NBA Rising Star Challenge: Jamal Murray sets career-high in Team World win over Team USA

Denver Nuggets sharpshooter Jamal Murray topped his regular-season high in the Rising Stars Challenge with a cool 36-point outing to pace Team World to a 150-141 win over Team USA on Friday. Murray’s previous regular-season high was 24 points.

“I just kept yelling, ‘I’m hot, I’m hot!’ Murray said while accepting MVP honors after the game.

Murray’s performance, while incredibly impressive, was barely enough not only to win the game, but to win the MVP honors. It was fellow teammate Buddy Hield, New Orleans Pelicans rookie, who appeared slated to take home the award. He scored 28 points and asserted his will early, but faded down the stretch.

“I wanted to win MVP,” Hield said. “But he got hot. This wasn’t my time.”

Team USA kept things interesting late into the game. But Murray’s ridiculous performance, which included 10 assists and 9 3-pointers, was impossible to top down the stretch. Team World rode his hot hand to the win. Basically every shot that went up went in. He hit 9-of-13 from the 3-point line.

Murray’s nine 3s were the second most ever in the contests history, just behind Daniel Gibson, who knocked down 11 in 2008.

There wasn’t much defense played in the game. While the 291 total points weren’t quite as much as the 311 last season, it was an offensive-minded game and the stars shone bright. 14 players scored in double figures. Team USA’s Frank Kaminsky and Karl-Anthony Towns led their teams with 33 and 24 points, respectively.