that is the NBA playoffs is grueling, which makes it all the more rewarding when a team hoists the trophy in June.

What was once thought of as a two-horse race between the Warriors and Cavs has gained some more competition thanks to an injury to Kevin Durant and a second-half slump by Cleveland. It might take more work than we thought to get a rubber match in this year’s NBA Finals.

Below is the start date for the NBA playoffs, along with other key dates for the 2016-17 season.

EventDateTime (if applicable)
NBA Trade DeadlineFeb. 233 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT
Regular season endsApril 12
Playoff rosters setApril 143 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT
NBA playoffs beginApril 15
Conference Semifinals beginMay 1
NBA Draft CombineMay 9-14
Conference Finals beginMay 16
NBA Draft LotteryMay 16
NBA Finals beginJune 1
NBA Draft early entry withdrawl deadlineJune 125 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT
2017 NBA DraftJune 22
