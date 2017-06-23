NBA Rookie of the Year odds: Lonzo Ball favored over No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz
According to the odds, it's going to be a close race for Rookie of the Year next season
The NBA Draft is in the books and Markelle Fultz earned the honor of having his name called as the No. 1 overall pick, but now it's time to prove it on the court.
The Philadelphia 76ers guard is expected to be an impact player right away, but he's not the favorite to take home NBA Rookie of the Year honors. According to Bovada, the rookie with the best odds to win the award is Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball. Here is the full set of odds:
|Player
|Team
|Odds
|Lonzo Ball
|Lakers
|5/2
|Ben Simmons
|76ers
|3/1
|Markelle Fultz
|76ers
|5/1
|De'Aaron Fox
|Kings
|7/1
|Josh Jackson
|Suns
|9/1
|Jayson Tatum
|Celtics
|9/1
|Jonathan Isaac
|Magic
|16/1
|Malik Monk
|Hornets
|16/1
|Dennis Smith
|Mavericks
|16/1
|John Collins
|Trail Blazers
|20/1
|Justin Jackson
|Kings
|22/1
|Lauri Markkanen
|Bulls
|22/1
As you can see, Fultz isn't even second on the list. That spot goes to Simmons, the 2016 No. 1 overall pick who sat out what would have been his rookie year with the Sixers due to injury. Since Fultz and Simmons are on the same team, the thinking might be that they'll end up sharing the spotlight and canceling out each others' votes.
Ball, on the other hand (barring some big moves by the Lakers), will pretty much run the show in Los Angeles. With the departure of D'Angelo Russell to the Nets, Ball will get as many minutes as he can handle at the point guard position in an up-tempo system, which means he'll have the chance to put up some big numbers.
