NBA postpones Monday's Blazers-Wolves game due to slippery Target Center court

No word yet on when the game will be played

Monday’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center was postponed as a result of a slippery court surface, the Timberwolves announced. The game was scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, but it became clear during warmups that this would be a problem.

The arena hosted Disney on Ice from last Wednesday until Sunday. Minnesota VP of communications Brad Ruiter said the problem was caused by humidity causing condensation around the court.

This is not the first game to be postponed because of unsafe playing conditions this season. On Dec. 1, the Philadelphia 76ers’ game against the Sacramento Kings couldn’t be played, even after then-Kings center DeMarcus Cousins mopped the floor

No word yet on when the game will be rescheduled.

