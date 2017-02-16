NBA replaces Kevin Love with Carmelo Anthony in 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The NBA announced on Wednesday night that, in an interesting twist of fate, Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony will replace injured Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love in Sunday’s All-Star Game. The selection is the 10th of Anthony’s career. The turn of fate is notable of course because Love and Anthony have been involved in trade talks for each other over the past two seasons.

After the fans, players and media select the starters, and the coaches select the reserves, replacement players are chosen by the league office. Melo makes the most sense for his broad appeal and long-standing respect with the players and coaches, though there were clearly more deserving candidates. Most notably, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal comes to mind. Beal is averaging 22 points and 3.7 assists shooting 39.9 percent from 3-point range. Hassan Whiteside, Al Horford and Jae Crowder are other players worthy of consideration.

Carmelo Anthony will join his friend LeBron James in the All-Star Game on Sunday. USATSI

You wonder if drama will unfold with Anthony talking to his good friend LeBron James over the weekend and whether there could be movement on a possible trade. It seems insane at the moment, especially given how great Love has been, but with Love out six weeks with knee surgery, you do wonder. Either way, expect Melo to do in the All-Star game the thing that got him there: shoot. Anthony is 11th all time in field goal attempts in the All-Star Game and 10th in made field goals. He’ll move up on both lists Sunday.

Plus, we get the joy of him facing a media swarm Friday and having to field a million questions about his trade situation, Phil Jackson and James Dolan.