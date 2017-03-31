NBA Playoffs X-Factors: Five guys who can make a huge impact you won't see coming

The playoffs are made for superstars. If you want to win a series against a good team, when both squads are firing with 100 percent effort, you had better have the better talent. But whenever you look back at a big series for a team, it’s never just one guy pulling all the weight. Whether it’s key defense, rebounding, timely shots or great playmaking, there are always players who step up and deliver around those guys who grab the headlines. And you’re not winning without them.

I always think of these players as “Man, that guy killed us” guys. They’re the ones who opposing fans look back on with a mixture of awe and loathing. The guys who, when you’re at the bar with your friends, you register absolute disbelief about their ability to sink your team. Tim Thomas. Thabo Sefolosha . Ron Artest. Wesley Matthews . Tony Allen . These guys can swing series. Here are a few you should look out for, with the playoffs just two weeks away.

Bojan Bogdanovic SG / Washington (Designation: Crucial shooter) 3PM per game: 3.9

Think of him as the Washington Wizards ’ Peja Stojakovic, and not just because of the obvious Eastern-European sharpshooter connection. His athleticism means he can get to the rim, and he’s a constant threat to heat up from outside, shooting 39 percent with the Wizards from 3-point range this season. You need guys like Bojan Bogdanovic to hit those shots that just crush the other team’s spirit. One of the biggest differences with the Wizards this season under Scott Brooks has been both their spacing and use of the 3-point line. They’re on pace to average about a half-3-pointer more per game this season than last, which isn’t a huge jump, but it does show how the spacing has improved.

Bogdanovic has also been clutch this season, shooting 38 percent in clutch-time situations. One of the issues with the Wizards in year’s past was the concern about where they were going to get big buckets late in games if teams focused in on John Wall and Bradley Beal . With Otto Porter and Bogdanovic, they have the weapons now to go toe to toe in big-shot hunting late in games.

Malcolm Brogdon SG / Milwaukee (Designation: Sneaky playmaker) Assists Per 100 Possessions: 8.2

The Milwaukee Bucks ’ 24-year-old rookie has come on strong, earning a spot in conversation for Rookie of the Year. Malcolm Brogdon was thought to be more of just a perimeter weapon as a prospect, but his overall confidence and control of the game is what’s impressed the most. His playmaking is underrated, as he knows how to recognize where the help is coming and find the easy pass to whoever’s open.

Greg Monroe has especially benefited from Brogdon’s playmaking. Brogdon only throws to Monroe about 4.7 times a game, but the result is one made basket per game at least, with Monroe finishing a stellar 61.7 percent of the time he shoots off a Brogdon pass. Brogdon carved up the Boston Celtics with Monroe’s cuts this week, and since he’s a rookie, he’s not a guy who most players have a mental scouting report on. The coaches’ report will try and let them know, but in this league, you have to prove it to guys. Brogdon seems ready for that.

Tony Allen SG / Memphis (Designation: Toughest Guard Alive) Rebounds per 100 possessions: 10.5 Contested rebounds per game: 2.3 (leads NBA for players under 6-foot-7)

You already know Tony Allen is a great defender, that he’s tough and can’t shoot (at least from range). He’s the Grindfather. He’s sixth in players under 6-foot-7 in deflections, top 10 in drawn charges and one of the toughest guys to go against offensively in the league, still, at age 35.

But while Allen’s impact goes well beyond any one metric, his rebounding is really crucial to note. The rebounds Allen gets give life to a Grizzlies offense that can fall down a well. And against teams like the Houston Rockets or the Golden State Warriors (who they may not play, but still) who can burn you with perimeter shooting off offensive rebounds, Allen’s ability to snatch the ball out of the air from potential tip-outs is key. Rebounds like that don’t get talked about enough. In a league where so many rebounds go further because of the increased frequency of the 3-point shot, you need guards who can make plays like that, and Allen is undeniably the best at it.

Patty Mills PG / San Antonio (Designation: Firebug bench guard) On-court offensive rating: 113.1 On-court defensive rating: 100.4 On vs. off net rating differential: Plus-7.7

Patty Mills should be starting at this point. That’s no disrespect to future Hall of Famer Tony Parker , who remains deceptively quick and will still get big buckets in the playoffs. But Mills has been lights out this year. The team is worlds better, on both ends, with him on the court. At this point, after so many playoff runs, Mills is used to the moment. He’s been in the San Antonio Spurs ’ system since 2013. He’s shooting 41 percent from the field. He’s a veteran at this point and able to run the Spurs’ system, and is never afraid to take a huge shot.

Don’t be shocked if the Aussie winds up hurting your squad out of nowhere.

Nene C / Houston (Designation: Soul-crushing finisher) Points per possession as the pick-and-roll man: 1.242 (88th percentile) Field-goal percentage on pick and rolls: 65.3

It’s been a straight up reNeneaissance in Houston. Nene is just destroying fools in pick and rolls, and with James Harden , he’s the beneficiary of a ton of looks. He’s throwing the hammer down constantly, and dunking on people left and right. Nene is basically a lesser 2011-era Amar’e Stoudemire at this point, and Stoudemire then was still a really great player. The problem is you have to throw multiple guys at Harden. This works if you can gamble on the roll man not finishing every time, but Nene does, 65 percent of the time. He’s got that old-man strength with more athleticism than you thought he had left this season.

There are going to be so many duck ins and roll-outs for Nene vs. whoever the Rockets play in the first round, and it’s sure to be frustrating seeing a guy whose prime was thought to be long gone, putting defenders on poster after poster.